Inept to run the country!! The Abiy regime hides the spread of Coronavirus in Ethiopia.

Ethiopian Twitter: 16 confirmed cases so far but experts assume many more undetected. Has anyone here been hearing stories recently of neighbours, family members etc., falling sick with flu or pneumonia or anything similar, but not going to the doctor or hospital?









#Ethopia attempted escape from Qilinto prison has failed, Fed Prisons Commission says. Fire broke out during the attempt in one of the blocks in the prison but it was under control acc to state news agency.

መድሀኒት የተገኘባት አገር ኢትዮጵያ

እና

መድሀኒት ያልተገኘባት አገር ኤርትራ

KeepItOn: internet shutdowns during COVID-19 will help spread the virus!

አጋልጥ: ዛሬ ባህላዊን ከዘመናዊ ጋር በማጣመር መድኃኒት አገኙ የተባሉት- ሀኪም አበበች ሽፈራው

“Jimma zone Dedo Woreda Dedo Market in the morning.

Ummatni ammayyu ganaa dhugaa jira. Waa’een dhukkuba koroonaa irraanfatameera.”

Jawar Mohammed