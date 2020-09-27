In multi-ethnic Ethiopia, diversity has been a serious obstacle to a stable state building.

In fact, the process of state-building has been paralyzed by ethnic tensions, squabbles and conflicts.

Although ethno-regional identity politics, at least in its most violent manifestation, is a relatively recent phenomenon in the country. Ethiopia’s political entrepreneurs of various communities have pursued divergent ways of dealing with diversity. We have seen assimilationist policy (Amhara), that came about only one ethnic group dominance over the rest, giving the cultural, religious and linguistic superiority over the rest of the population. In those old bad days to be a real Ethiopian one should disguise himself and wear camouflage of amhara. it did not work, rather it caused the rise of more chaos, in fact some opted to prefer secessionist policy since the assimilationists were not accommodating, examples are Eritreans, Oromos and even Somalis.