In Gonder city,  Azezo 5th police station, a bomb blast occurred and 2 policemen died when ..

In Gonder city, a zezo 5th police station, a bomb blast occurred and 2 policemen died when an investigation was conducted on a car carrying illegal bullets.

As the head of the Gondar city administration police department commander Ayelign Taklo said, the Isuzu truck code 3-A. A-32877 Azezo check station was arrested and brought the car to the 5th police station and carried out this search work. Seven members and two civilians were injured.