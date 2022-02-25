In Gonder city,  Azezo 5th police station, a bomb blast occurred and 2 policemen died when ..

In Gonder city, a zezo 5th police station, a bomb blast occurred and 2 policemen died when an investigation was conducted on a car carrying illegal bullets.
As the head of the Gondar city administration police department commander Ayelign Taklo said, the Isuzu truck code 3-A. A-32877 Azezo check station was arrested and brought the car to the 5th police station and carried out this search work. Seven members and two civilians were injured.
Ethiopia – ሰበር ጎንደር አሁን በሸኔ ላይ ዘመቻ ተጀምሯል ኮማንዶ ገብቷል ፑቲን ወሰኑ በዩኬሬን ላሉት ኢትዮጵያውያን አስቸኳይ ትዕዛዝ
