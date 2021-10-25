In Ethiopia, the court system has no freedom to execute court decisions as it is over turn by the ruling party.

October 25, 2021

In Ethiopia, the court system has no freedom to execute court decisions as it is over turn by the ruling party.

In this interview, Cybele speaks to Teshale Abera, the former president of the Oromia Supreme Court about the justice system in Ethiopia. In Ethiopia, the court system has no freedom to execute court decisions as it is over turn by the ruling party. Thousands of political prisoners remain behind bars in Ethiopia by the ruling party of Abiy Ahmed against court decisions.

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.