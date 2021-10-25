In Ethiopia, the court system has no freedom to execute court decisions as it is over turn by the ruling party.

In this interview, Cybele speaks to Teshale Abera, the former president of the Oromia Supreme Court about the justice system in Ethiopia. In Ethiopia, the court system has no freedom to execute court decisions as it is over turn by the ruling party. Thousands of political prisoners remain behind bars in Ethiopia by the ruling party of Abiy Ahmed against court decisions.