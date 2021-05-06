In Ethiopia Mothers with their children from 5month to 9year and children from age 9 to 18 are detained with an allegation of their parents support of rebels/freedom fighters in Oromia.
Loosely translated:
Part of my conversation with Jawar this morning:
Me: They raided Dawud’s house at night
Jawar: What do they want? When are they going to learn that even if they simply called him in, he is no longer afraid of showing up; that he isn’t even afraid of death?
Me: They have also arrested the people who were with him & confiscated their electronic equipment including phones & laptops.
Jawar: He would have loaded all the equipment they want & send it to them. Is this why they had to break into his house?
-End-
Quintessential Jawar
