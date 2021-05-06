In Ethiopia Mothers with their children from 5month to 9year and children from age 9 to 18 are detained with an allegation of their parents support of rebels/freedom fighters in Oromia. Boontuu Baqqalaa (the daughter of jailed #Oromo academic & politician Bekele Gerba) posted this conversation she had with Jawar Mohammed, another jailed influential Oromo politician, about the midnight raid & ransacking of #OLF chairman Dawud Ibssa’s house by the regime’s security forces.

Loosely translated:

Part of my conversation with Jawar this morning:

Me: They raided Dawud’s house at night

Jawar: What do they want? When are they going to learn that even if they simply called him in, he is no longer afraid of showing up; that he isn’t even afraid of death?

Me: They have also arrested the people who were with him & confiscated their electronic equipment including phones & laptops.

Jawar: He would have loaded all the equipment they want & send it to them. Is this why they had to break into his house?

-End-