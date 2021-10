የኦነግ መግለጫ በኪራሙ የጅምላ ፍጅት ላይ

In Borona zone of Oromia, the Ethiopian military executed three Oromo youth- two in one spot and another in Miyo District, a different area. In Kiramu District of East Wallaga zone, the Amhara government military crossed border and massacred over 20 Oromo civilians and vowed to kill more.