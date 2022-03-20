In Borena, Elwaye district, Hongen is killing people!

March 20, 2022

In Borena, Elwaye district, Hongen is killing people!

By : SBS 
 
In Borena zone, people are dying from hunger, it is heard that there are people who are dying.
In Elwaye district of Aade Galchat kebele called Wayam Galchat eight people are dying from hunger, the elders of Borena are talking.
 
The residents of Elwaye district said that Hongen is getting stronger as the day goes, the one who was planting grass and water left his home and left his home. The rain of God is talking about having no other choice but to wait. Elders of Borana said that the coming aid is not enough for the hungry people, the elders of Borena told that food aid is needed immediately.
 
The bad thing happened in the zone, killing many cattle is leaving the community bare-handed. Nowadays, living in a life that is enough to satisfy the soul of a man has caused anxiety.
Hongen has been displaced in Ethiopia especially in South and South East Oromia and Somali region, for the past 40 years, has been seen at this level including USAID and humanitarian organizations repeatedly expressed it It was a good time.

Shinniigaa Broadcasting Service – News Channel

UNHCR faces funding shortfall to meet needs of refugees, IDPs in Ethiopia

By Xinhua News Agency

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on Saturday said it only received 13 percent of 205.4 million U.S. dollars it wants to meet the needs of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees in Ethiopia.

In its latest Northern Ethiopia Emergency update report, UNHCR said it has received only 25.9 million out of the 205.4 million U.S. dollars it wants to meet the needs of 93,500 refugees and asylum seekers in Ethiopia, as well as 2.6 million IDPs.

The funds are needed to meet the shelter, education, health as well as water and sanitation needs of refugees and IDPs in Ethiopia, the UNHCR disclosed.

UNHCR also disclosed that it has recently voluntarily returned 12,222 IDPs to their areas of origin in safety and dignity.

The UN agency also provided core relief items to 41,000 refugees, returnees and affected populations in northern Ethiopia.

Ethiopia is the third largest refugee-hosting country in Africa, sheltering 806,374 registered refugees and asylum seekers, mostly from South Sudan, Somalia, Eritrea and Sudan, as of Oct. 31, 2021, UNHCR figures show.

The country also has several million IDPs, including 2.2 million who were forced to flee the conflict that broke out in November 2020, in the northern Tigray regional state.

 

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.