In Borena, Elwaye district, Hongen is killing people!
By : SBS
In Borena zone, people are dying from hunger, it is heard that there are people who are dying.
In Elwaye district of Aade Galchat kebele called Wayam Galchat eight people are dying from hunger, the elders of Borena are talking.
The residents of Elwaye district said that Hongen is getting stronger as the day goes, the one who was planting grass and water left his home and left his home. The rain of God is talking about having no other choice but to wait. Elders of Borana said that the coming aid is not enough for the hungry people, the elders of Borena told that food aid is needed immediately.
The bad thing happened in the zone, killing many cattle is leaving the community bare-handed. Nowadays, living in a life that is enough to satisfy the soul of a man has caused anxiety.
Hongen has been displaced in Ethiopia especially in South and South East Oromia and Somali region, for the past 40 years, has been seen at this level including USAID and humanitarian organizations repeatedly expressed it It was a good time.
