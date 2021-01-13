In a secretly recorded video smuggled out of prison and obtained by Kello Media, Tilahun Yami exposes to the public that investigators instructed him to falsely accuse Jawar Mohammed, Bekele Gerba and Gemechu Ayana as the masterminds of Haacaaluu Hundessa’s assassination.

He was first given the offer of freedom and the chance to be sent abroad if he complied and told the court that he received orders-to-kill from the three prominent opposition politicians. Upon refusal, he and his family were tortured.

Following the killing in July, it took former Attorney General, Adanech Abiebie, less than 24 hours to boldly declare the killer and his associates had been identified and detained, a politically-motivated statement nobody took seriously. Six months into the investigation, no progress has been made on the case and Tilahun still maintains his innocence.

For all intents and purposes, we can say with a degree of certainty that the killers are still at large. In an investigative report for Kello Media, Kiyyaa Sanyii and Abdurazak Dube try to piece together evidence in public record in an attempt to get to the bottom of the tragic assassination. While more work still remains to determine beyond any reasonable doubt who exactly targeted Haacaaluu and why, they raise solid questions that demand serious answers. Watch here!

“Lakkoofsi gabatee konkolaataa kan warra Haacaaluu ajjeese ET 04343.” Xilahuun Yaamii

(ጥላሁን ያም ከእስር ቤት)