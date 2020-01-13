Imaammataa fi Xiyyeeffannaa ABO 2020



Haasawaa HD ABO 2020, Finfinnee, Oromiyaa

Qabeenya Keenya Bilisummaaf!

Qooda keesaa fudhadhaa!!

“The root cause of political problems in Ethiopia is national oppression by the Ethiopian empire state and refusal by the state to respect the rights of oppressed peoples to self-determination.

The current Ethiopian regime has recognized in its constitution the right of self-determination with serious limitations imposed on the exercise of the right. The aspiration of the people to regain the fundamental freedom, which was snatched from them by brutal conquest, is supported by the principle enshrined in the UNO Charter and related international instruments.

The Oromo and other oppressed peoples are endowed with the right to decide the form of sovereignty they want, whether on their own or in a union with others on the basis of freely expressed consent of all concerned parties. Thus, the High Command of OLA believes that the protracted armed resistance is an act of self-defense exercised by the Oromo people against successive Ethiopian governments, including the current one, who forcibly deny their right to self-determination.”