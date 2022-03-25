IGAD Statement On The Ethiopia Humanitarian Truce.

Dr Workneh also welcomes the reciprocal announcement by the Regional Government of Tigray to commit themselves to respect the truce and cessation of hostilities.

The Executive Secretary appeals to international partners to do all it takes to ensure that humanitarian assistance is scaled up and provided in a timely and predictable manner to the Tigray region and other regions affected by the prevailing situation of drought and food insecurity.

Finally, the Executive Secretary calls on all the parties to actively pursue durable peace through all available mechanisms including the national dialogue and the good offices of the Chairperson of the African Union and the leadership of IGAD.