If I am Dr Abiyi now I will call to Dawud Ibsa, Prof Mererra Gudina, Mr. Lidetu, and other matured

political leaders including supporters and opponents and ask for honest political opinions to come out from this political crisis before Ethiopia split into three different countries( Oromoia, western part of Gojam including Agaw, Kimant, Benshangul, all southern region , Somale region, and Some parts of Wello) as one country, Amhara region as one Country and Tigray possibly with Eritrean as one country. If political situation continues as it is now for sure this will happen. Act fast before it is too late. Worshiping Minilik will never and ever brings unity in Ethiopia.