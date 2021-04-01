Iccitii Tika Biyyooleesaa

Tiki Biyyoolessaa Itoophiyaa basaastota Eertiraadhaan erga dhuunfatamee qabeenyi Itoophiyaa keessaa kallattii garaa garaan Asmaaraatti funaanamaa jira. Hojjettootni tika biyyoolessaa hedduun gochaa kana mormuun gaaffii dhiyeessaa turan. Tiki biyyoolessaa maqaa hooggansa Tamasgeen Xuruneedhaan haa jiraatu iyyuu malee Abrahaa Kaasaatu hooggana. Har’a gamaggama jedhanii waamanii kanneen saamicha basaastotni Eertiraa gaggeessaa jiran morman 52 hojii irraa dhaabanii jiru. 14 immoo hidhamanii jiru.

Qeerroo Intelligence Group “የማይተማመኑ ጓደኛሞች በየወንዙ ይማማላሉ”

Eritrea receives formal apology Inferiority complex??

Ethiopia: It was misguided and unacceptable remark by Dina Mufti.

01 Apr 2021 – (EP) Demeke Mekonen, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia has formally apologised today to the people and government of Eritrea for what he called “misguided and unacceptable” remarks made by Ambassador Dina Mufti, spokesperson of Ethiopia’s Foreign Ministry, concerning Eritrea.

The remarks were made during discussion with Mr. Habtom Zerai, Charge d’Affaire of the Embassy of the State of Eritrea in FDRE and Permanent Representative of Eritrea to AU & UNECA who delivered a message from the government of Eritrea (pictured).

Yesterday, Dina Mufti had give a “half-baked” apology which did not satisfied Eritreans all over the world.