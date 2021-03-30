Iccitii Masaraa : Manni Maree nageenyaa Itoophiyaa walgahii ariifachiisaa irratti argama.

March 30, 2021

Iccitii Masaraa : Manni Maree nageenyaa Itoophiyaa walgahii ariifachiisaa irratti argama.

Abiy Ahmed “dargaggootni Itoophiyaa miseensa RIB tahuu waan didaniif waraana Shaabiyaa waliin walitti makamna.” Yaada jedhu dhiyeessee jira. Dammaqaa Mokonnin “Ifaan walitti makuu irra uffatuma RIB kenninaaf.” yaada jedhu dhiyeessee jira. Walii galtee irra geenyaan Isaayyaas guyyoota itti aanan sadan keessatti Finfinnee ni gala waliigaltee mallateessuuf.

Maammee Caffee

#Ethiopia: “In a meeting on International Debt Architecture and Liquidity, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed called on leaders to enhance support to developing countries to match the magnitude and duration of the #COVID19 impact. He also emphasized the need for debt relief such as the G-20 common framework.”
Source: Office of the Permanent Mission of Ethiopia to the United Nations.
JAAL MARROO On Al Jezeera Irratti
JAAL MARROO On Al Jezeera Irratti

ጥብቅ መረጃ፡- የጦርነቱ መጀመር ምስጢራዊ ንግግር፤ ከጠቅላይ ሚንስትሩ ንግግር ጀርባ..| ETHIO FORUM

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.