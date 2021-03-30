Iccitii Masaraa : Manni Maree nageenyaa Itoophiyaa walgahii ariifachiisaa irratti argama.
Abiy Ahmed “dargaggootni Itoophiyaa miseensa RIB tahuu waan didaniif waraana Shaabiyaa waliin walitti makamna.” Yaada jedhu dhiyeessee jira. Dammaqaa Mokonnin “Ifaan walitti makuu irra uffatuma RIB kenninaaf.” yaada jedhu dhiyeessee jira. Walii galtee irra geenyaan Isaayyaas guyyoota itti aanan sadan keessatti Finfinnee ni gala waliigaltee mallateessuuf.
#Ethiopia: “In a meeting on International Debt Architecture and Liquidity, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed called on leaders to enhance support to developing countries to match the magnitude and duration of the #COVID19 impact. He also emphasized the need for debt relief such as the G-20 common framework.”
Source: Office of the Permanent Mission of Ethiopia to the United Nations.
JAAL MARROO On Al Jezeera Irratti
