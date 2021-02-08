Iccitii Masaraa “Maal godhi naan jettuu” Abiy Ahmed deebii ergamaa addaa Imbaasii Ameerikaaf kenne.
Itoophiyaan bulchinsa Abiy Ahmed jalatti diigamaa, uummatni biyyattii keessas hiraarfamaa jiraachuu fi Abiy Ahmed yeroo ammaa nama Addunyaa kana irratti sobaan beekamu 2ffaa tahuun isaa addunyaa irratti baramee jira. Gaanfi Afrikaa hojii siyaasaa fi dinagdee Ameerikaaf murteessaa tahuun isaa beekamaa dha.
Kana irraa kan ka’e bulchinsi haaraa Amerikaa, Joe Biden ergamaa addaa qaamaan gara Abiyyitti ergee jira. Rakkoon Itoophiyaa keessaa rakkoo siyaasaati, kanaafis walii galtee biyyoolessaa hunda hammachiisetu barbaachisa; ragaa qabatamaan yakka waraanaan si himachiisus nu gahee jira jechuun itti agarsiisan. Innis rifaatuudhaan akka daa’imaatti “maal godhi naan jettuu?” jedhee imimmaan calale jedhan. Waan gootu Oromoon sitti himeera; hidhamaa siyaasaa hiiki, walii galteen biyyoolessaa murteesaaadha, Waajjiraaleen ABO fi KFO hatattamaan haa banaman, Ijaarsa Mootummaa Cehumsaa Biyyoolessa Oromiyaa dura hin dhaabbatiin ittiin jenna. Yakkamaan fira hin qabu
Qeeroo Intelligence Group
The professor who argued the recognition of ethnic federalism as the fundamental problem in Ethiopia and the proposed “regional federalism” as a viable solution emanates from a gross ignorance on how the Ethiopian Empire was formed. It negates the obvious fact that territorial federalism ,indeed, is the cause for ethnic strives for equality among those who accept Ethiopian state and as the basis of the future as well as those who seek independence as the solution to the complex
Duresso Buli
Portland,Oregon,USA is ready! Join them or your community to raise awareness about what’s happening to our heroes in prison. You can also join on Twitter #StarvingForJustice #OromoYellowMovement #OromoProtests #FreeAlloromoPoliticalPrisoners
Portland,Oregon,USA is ready! Join them or your community to raise awareness about what’s happening to our heroes in prison. You can also join on Twitter #StarvingForJustice #OromoYellowMovement #OromoProtests #FreeAlloromoPoliticalPrisoners
It’s still going on! We call on the Ethiopian Government to immediately take the following actions:
1) Release all protestors wrongfully and illegally imprisoned
2) move jawar and other political prisoners to a facility for non-violent inmates
3) Treat visitors and family members of the jailed with respect and dignity
Please SHARE to spread awareness
“በአፍ ይጠፉ
በለፈለፉ” አለ ጉራጌ::
አሁን እንደዋዛ የተፋሃትን መልሰህ የምትልስበት ቀን ይመጣልሃል ጠብቅ::
~ባጫ ደበሌ
በለፈለፉ” አለ ጉራጌ::
አሁን እንደዋዛ የተፋሃትን መልሰህ የምትልስበት ቀን ይመጣልሃል ጠብቅ::
~ባጫ ደበሌ
Be the first to comment