#BREAKING: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Egypt said that Ethiopia violated the 2015 agreement between Ethiopia and Egypt which Ethiopia signed for the prime minister Hailemariam Desalegn.

The writing said that Egypt underneath that this step is following the first and second filling of the water, and also created a one-sided group, which means that Ethiopia will continue with the near-filling. Reading the principles of 2015 signed by the prime minister Former Ethiopian Hailemariam Desalegn.

Ethiopia has said that the power outage of water will start today Sunday. This is considered a testing stage as the filling is not at full capacity without all the uninstalled power.

The dispute between Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia started in May 2011 when Ethiopia started building the water supply; Egypt showed concern about the water supply which is 55.5 billion cubic meters].

After three years, three-sided talks between these two countries along with Sudan have started while Ethiopia has continued building water supply.

In 2015, the three countries signed the Declaration of Principalities, which states sub-country were not badly affected by the construction of the Nil River.