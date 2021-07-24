Oduu Adoolessa 24,2021- Ibsa ABOn Daa’imman PPn Lola kaabaaf guurtu irra baasefi Miidhaa mana Hidha
OMN Horn: Odeessaalee Har’aa (Adooleessa 24, 2021)
The commander of Addis Ababa arrested new soldiers in training this morning in the training camp. The army was hidden a few weeks ago.
Most of the regions of Oromia and the southern Amharas and Ethiopian Amharas are lack of army.
There is an army need as the news says they will join the opening of the war in the north.
The Amhara self-government has opened a lot of new troops in every city in the Amhara regions. The game is just beginning and they don’t know the situation in Ethiopia.
