Ibsa ABO: Rakkoo amma Itoophiyaa Mudate: Waamicha -Maree Siyaasaa Hunda Hammate taasisuun Daandii Furmaatati

Rakkoo amma Itoophiyaa Mudate: Waamicha -Maree Siyaasaa Hunda Hammate taasisuun Daandii Furmaatati (Ibsa ABO, Ebla 28, 2021) Rakkoo amma Itoophiyaa mudatee jiru kana furuuf dhaabbileen siyaasaa adda addaa carraqqii hedduu godhanis furuu hin dandeenye. Biyyittiin amma daran kufaatii hamaa keessa seentee jiraachuu uummanni Idil-adunyaa, qaamonni dhiheenyaan dhimma Itoophiyaa hordofan fi dhaabilleen miti-mootummaa hundi hubatanii jiru. Walitti bu’inisii fi lolli bakka adda addaatti deemaa jiru ajjeechaa jimilaa fi buqqa’insa uummataa hedduminaan geesisaa jira. Hidhattooni mootummaa sirnaa fi to’anoo ala ta’uun uummata nagaa sababa tokko malee ajjeesaa fi dubartoota gudeedaa jiran. Loltooni Ertiraa fi humni Milishaan naannoo Amharaa jeequmsa hamaa Kaabaa fi naannolee birotti geesisaa jiru. Akkasumas ajjeechaa suukkaneessa fi buqa’insa bal’aa uummata nannoo Beenishangul Gumuz fi Walloo irraan gahaa jiru. Rakkoon naannoo Tigray amma illee furmaata hin arganne. Gargaarsi dhala namummaa uummata Tigrayi qaqqabsiisuun danqaa hedduu isa mudateera. Kuni hunduu rakkoolee biyyitti mudatan keessaa isa xiqqaa dha. Addi Bilisummaa Oromoo (ABO) itti gafatama isaa hubachuun waamicha waliigala qaamota dhimmi ilaaluu hundaaf dhiyeessa. Kanaan duras ABO yeroo adda addaatti waamicha walfakkataa fi yaadaa ijaaraa fi furmaataa biyyittiif ta’u dhiheessaa tureera. Yaadoleen ABO kunis osoo jirutti hiikamaniiru ta’e rakkoon har’a arginu kun Itoophiyaa hin mudatan ture. Akka fakkenyaatti kaasuuf ABO baatii Ebla bara 2020 keessaa yaada bal’aa rakkoo Itoophiyaa mudateef deemsa cehumsaa keessatti furmaata kan ta’u yaada isaa (recommendation) kenneera. Akkasumas ABOn dhaabbilee siyaasaa adda addaa waliin tahuun dhimma Federalawaa sabdaneessaa irratti yaada bal’aa fi hunda qabate akkasumas Seera Mootummaa Itoophiyaa keessatti deemsa cehumsaa akkamiin ta’uu akka qabu akeekeera. Yaadni tokkummaa dhaabilee siyaasaa kunis ifatti cehumsi kuni akkamiin akka ta’uu malu, mootummaa demokiraatawaa ta’e ijaaruu fi rakko keessaa fi alaa biyyittii mudate keessa darbuun mootummaa tasgabaa’aa utubuuf waliigaltee dhaabilee siyaasaa akka barbaachisu eereera. Kunis ammoo dhawata dhawataan haala seera biyyittii hordofeen deemsifamuu akka qabus yaada kana keessatti eerameera. Haata’u malee mootummaan aangoorra jiru yaada dhaabileen siyaasaa kuni dhiyeessineef bakka hin kennine. Kuni akkanaan osoo jiruu Fulbaana 13 bara 2020, ABO irra deebi’ee yaada furmaataa rakkoo siyaasaa biyyitti mudatee jiruuf furmaata tokkummaan dhaabilee siyaasaa dhiyyeessan kan jabeessuu fi kanas mootumman irra deebi’ee akka ilaaluu gaafachuun ibsa baaseen gaafatee jira. Ibsa kana keessatti ABO rakkoo siyaasaa jiruuf akka furmaatatti dhaabileen siyaasaa waliin hojjechuun nagaa fi tasgabbii deebisuu, deemsa jijjirama daandii irraa jallate daandiitti deebisuu fi walii gala gaaffilee uummataaf deebii kennuun dirqii ta’uu akeeke. Ammas mootumman aangoo irra jiru yaada keenya hin dhaggeeffanne. Inumayyuu miseensota, deeggartoota fi uummata dararuu, sodaachisuu, hidhuu fi ajjeesuu jabeessee itti fufe. Keessattuu hidhaa fi dararaan miseensota fi deeggaartoota ABO irratti jabate. Ibsuma Fulbaana 13 bara 2020 bahe kana keessattis ABO dhaabbilee Idil-addunyaa kan akka AU, EU, UNSC fi UNHRC rakkoon Itoophiyaa mudate kuni hamaa ta’uu hubatanii jigumsa seera biyyittii fi marqama hawaasummaa irraa biyyittii oolshuuf tarkaanfii hatattamaa akka fudhatan gaafateera. Akkasumas ibsa Mudde 12 bara 2020 ABO baase keessatti rakkolee siyaasa walxaxaa Itoophiyaa mudatan tarressuun filannoo biyyoleessaa gaggeessuu dursa rakkoolee siyaasaa jiran kana furuun dirqama ta’uu hubachiise. Bakka caasaaleen naannoo hundaa diigamee jirutti, lolaa fi walitti bu’insi bakka adda addaatti deemaa jirutti fi bakka tasgabbiin naannolee adda addaa keessatti hin jirretti filannoo biyyoolessaa gaggeessuun hin danda’amu. ABO kana hubachuun Naannoon Oromiyaa mootummaa cehumsaa biyyoleessa Oromiyaa ijarrachuun Filannoo sadarkaa Federalawaatti ta’uuf akka of qopheessu yaada dhihesse. Kunis rakko siyaasaa fi jeequmsa Oromiyaa mudachuu maluuf of qopheessuu fi mareelee siyaasaa sadarkaa Federalwaatti ta’uuf bu’uura ta’uu hubachiisa. Itti fufuun ABO ibsa gabaabduu (memo) dhimma humnootiin biyya alaa fi Milishaan nannoo Amhaaraa keessoo Nannoo Oromiyaa fi Benishangul Gumuz seenuun jeequmsa gaggeessaa jiran kan ilaaleen Ebla 7 bara 2021 baaseen ifa godheera. Kunis rakkolee jiran daran hammeessun nageenya Itoophiyaa fi gaanfa Afrikaa walxaxaa akka taasisu hubachiisee ture. Akkuma amaleeffatan mootummaan aangoorra jiru yaada fi furmaata ABO dhiyeesse dhiisuun, inumayyuu ilaalcha siyaasaa addaa warra qaban dararuu, uummata nagaa miidhuu, dhaabilee siyaasaa mormituu sodachisuu fi seeraa ala yeroo hatattama uummata irratti labsuun bulshiinsa humna waraanaa ijaaruu itti fufe. Har’a harki caalaan Naannoo Oromiyaa, Beenshangul Gumuz fi Walloon bulshiinsa humna waraanaa jala jiru. ABO fi Kongreesiin Federaalawa Oromoo (KFO) mootummaaa aangorra jiruun filannoo biyyoleessaa keessa dhiibamanii bahuu fi hirmannaa maree dhimma egeree biyyitti ta’u keessaa dhorkamuun kamirrayu yaddessaa dha. Akkuma beekamu ABO fi KFO dhaabbilee siyaasaa Oromoo jajjaboo lameen yeroo ta’ani uummata biyyitti harka 40 ol (>40%) ta’an kan bakka bu’ani dha. Yaada maayiiratti, ABO yeroo kamuu caala dhibdeen haalli nageenyaa fi jeequmsi siyaasaa Itoophiyaa itti fufinsaan dhoramaa jira. Kunis amma sadarkaa haala isaa fi gara itti deemuu illee raaguun rakkisaa ta’eera. Sirna dhablummaanis heddummateera. Rakkooleen kunis yeroon furmaanni waliigala dhaabbilee siyaasaa mormituu dabalatee hin soqamneef biyyittiin rakkoo daran walxaxaa fi keessa bahuun ulfaata ta’e seenti. Furmanni kunis hidhamtoota siyaasaa hiikuu fi deemsa filannoo irra deebi’anii ilaaluu fi sirreessuu dabalata. Kana ta’uu baannaan rakkoo jiru daran kan hammeessaa deemu inumayyuu sirna dhalbummaa kan babali’suun gara dhiiga wal dhangalaasutti kan deemu ta’uu asumaan hubatamuu qaba. ABO haga ammatti tarkaanfiilee uummanni Idil-addunyaa rakkoo kana furuuf fudhatan ni diqisiifata. Haata’u malee rakkoo hedduu bal’aa fi walxaxaa ta’e kuni xiyyeefannaa guddaa fi deemsa waligala ta’e barbaada. Kanaaf ABO dhaabbilee Idil-addunyaa kan akka AU, UNSC, EU fi dhaabbilee biroo dhimmi kuni ilaaluu hundaa yaada ABOn dhiyeesse kana xiyyefannaa itti kennuun dhiibbaa madalawaa ta’e mootummaa aangoorra jiru irra kaa’uun sirna bulshiinsa humna waraanaa uummata irratti diriirfame akka dhaabbatu taasisu ABO ni gaafata. Dhibdeeleen amma biyyittii mudataa jiru kuni akka jirutti itti fufnaan badii ulfaataa keessaa bahuun hin danda’amne biyyittii akka qunnamu hubatamuu qaba. Furmanni waaraa fi dhaabbataa ta’e rakka Itoophiyaaf kan argamu deemsa maree siyaasaa waligalaa qaamolee hunda hammateen duwwaa akka ta’e ABO ni amana. Bakka bu’oonni dhaabileen siyaasaa hundi sirna maree siyaasaa waligalaa ta’u irraa qooda fudhachuun dirqama. Dhuma irratti ABO qaamolee kamuu waliin maree gochuun yaada gara daandii furmataa waliigalaatti geessu fi adda addummaa siyaasaa gama haasaa fi mareen hiikuuf godhamu irratti qooda fudhachuuf yoom illee qophii ta’uu irraa deebi’ee ni mirkaneessa. Injifannoon Uummata Bal’aaf! Adda Bilisummaa Oromoo Ebla 28, 2021 Finfinnee (Addis Ababa) Ibsa WBO’N har’a baase kana hordofaa. OLA’s Propositions for Resolving the Political and Economic Instability in Ethiopia (OLA High Command) — It is evident to all that the economic & political situation in Ethiopia and Oromia is getting from bad to worse. The 2018 revolution which shook the foundations of the dictatorial Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) regime, has been skillfully hijacked by the entities yearning for the return of the old political system which privileges certain communities belonging to specific ethnic groups while dehumanizing and impoverishing others. This political order, based on the neftegna-gabbar system and the socio-economic hierarchy imposed on Ethiopia during the imperial era, has proven itself to be virulently intolerant, exclusivist, militaristic, and expansionist in nature. It is anti-democratic and thrives on the violation of basic human rights. In this system, the political agenda is formulated based on a singular objective of maintaining the system and benefiting its adherents with utter disregard for the political and economic aspirations of the Ethiopian masses. We would like to emphasize that the old political order is the root cause of the misery of the peoples of Ethiopia and it is this system that has turned the country into a poster child for famine, poverty, and political instability.

The advocates of the ancien régime have strangulated the political space by forcefully sidelining legitimate and popular political parties such as the Oromo Liberation Front, the Oromo Federalist Congress, the Ogaden National Liberation Front, and the Tigrayan People’s Liberation Front. In this process, they violated the Freedom of Association, which encompasses: (i) individual rights to join or leave groups voluntarily, (ii) the right of the group to take collective actions to pursue the interests of its members, and (iii) the right of the association to accept or decline membership based on certain criteria.

The OLA believes that Freedom of Association, as both an individual and collective right, is one of the essentials of human rights, which is guaranteed by all modern and democratic legal systems. The Ethiopian government’s total disregard for this fundamental right is one of the main reasons why the Oromo people, among others, have taken up arms. Economically, the country is heading towards total collapse. The government has been fixated on flashy projects such as the decoration of streets and recreational parks, the organization of costly political indoctrination events, the waging of catastrophic civil wars, and the preparation of mock elections in which the Prosperity Party is the only viable competitor. Military engagements are ongoing in Oromia, Tigray, Amhara, Benishangul-Gumuz, Afar, and Somali regional states. In Tigray in particular, the war is costing the country tens of thousands of precious human life and consuming the already meagre national economic resources, while millions of people are left to starve and scavenge. In the process of conducting these wars, the Ethiopian government violated human rights including widespread rape and summary execution of political prisoners and civilians. It has blocked the movement of food and other essential goods and services, including internet and telephone services, to punish communities with different political views. Many parts of the country are facing the possibility of famine due to the failure of economic policy. Right now, food price inflation is at an all-time high. The longer this regime is allowed to cling onto power, the dimmer any prospect of Ethiopia’s future as a country will be. We are heading towards a disintegration that will have significant regional repercussions. It is with all this in mind that the Oromo Liberation Army proposes the following 8 point plan: