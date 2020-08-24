I, Kenyan Journalist and Documentary Filmmaker Yassin Juma would like to take this opportunity to express my utmost gratitude to the Oromo community in Africa and the Diaspora for the support extended to me while I was incarcerated.

This is also to confirm that I have been released from detention and I’m currently under isolation at a Covid-19 government facility in Finfine.

According to a statement by the Ethiopian government the reason for my release after horrendous and endless 48 days (and a re-arrest) was that they realised I had been “wrongfully detained” because of “Language barrier”