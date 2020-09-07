I am at a loss for a word to describe the current monoester sitting in the so-called 4-killo or devil’s center.

Since the creation of the Ethiopian empire, Ethiopians have seen nothing but peace. Menelik II, not just his body but his legacy, belongs among Hitler/lucifer today, lies with pride for this generation to feel the pain. Haile Selassie, a coward, and killer, is glorified and sought after by the current Prime Minister. I wanted to compose myself to be rational, but how can anyone be rational when the so-called Nobel Peace Prize winner’s army at his direction are beating, raping, and killing young girls, mothers, and grandmother. I try to scroll fast but the dark bruises of my sisters, the dead bodies of my brothers, broken bones of my family comes before my eyes.

#Justice4Oromos #Justice4Hacalu What a monster Ethiopians and the world are closing their eyes to. Where is the condemnation of all Ethiopians? Where is solidarity? A day not too long from today will come where the beating, rape, and killing of Oromo girls will stop and justice will be served for the current and past endless agonies. Qube generation has given birth to the Bilisuma generation. No matter what anyone tries to do, no turning back to the old blood-sucking Ethiopia. Emiyee Ethiopia is on life support. All Ethiopian shall be free. #Justice4Qerrees #Justice4thousandsofpoliticalprisoners and justice all innocent lives murdered at the hands of Nobel dictator winner. Ethiopians, save yourself and speak up now. stand with your sisters and mothers. Stand with Oromo Qarres. Now is the time. Tomorrow will be too late.