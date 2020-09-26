I am alarmed by the growing unrest and reports of human rights abuses in Ethiopia.

Today, I sent a letter with Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal to Secretary Pompeo urging the U.S. Department of State to do everything in its power to help bring an end to the violence and restore democratic norms and human rights. Furthermore, I am also gravely concerned with politically-motivated arrests and detention of individuals. This includes two WA state residents, Redwan and Yusuf. I urge the U.S. Department of State to ensure due process in their cases and the safe return of both of them back home to Washington.