Humanity is enough to stand with Tigrai people at this time!

Message for those who tirelessly accusing me for my solidarity of standing with Tigrai people!

1. Humanity is enough to stand with Tigrai people at this time!

2. There is no any cause and justice to open war on Tigrai people at this point of time, they conducted an election to represent their leader! To the contrary Abiy denied and postpone the election without any mandate! Hypocrites are busy to create little dictator! Shame!

3. Tplf might hurts me, my beloved family or my people in general, I will not accuse them for any crime at this point of time, if I do, I first accuse opdo who was a stepping foot for our attacks!

4. The war have been on Oromia for the last two years and this is the extension of that war! Therefore, I continued standing against the war on nations and nationalities!

5. Those pp horses who blame me or others that we are paid from tplf, you are trying to evaluate others from your personality perspectives, you are living to eat, but I and/or we are not!

6. I believe Tigrai people are one of the beautiful color of Ethiopia who have unique culture, language and all societal values and customs!

7. As an Oromo I believe in the equality of nations and nationalities! Without respecting each other we can not live together! With all ideological differences, discussions and negotiations help to build common ground to live together! If this is not welcome by any part, there are other better ways too!

Free our leaders! And keep them safe for the sake of yourself!