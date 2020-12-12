Humanitarian workers must be allowed to help in Ethiopia without fear of attack

As I write, the conflict in and around Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region is well into its fifth week, with hundreds of people reportedly killed, tens of thousands displaced and millions enduring day after day without food, water and power.

Communication networks have been cut , leaving civilians across the region unable to contact their family or loved ones, including hundreds of aid workers who have remained in Tigray.

Before this conflict, there were already nearly a million people in Tigray, including nearly 100,000 refugees from Eritrea and more than 100,000 people internally displaced by previous violence , who relied on aid to survive.

In the past five weeks, close to 50,000 refugees have arrived in Sudan, bringing with them heart-rending stories of suffering. Others have not made it. We’re receiving disturbing reports that some who are trying to seek safety in Sudan have been prevented from leaving.

We are also receiving disturbing reports of Tigrayans being identified and singled out in their jobs in other parts of the country.

The Red Cross has reported that the main hospital in Mekelle, the capital of Tigray, has no supplies, fuel or running water. Doctors and nurses have had to suspend intensive care services and are struggling with routine care, such as delivering babies or providing dialysis treatment. We have also received reports of women dying during childbirth — preventable deaths — due to the lack of adequate services and supplies.

The conflict is escalating and threatens to spiral out of control. There are reports that militias from non-Tigrayan backgrounds, armed with competing agendas, are now involved in the fighting. The last thing needed is external agitators pouring fuel on the fire.