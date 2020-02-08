Human Rights Abuses Committed by the Ethiopian Army in Different Parts of Ethiopia.Needs Urgent independent international Investigation.

February 8, 2020

Human Rights Abuses Committed by the Ethiopian Army in Different Parts of Ethiopia.Needs Urgent independent international Investigation.

OMRHO  presents the state of Human Rights in Ethiopia since the incumbent group came to power. To enable the reader to comprehend the extent of brutality committed on the  people by the Ethiopian Government, OMRHO tries to show the diverse methods of inhumanity exercised  on the people. The atrocity encompasses extra-judicial killings, mass detentions, arrests without court warrants, burning people live in their homes, burning properties including farmers’ crops on the field, illegal confiscation of private properties like coffee beans ready for markets, sexual abuses on minors and housewives, etc..

This Report claims by no means a complete coverage of Human Rights abuses  in the Empire as:

  • people are detained in military camps and in hidden places as opposed to official prisons,
  • arrests and detentions are arbitrary and without court warrants,
  • relatives get no information as to where their imprisoned relatives are,
  • relatives asking for their relatives face dangers of arbitrary arrests, abuses etc.. and
  • lack of access and capacity to cover comprehensively.

For the sake of technical ease, OMRHO structures the report so as to make the atrocity  as well the spatial distribution comprehendible.

I) Extra-Judicial Killings
Gujii Zone:
1. 23/12/2018:  Kuulii Duuloo (70 years old woman ) was killed by the Ethiopian Army on
23/12/2018 in Dugdaa Daawaa District, Fincaa town .

Kuulii Duuloo, Age 70

2. Jiloo Biiftuu, Age 75,  was also killed in Fincaa town on 23/12/2018

Kuulii Duuloo, Age 70

3. Badhaatuu Halaakee(F), was killed in Gujii, Fincaa town 23/12/2018

Badhaatuu Halaakee was a Student, preparatory(10+2)

4. On  28/12/2018 the following people were killed in Dugda Daawaa District.

  1. Badhaane Hoxeesa(abiddaan gubate)
  2. Waajii Qilxaa Mixoo
  3. Tushuu Shunee Saafayii
  4. Gobuu Sharduu
  5. Diidoo Mokkona
  6. Kuulii Turee (jaartii ummurii 80)
  7. Badhaatuu Halakee
  8. Guyyee Tukee
  9. Abdii Muhaamadi
  10. Naasiri Jamaal

5. On 28/12/2018  the Ethiopian Army arbitrarily killed several people in Galaana District,  Shamoolee Shiidaa vilage. Some of the names are:

  1. Uddeesa Boruu Kooyyo( 1 & 2 are spouse)
  2. Shuboo Duubee Jiloo
  3. Dullacha Barbaado
  4. Bariiso Godaanaa Danbii
  5. Xilahuu Waataa Sheddoo
  6. Balayi Alamaayyo Diidoo
  7. Diiduu Diida Soraa( a pregnant woman was killed and left for wild beast).
  8. Goobana Qorxitee
  9. Dukkalee Goobana Qorxitee (8 & 9 are  father and son)
  10. Nagawoo Dhaqaboo Diimaa
  11. Iyaasuu Bonee Olyaadee
  12. Akkililuu Udeesa Areerrii was killed in Birbirsa Kojjo´aa District, Eelaa Diimaa village and his corpse was draged by a military vehicle.
  13. Abbatii Shabulaa Adoola ( 8 years old boy) and
  14. Siidaa Danbii Iyaa were killed by the Ethiopian army on  03/08/2018 in Dugdaa Daawwaa District, Fincaawaa town.

6. Dawwaa Town: On  02/01/2019 the Ethiopian Army arbitrarily killed 13 people in Dawwaa town. Here are  some of the names:

  1. Waajii Qilxaa Konsoo:  killed and his body was burned with his house
  2. Badhaanee Hoxxeessaa: killed and his body was burned with his houseDastaa Shunnee
  3. Danboobi Tuukee
  4. Gobbuu
  5. Girmaa Walaabuu
  6. Abbaa Hasan: On the same day, (02/01/2019), the army  killed Abbaa Hasan(picture left) in  Abbaaloo village, burned his House  and his property.
Abbaa Hassan, Adoolaa Waayyuu District, Abbaaloo village

7. Daamboobii Tukkee and Daastaa Dhunnees were arbitrarily killed on 02/01/2019 in  Dugdaa Dawwaa district, Fincaawaa town.

Here are some corpses of people killed, burned and dumped in the bush by the Ethiopian army in Western

8. Lamii Hirbaa Village

  1. Bariisoo quruuxaa on 16/01/2019
  2. Lamii Hoxxeessaa on 16/01/2019
  3. Idrisi Galgaloo
  4. Dulacha Uddesaa
  5. Mi’esa Sabuchuu
  6. Jamaalu Mandhisaa
  7. Tarikuu Gotaroo
  8. Galgaloo  Carii
  9. Beqelee Gamadoo
  10. Naasiroo
  11. Guutaa
  12. Yuusuufaa
  13. Carii
  14. Taarikuu Gaalgaloo
  15. Gaalgaloo Areerii
  16. Dukkee Shaallamee,70 years old woman, was burned down in her house on 16/01/2019 as you see below

    Dukkee Shallamee, brutally burned alive in her house

9. In Dugdaa Dawaa District, Meddanoo Village

  1. Dhaddaacha Waaqoo Jaldeessaa on 27/01/2019
  2. Galgaalo Guyyoo Uraagoo on 27/01/2019
  3. Araarsoo Gobaanaa Adoola on 27/01/2019
  4. Indirsi Galgalo killed on 27/01/2019 and denied burial
  5. Dulacha Uddeesa  killed on 27/01/2019 and denied burial

10. 02/02/2019: Mira Jio Hoxxe(11th grade student)  was killed in W.Gujii Zone, Tooree Badiyaa village.
11. 08/02/2019 : Akliluu Oddoo Areerii was killed in Gujii Zone, Eela Diimaa village by the Ethiopian Army.  After being killed his corpse was tied to the Army vehicle and got dragged.

12. 20/02/2019:  In Bulee Horaa District, Heera Liiphitu village the following people were killed:

  1. Haloo Taaduu Eleetuu
  2. Adisuu Abbayyii Dullachaa
  3. Dhaddacha Waaqoo Jaldeessa
  4. Galgaloo Uraagoo Lolee

13. 19/02/2019: The Ethiopian Army opened shootings on  peaceful people in Sabbaa Boruu District, Haroo Garrii village. Six people were killed immediately, seven others were wounded and their property  was totally destroyed.  The names are as follows:

  1. Dukkaallee Odaa was killed and his house was burned
  2. Qooncoraa Huddeessaa: killed and his house was burned
  3. Qamarii Adoolaa
  4. Baallii Uddeessaa: killed and his house was burned
  5. Bariisoo Qaalliichaa, was under age,10years old boy
  6. Kallaacha Birbiirsaa, was also an underage,8 years old boy
  7. Bruudee Gadaa, a pregnant woman, and her 3years old daughter were shot and wounded. See the following picture below.

    Buruudee Gadaa,top,  and her 3years old daughter beneath

14. These are  a few of  the severely beaten civilians from  Haroo Garrii village on 19/02/2019.

Biraanuu Goobanaa                                                Ufkee Sabbaa

These are severely beaten civilians. Names not identified

15. 01/03/2019 : Odaa Abbaa Xuyyee was killed in Aagaa Waayyuu District(Eastern Gujii), Baddeessoo Ulaanuloo village.

16. 28/03/2019: Morkataa Makkiiyaa was killed Sabboo Boruu district, Buphoo village. His house was also burned by the Army. The names of severely wounded are:

  1. Ukkuuraa Uttuullee
  2. Baddeessaa Abarraa
  3. Bulee Kurree
  4. Jiloo Bilisoo Surisaa

17. 19/04/2019:  This corpse you see below is that of  Badhaanee Hoxxeessaa who was killed on in  Dugda Daawaa sub-district, Fincaawaa town. The Army killed him, burned his corpse and dumped it in the bush.

18. 21/04/2019:  Nuguusee Baadaacha Monnoo was killed in Galeessaa Nageessoo village.

Badir Abdullayi, Adam Abdule, Roobaa Jaggoo were killed on the same day in Qorcaa Village.

Mahamad Usman and Mahamad Usman were also killed on the same day in   Adoolaa Zone, Abaaloo village. Mohamad Ahmad was killed in Adoolaa sub-district, Biluu village on the same day as well.

19. 22/04/2019: The Ethiopian Army killed Nugusee Badachaa and his 15 years old son in Western Gujii Zone, Daayaa Daawwaa village, while Nuguse was farming his own field. After killing him the  Army also burned his house and property.

On the same day, the Ethiopian Army killed Girmaa Wolaabu Busaawwa (teacher), Jiloo Biittu,80 years old, and Kuulii Dheeraa Dulloo, a 75 years old woman.

It was reported that the Army and the police sided with the Amhara National Movement(ABN), killed an  Oromo and wounded over 40 people on 08.05.2019 in Asalla.

Boorana Zone

These are  the bride in the middle, bridegroom far right and the brother of the groom on the left side. They were killed  in February 2019 by the Ethiopian army while on their way to the groom’s home after marriage ceremony at the bride’s home. There were two more  killed and one person wounded with them.

Kiilings in Wallagga Region of Oromia

Qondaalaa District Gidaami Distri
1. Haaj Gudfinaa Tolasaa 1. Galaanee Shaafee
2. Xahaa Hiisaa 2. Gamulaa Jissaa
3. Kamaal Qaasim 3. Koorii Daaqaa
4. Hasan Akliluu 4. Toomaas Dhabsuu
5. Yaa’iqoob Muusaa 5. Mazgabuu Geebaa
6. Raamadaan Waltajjii 6. Gammachuu Guutaa
7. Abdoo Ashaabbir 7. Tafarii Dinqaa
8. Umar Hiisaa
Begii District 9. Kamaal Gabruu
1. Madaksaa Iddoosaa 10. Nasrallaa Taaddasaa
2. Amaan Abdullah 11. Fayisaa Ofga’aa
3. Abdulqaadir Galataa 12. Mokonnin Tolasaa
4. Yoonaas Mohammad 13. Eebbisaa Raggaasaa
5. Jamaal Tufaa 14. Dastaa Horaa
6. Garomaa Ittaanaa 15. Burruusee Tarfaasaa
7. Raamatallaa Abdulqaadir 16. Sa’id Adam
8. Mokonnin Shama’uun 17. Fayisaa Horaa
9. Yaasin Abdallaa 18. Mirreessaa Waltajjii
10. Fiqaaduu Fayisaa 19. Fufaa Umar
11. Raamatallaa Damisee 20. Malkaamuu Daggafaa
12. Tafarii Abrahaam
13. Fiqaaduu Taasisaa Dambi Doolloo Town
14. Abdiisaa Firoomsaa 1. Taammiraat Abarraa
15. Isiyaaq Abdiisaa 2. Tsaggaa(Vaandaam
16. Zaakir Nuuraddiin
17. Admaasuu Ashabbir Muggii Town
18. Rashid Jamaal 1. Yaasin Abdallaa
19. Yaadasaa Tarfaa 2. Taakkalee Bulchaa
20. Sa’id Hasan 3. Abdataa Waakkennee
21. Indaashawu Shaakii 4. Hundeessaa Abdiisaa
22. Andashuu Shaagii Maammad 5. Dabalaa Bantii
23. Caalaa Lammeessaa 6. Ayichew
24. Saddiiqaa Maammud

Naqamtee Town
1. Zalaalam Ogiinaa
2. Abbabee Mokonnin
3. Amantii
4. Ebbisaa Bula(below): according to a report received on 22.06.2019, he  was killed and thrown away  in Naqamte town(see the following picture). He is a taxi driver.

Ebbisaa Bula, was killed in June 2019 in Naqamte

 7. Sambatoo Tammene,  below, was taken out of Muggi Priso(Anfillo) in the night of  10.11.2019 and was killed in the night.

Najjoo Town
1. Gammachiis Xilahuun and
2. Zargee Minaasee were killed

Mana Sibuu District
1. Abaataa Coommii
2. Xilahuun Ayyaanaa
3. Naatnaael Kaasahuun
4. Asee
5. Barsiisaa Sanyii Saamu’eel

6. Tarrafaa Baabboo
7. Taklee Tolaa
8. Saamu’eel Abarraa
9. Lidataa Amanaa
10. Badhaasaa Hundeessaa
11. Barsiisaa Saamu’eel Taaddasaa
Innaangoo
1. Obbo Eebbisaa Tarfaa
2. Obbo Mulugeetaa Boodanaa
3. Solomoon Dhiyaanaa
4. Warraaqaa Addisuu
5. Tsaggaayee Jaarraa
6. Indaaluu Mtsiyoon		 Toongoo
1. Abdulqaadir Ayyaanaa Godee
2. Ismaa’el Abdallaa Dhowwaa
3. Kadir Ahmad Gindaaba

Gimbii town

19 . 14/02)2019: Zakarias Fida, a 12th grade student, was shot and wounded in Shashitu Hotel. After shooting him, the Army took him to its Army Camp in the area. After a while, the Army brought his dead body and threw away for the relatives.

20. 07/06/2019:Abraham Hailu, picture right, was shot by the Ethiopian army before noon in Gimbii town.” It is unlikely that he survives ”  the report added.

Horroo Guduruu

21. 10.02.2019:    Brothers, Lalisaa Qanaatee and  Iyyaasuu Qanaatee, both students, were killed in  E. Wallagga, Ebaantu town,    at home in front of their parents.

Siblings: Lalisaa and Iyyaasuu Qanaatee, victims of state terror

Eastern Oromia

22.  23.10.2019:
Araarsoo Bakar Ibroo(picture right), age 18, was shot by the Ethiopian Army in Awwadaayi and died on the same day as the Voice of Oromo Liberation Front reported on 23.1.02019

Kariim Abbaa Dagaa Koyaasn, picture above left,age28, a resident of Dirree Dawaa, a father of two, was shot on the head  by the Ethiopian Army while on a peaceful demonstration in October 2019.

Ahmed Sharaf( picture below), from Mayyu Muluqee vilage by birth, was shot  on the leg by the Ethiopian Army while on a peaceful demonstration in Harar town. His leg is  amputated as a result.

Muniiree Ahmed Yusuf(Picture below), age 16, from

Dirree Dawaa Laga Harree area,was killed on a peaceful demonstration in October 2019 in Dirree Dawaa

Exra-Judicial Killings in Central Oromia

Abbabaa Jifaaraa was killed on 02.08.2019 by the Army in Cophii District,Oofuu Bakkee
Village.His corpse was found thrown into a river

23. Arbitrary Killings  on October 23 and 24.2019  in Ambo Town

There were peaceful demonstrations held on October 23 and 24, 2019 in Ambo. Although the demonstrations were peaceful, the police shot over 70 people.

The following report is just a highlight as this information is only limited to those victims brought to the Ambo General Hospital. So, this report neither includes  victims referred to other Hospitals,  those getting treatment in various private clinics and Health Centers in Ambo nor those died later. We present names supported with Photos where we have and only names where we have no photos.

Morodaa Moosaa Gimbii

Mr. Morodaa Moosaa, age 80, was killed on 24.10.2019 in Ambo town. Morodaa Mossoaa is one of the age seniors in Ambo town. As he was on his way home, he saw a young boy being shot by the police lying soaked in blood. Morodaa was struggling to stop the bleeding and lift the victim up. While he was at such engagement to fulfill his humanely and fatherly duty as a senior in the community, the Ethiopian police shot and killed him on the spot inhumanely.

Morodaa is known for his humanitarian engagement in the community. With the assistance of some German friends he runs a Kindergarten in Ambo town. Besides, Morodaa runs a Primary School in collaboration with some friends.

Mr. Morodaa lived successive repressive Ethiopian systems from The Monarchy across the military dictator to the present under harassment. In the 1970s, he spent around five years in prison in Ambo without being served justice. Now, the self claimed transformers of Ethiopia killed him.

25. Further, the following eight(8) people were killed on October 23 and 24, 2019:

 

(2)Isheetuu Alamuu ,
(3)Yoo Obsan Oliiqaa,
(4)Biyyaaf Dabalaa,
(5)Caalchisaa Uumaa

Biqilaa Sirna, Alyamayyo Olhiqsa and Balay Allasaa(9th grade and age 16) were killed on 24.10.2019. Alamayyoo Olhiqsaa is from Tokkee Kuttaayee while the other two are from Ambo town.

26. Wounded by Police on 24.10.2019 in Ambo Town



Malkaamuu Gaaddisaa Caaltuu Dirribsaa(f)
Salamoon Tasfayee Mul’isaa Kumalaa
Girmaa Abdataa Birqii Bokonaa(f)
Nagaroo Waaqgaarii Shallamaa Tuutaa
Addisuu Silashii Araarsaa Guddataa
Wasanee Waaqumaa(f) Gulummaa Girmaa
Warquu Fiqiruu Darajjee Magarsaa
Gabbisaa Dirribsaa Shayee Itichaa
Mitikkuu Olii Girmaa Waaqjiraa
Damee Injiguu Mul´ataa Hirphasaa
Dabalaa Hirphaa Koormee Tafarii
Abbabaa Homaa Warquu Argawu
Duulaa Cimdii Ashennafi Qajeelaa
Sisay Nuurasaa Warqinaa Fayyisaa
Waaqjiraa Girma Gaaddisaa Beeksisaa
Guddisaa Cimdii Gabbisaa Dirribsaa
Misgaanaa Cimdii Bantii Dagabaasaa
Balay Cimdii Roobaa Taddalaa
Mokonnin…… Tafarii Makonnin
Daraaraa G/Iyyasuus Ayyaansaa Waldee
Milkeessaa Kumsaa Nimoonaa Girmaa
Warquu Badhaadhaa Malkaamuu Dhaa
Hinsarmuu Masarat

II) Cases of Rape

It is not seldom that we hear and receive reports on Rape. The Ethiopian army rapes its citizens by forcing the victims. According to some reports we received, the victims include girls from age 13 to  housewives and pregnant mothers. Raping is part of the moral warfare waged by the Ethiopian repressive army to dehumanize the subjects. On the other hand, raping is a reflection of moral bankruptcy on the part of the system. We present some names of the victims as follows.

Gujii:  Soorilee Waaccuu sub-district: 5/2/2019 & 6/2/2019
Baachoo Warq-Hageenyaw, age 13
Ushee Shibbiruu, house wife and pregnant
Taammiree Gammadee, age 15
Immaa Innuu
Haannaa Dasta, age 17
Ayyaantuu Gammachuu
Miimmii Woshee
Beezaa Immush, Age  18,

Wammaanna Village
Gaannat Magaarsa, a mother of two children
Burtee Kasaaye, a mother of four children

Qilleensoo Mokkonniisa Village: 26/03/2019
Saaraa Asafaa: she works  in a restaurant owned by  Mekonnen Gobana. Several armed military men alternatively raped her. As a result, her life was under a critical situation as we received this report.

Destructions of private Property aimed at Impoverishing  Subjects

We recieve reports that the  Ethiopian Army burns houses, grain and coffee stores, farmers’ fields before crops are harvested, confisicates sereals, Coffee beans  ready for markets, cash money and Jwellery, etc.. According to the report we recieved, here are some documented facts as to what the Ethiopian Army is is doing on civilian citizens  in the Southern Oromia, Gujii Zones.

Gujii Zone:09/04/2019

Qarsaa Village: The houses of  Hadaa Duubee and  Roobaa Hadaa (father and son) were burned with all property they have. Here are some  more examples with coresponding villages and number of houses destroyed:

Booree Obbii village:  4 houses Gaalee Daagataa village: 5 houses
Mallayaayaa Karroo village:10 houses  Roojjii village: 9 houses
Burii Ejeersoo village: 74  houses Magaadoo Baadiyyaa village: 3 grain Mills 50 houses
Dambii Oddoo village: 48 houses Alloonaa village: 30  houses
Gaalee Daambii village: 9 houses Sabbaa Guduubaa village: 20 houses
Sawweenaa village: 35 houses
Qorcaa Daalatti village:35 houses

In Shaakkiso sub-District alone, there are around 241 houses destroyed. From this, it is possible to guess as to how many people are homeless and are exposed to poverty as a result.

13/05/2019: Maaxee Boolli village Abbaayyoo Booggaala Beejoo`s  1 house was burned.

Alloonaa village houses of  Sheeki Aliyyii and Abdujalil were burned by the army.

As you see below the houses of   Saafayii Kaffee, Taaddasa Dullachaa and several farmers are ravaged by fire  on 10/04/2019 in Qarsaa village.

On 03/03/2019 in Gujii Zone, Gaallee Dagaa village  5 houses belonging to Bariisoo Haayyuu fully destroyed with all the property he has.

Confiscation: Wallaggaa Region of Oromia

The following is  a report we received regarding illegal confiscation by the Ethiopian Army in the Wstern part of Oromia.

Dambi Dolloo Town

Fissaa Gabiremadiin: His electronic shop is completely confiscated. It is reported that several young people are robed their  mobile phones and money under the pretext of searching them.

Begii District

Madaksaa Iddoosaa: Two houses and all his property was burned
Beekumaa Habiiboo: Two houses and all his property was burned
Tamasgeen Taaddasaa: Two houses and all his property was burned

Qondaalaa District

Jaafar Taasisaa: his residential house was burned by the army.

Gidaamii District

Guutaa Gabree: His House was burned and his property was destroyed and partially      confiscated.300 Quintals of grain and 200 quintals of coffee was confiscated

Fedhasaa Guutaa:His House was burned. And further,180 Quintals of grain, 100 Quintals    of Coffee, 60 Quintals of Pepper was confiscated.

Dabalaa Iddoosaa: One Wood Saw Machine he owns was demolished and burned

Daawwit Hiikaa:  A Shop he owns was confiscated

Abraham Taammiruu: A Shop he owns was confiscated

Mustafaa Shiishii: His whole property was confiscated

Kadir Saalee: His House was burned

Haayiluu Imaanaa: His House was burned

III) Arbitrary Imprisonment  and Mass Detentions

We present the  names of Oromo prisoners we received as follows. This list portrays by no means the complete number of prisoners in the country as:

  • people are detained in military camps and hidden places,
  • arrests are arbitrary and without court warrants,
  • relatives get no information as to where their imprisoned relatives are,
  • relatives asking for their detained relatives face dangers of arbitrary abuses, and
  • because of lack of access and capacity to cover comprehensively.

Centeral Oromia

Sanqalle Detention Camp

Sanqalle is found some 5 Km West of Ambo. Sanqalle served since the 1960s as a Militia Training Centre. Now, under the incumbent Ethiopian Government, it is  serving as a Concentration Camp. Several sources estimate the number of people in this concentration camp to exceed 5000. The detainees are exclusively Oromos from different parts of Oromia.

It is often heard that the detainees are exposed to abject health conditions as a result of malnutrition, bad sanitation, torture, lack of space, etc.

Upon his Nobel Prize Award Ceremony in Oslo, the Prime Minister of Ethiopia said that  prisons were empty since he came to power. The reality on the ground tells otherwise.Here follow reports we have with regional breakdown.

Amboo Ilfataa(July 2019)
Dajanee Mammoo Gammachuu Dhaaba
Lammaa Fayyisaa Baqqalaa Harshoo
Jiksaa Fayyeeraa Galayee Guddisaa
 Fayyisaa Lammaa Warqituu Faanaa (F)
Dajenee kitabaa Gaddisee Haacaaluu (F)
Kaasayee Qananiisa Fayyisaa Abdataa
Olii Durumaa Wayyumaa Araarsaa
Qabsoo Durumaa Kabbadaa Nagaasaa
Mangee Tafarii Taddasaa Nagaasaa
Bayisaa Dirribaa Lalisaa Dhugumaa
Asheetee Caalaa Lachiisaa Olqabaa
Eenyummaa Kumalaa Abdiisaa Olqabaa
Masfiin Ballaxaa Baqqaanaa Taasuu
Tafarii Birasaa(farmacist  Biraanuu Baqqaanaa
Dasgaraa Daraaraa
Cophii Area(July 2019) Shawuu Damee (F)
Warqinaa Mirkanaa Dirribee Damee (F)
Shumii Dhaabaa Caalaa Irreessoo
Mokonnon Dhaabaa
Hordofaa Hayyuu Finfinnee and Finfinnee Area
Kafanaa Guutaa Gammachis Baqqalaa..Finfinnee
Shuumii Dirribaa Eebbisaa Geetawoo…..Finfinnee
Guddisaa Dirribaa Boonsaa Hayiluu………Finfinnee
Abdiisaa Maammoo Ingidaa Qusii ………….Finfinnee
Xaafaa Homaa Daandii Garbooshee…Finfinnee
Hundee Dirribaa Lookoo Yohaannis……Finfinne
Waaqumaa Akkumaa Abdi Imaanaa …………Hoolata
Tolasaa Leellisaa Ibsaa Iggazuu …………Hoolata
Tolasaa Naggasaa Waltajjii Geetahuu…..Mettaa Roobii
Galaanaa Mootii Shaambii …….Buraayyuu
Taammiruu Caalaa Obsee Qannoo………..Buraayyuu
Bashanaa Tolasaa
Loomituu Jamaamaa (F) Jaarso
Taddaluu Araarsaa (F) Guutuu Xibabuu
Kiisaa Caalchisaa Lookoo Guutamaa(65 Years old
Faqqadaa Kafanaa Dawiit Qajeelaa(Abbaa Gadaa)
Baacaa Fayyisaa Dabala Fiqiruu
Dhuggii Badhaadhaa Diinqaa Adamuu
Gizaachoo Kafanaa Fiqiruu Tadasaa
Caalaa Lachiisaa Cuuccaa Mulgeeta
Muluu Taddadaa (F) Burqaa Janboor..BabbboGambel
Shallamee Abbabaa (F)
Lalisee Abbabaa (F) Najjo
Caaltuu Lammeessaa (F) Abdi Maammo
Xayituu Hirkisaa (F) Fiqiru Moosisa
Caalchisee Fayyisaa (F) Liidiiyaa Goobanaa(F)
Shaantuu (F) Gammachiis Nagaasee
Dajanee Badhaan Abdii Taammiruu
Humneessaa Hirphasaa. Getaachoo Awwal
Tarrafaa Guutamaa GUutamaa Idoosaa
Misgaanaa Addunyaa Solomoon Fiqaaduu
Addunyaa Lataa Balaay Tarfaasa ….Qilxu Karraa
Birqii Diroo (F) Tasfayee Mitikkuu .Qilxu Karraa
Gaaaddisaa Kabbadaa
Dajanee Tolasaa Mandii
Kabbadaa Xaafaa Dirribaa Olqanaa
Girmaa Gutaa Cannaqaa Abdiisaa
Balaay Ayyalaa Tsaggayee Waannaa
Guddataa Shumii Amanu ‘el Adunyaa
Mulugeetaa Girmaa
Ballaxaa Girmaa Gulliso
Abarraa Katam Qabbannaa Magarsaa
Sefuu Amanuu Aliyyi Damee Caalaa Barata
Dagaagaa Faxxanee .
Western Wallagga Abbabee Nagaasaa(AbbaaGadaa
Sa’id Abdiisaa Tafarii Dhaabaa
Jarrab Umar Abdiisaa Faradaa
Gammachis Mitikkuu Yohaannis Fufaa.
Maatiyaas Waaqwayyaa Mitikkuu Yohaannis
Gaaroma Namoomsa Carraa Tasfayee
Shibbiruu Qananii Tasfayee Yaadata
Xa’aa Habtamuu Raagaa Kumarraa
Fantaa Fiqaadu Abdoo Huseen (Abbaa Gadaa)
Mu’aaz Mohaammad Yoseef Abarraa
Tagabbaa Waltajjii Haamzaa Abuqaadi
Dhibbisaa Abarraa Mitikkuu Dhibbisaa…Noolee Kaabbaa
Tashomee Gobanaa Tamaasgen Sishaa…N/Kaabbaa
Dassaleenyi Nagarii Abarree Bayisaa……N/Kaabbaa
Musee Kumarraa Hayiluu Tamasgeen.Yuubdoorra.
Qalbeessaa Boonaa Raagaa……..Laaloo Qilee
Tarikuu Addisuu Addamuu Gondoree ..Lalo Assabii
Toomas Fayisaa Waggaa Tafarra………LaloAssabi
Galataa Tasfayee
Garooma Namiomsaa Haruu
Firoomsa Ayyalaa Jibiriil Isaa
Amanu’el Taaffasee Naasir Isaa
Lammii Olaansa Maammee Zeenuu
Habtamuu Oliiqa Musxafaa Abshiruu
Abirihaam Tolasaa..Arojji Waddoo Eliyaas Saalii
Indaaluu Tasammaa..Gimbii Balaayi Kabbadee
Immaanaa Baanqee…Biilaa Molaatuu Oljirraa
Guddataa Qana’aa..Boojjii Dashuraa Molaatuu
Wandimmee Molaatuu
Qeellam Geetanee Guddataa
Gammachis Buushaa
Iliyaas Eastern Wallagga
Tarraqanyii Kumarraa Daggafaa Bayyanaa
Abdii Jireenyaa Zarihun Caannaalo
Biqilaa Alamayyoo Dr Mitikuu Getaacho
Tamasgeen Fiqaadu Abbebe Maammoo
Jaafar Birraatuu Lataa Taammane
Gaddisaa Tasammaa Leeqaa Fiqaadu
Baadiruu Mahaammad Gammachuu Takilee
Akiliiluu Hordofaa Toomaas Takilee
Abdoo Ashaabbir ..Qondaala Tamasgen Adunyaa
Lataa Getachoo
Horroo Guduruu Firdisaa Nagaasaa
Abbebe Booranaa(Abbaa Gadaa) Fiqiruu Nagaasaa
Lataa Abiishee(Abbaa Gadaa) Aagee Hambisaa
Takkele Dhugaasaa Ragu’eel Hayiluu
Eebbaa Gindaabaa Yisiyaq Zaalalam
Zakkaariyaas Muktaar Henook Yohaanis
Dastaa Wushaa Burqaa Biraanuu
Tokkummaa Himsarmuu Shanqoo Solomoon
Nagarii Tarfaa Eliyas Tasfayee
Assabaa Namoomsaa Qabbannaa Taarikuu
Tashoomaa Dhufeeraa Laggesee Abeetu
Dinqaa Dheeressaa Iddoosaa Geetachoo
Amsaaluu Baqqaanaa Amaanu’el Beekkataa
Amsaaluu Abdiisaa Sanyii
Addunyaa Garbii Hordofaa Taaddasaa
Guddataa Gammadaa Dinqiisaa Qannoo
Faqqadaa Alamuu Jaal Amaan Filee
Gaaddisaa Nagarii Warqinaa Fiqaadu
Margaa Abdiisaa Zalalem Addamuu
Taaddasaa Baay’isaa Warquu Abeetuu
Taarikuu Dassaaleny Alamayyoo Dabaloo
Olaanaa Abarraa Guutama Caalii
Gurmuu Leenjisaa Abdiisaa Gammadaa
Geetuu Taaddasaa Tashooma Tarreessaa
Inkoosaa Namoo Tolaa
Alamooyyoo Olaani Tammiruu Girmaa
Dastaa Jalduu Tasfayee Caalii
Mootii Dastaa
Mulgeetaa Guddataa South Western Oromia(8)
Lammeessaa Fayisaa Fuhaad Alii …Beddelle
Daanyee Taganyee Masgabuu Fiixee Beddelle
Duulaa Gurmeessa Kaasahun Dabalaa…Beddelle
Gammachuu Hundee Gammachis Immiruu..Beddelle
Addunyaa Baayisaa
Katamaa Baayisaa Moosisaa Nagaasaa ..Beddelle
Alamaayyoo Guddataa Wubee Taammiruu
Tamaasgen Zallaqaa Hajii Nuuruu Suleemaan
Booranaa Oljirraa Kaffaaloo Gazaan
Alamaayyoo Tasfayee
Asaffaa Guddata Gujii Zone(77)
Maammushee Tarrafaa
Firdisaa Gammadaa Sabbaa Boruu(32)
Dhaabaa Baayisaa Adoola Areero Buukee
Kabbadaa Fiqaaduu Girjaa Jaarsoo
Darajjee Dhinsaa Baqqalaa Waacillee
Tamasgeen Qannoo Tasfayee Halakee Gujii
Katamaa Manyar Mirkataa Qilxaa
Garramuu Yaadataa Danbalaa Adulaa
Shifarraa Yaadataa Quuxala Dhadacha
Fiqaaduu Namoo Dhaabaa Abbaa Xurraa
Ayyaantuu Geexii Yaatanii Qilxaa
Assabaa Namoomsaa Dhugoo Baqqajjo
Geexii Baabee Ayyalaa Bariisoo
Baqqalaa Qarxaa Gammadaa Halakee
Gammachuu Gaaddisaa Neenqa Daadhii
Addunyaa Amantee(Abbaa Gadaa) Jaarsoo Abbaa waaqo
Nagirii Lataa Canaa Girjaa
Gammachis Fufaa Gololcha Haroo
Gammachuu Dirribsaa Haroo Dooyyoo
Duulaa Geedoo Tuundhee
Hundumaa Namarraa Madaksaa Fiixee
Zakkariyaas Gololchaa Gobanaa
Abbebe Dhufeera Duubaa yaachisii
Kabbade Dhaabaa Turee xisoo
Taakkalaa Abbabaa Duubee Xissoo.
Geetaachoo Alamaayyoo Mijuu Adulaa
Indaaloo Tamasgeen Daadhii Dhadachaa
Oljirraa Qixxaataa Dajanee Qilxaa Gooloo
Tafarii Galaan Goobanaa Didoo
Ahimad Saafii Tujjuu Duubee Xiso
Aadam Maammad Usmaanaa Maammoo Adulaa
Kadiir Maammaa Hajji Mijuu Adolaa
Sabboona Abdii Edema Eliyaas
Hiikaa Eebbisaa Taddesee Halake
Fayyeraa Toleraa
Eastern Gujii(23)
Adoolaa(14) Siidaa waaqoo
Guyyee xephelloo Taarikuu Daadee
Katamaa shawulee Harsuu Areerii
Kifilee Jisoo Lookoo Galchuu
Tadelee komolla Yemanu Zawudee
Hasan Yuusuuf Odaa Badhuu
Kadiir Hasan Kaadiroo Ibirayiim
Asaffaa Shuunte Xahaa Koonnoo
Note Neenqo Xahiir Qasiim
Bariisoo Neenqo Qaasim Duubee
Xilawuu Barraqoo Handuqqee Aliyee
Gannoo Sirbaa Alamuu Xulii
Dammaqaa Salaqaa
Ahanadi Muummee Bulti Koonnoo sokora
Abbittii Seefee Odaa Badhuu
Abduqadiri Qaasim
Gooroo Doolaa(8) Biqilaa Tolaasa
Abdoo Ilaalaa kafaala Siraaji Hesaa
Tarikuu Goobana Beenyaa Deenus
Odaa Uturaa Bisilee Waaqoo
Taarikuu Dhugoo Qamariyaa Usuman
Barbaree Denishoo Sittiina Shifarraa
Sheek Addisuu Lidiyaa Teessoo
Galataa Galaanoo Saaraa waaqoo
Hayiimanoot Alamuu

IV) Oromo Students  assigned to Universities in the Amhara Regional  State

The Central/Federal/ Government assigns Students to different Universities in the country. This Academic Institution has been a singular symbol of tolerance and mutual respect for political differences in the history of the Empire. Politically, general common issues ruled the history of Ethiopian Student Movement in the past. Likewise, specific issues regarding a given Nationality were either sympathized with and upheld in common or tolerated. But recent political developments under the current Government show otherwise.

For the Oromo Students assigned to the Universities in Amhara Region, this academic institutions became a center of brutality and terror acts committed on them by Amhara Students.

Oromo Students in the Universities in Dasse, Waldia, Gonder, Bahir Dar, to mention a few, are beaten, stabbed with Knives, thrown from high-storey-buildings down by Amhara Ethnic group. As a result several Oromo Students are killed, wounded, mishandled or died later as a result of the injuries.

Here,OMRHO would like to emphasize that neither the Regional state nor the Central Government showed the willingness to fulfill their role to guard  the safety of Oromo Students as citizens. The Central Government should have facilitated evacuating all Oromo students  or guarantee their security.

Oromo Students are even denied to withdraw and travel back to their parents. Further, those who managed to escape and reach Oromia are denied the right to register in a similar academic institutions  in Oromia. Here we see the interwoven concerted act from the Amahra, Oromia and the Central Government against Oromo Students.No measure is taken to guarantee the safety of Oromo students in all areas where they were attacked. What further makes the mutual understanding between the mentioned three Government bodies overt is that several Oromo students who showed their concern about the victimized students from various Universities in Oromia are either imprisoned or dismissed from respective Universities.

To show what is happening to the Oromo Students in Amhara Region, OMRHO puts some information it received as follows.

Waldia University(6 names texted by unknown)

Tarreessaa Baalchaa, 2nd Year  Political Science Student
Daggafaa Abbabaa, 3rd Year Political Science
Awwal Irree, 2nd Year Political Science
Ashannaafii Tasfaa,4th Year Water Engineering
Araarsoo Baloo,3rd Year  Arts Department
Darajjee Tasfaaye, 3rd Year Aarts Department
Geetuu Katamaa,5th Year Mechanical Engineering
Daawwit Karrayyuu, 3Year  Psychology Department
Kamaal Fayyisoo, 3rd Year Biotechnology
Dingataa Waaqkennaa,3rd Year Pedagogy

Oromo female student in Waldia University

 Dasse University

unidentified Oromo Student in Gondar

Bulee Horaa & Dirree Dawaa Universities: January 2020

Here is the list of students imprisoned by the central government from Addis Ababa University why they voiced their concerns about the situation of Oromo students in the Amhara Region to Addis Ababa University. They peacefully appealed to the University that it considers the fate of students who managed to escape the onslaught. Sad enough, the information we received  on 21.11.2019 reveals that,  the University called Police and they were taken the 3rd Police Station. A few of them are as follows:

1. Isaayyaas,
2. Dirribaa Tolasaa,
3. Abrahaam,
4. Isqeel Abarraa,
5. Amantii Fiqiruu,
6. Kaffaalee,
7. Dassaaleny Biraanuu,
8. Olaanaa Gammachuu,
9. Dabalaa,
10. Lalisaa Tolaa,
11. Muluu,
12. Boontuu,
13. Dabalaa Dassaaleny,
14. Girmaa Gulummaa,
18. Guutaa Haabtaamuu,
19. Obsaa Abdiisaa
20. Hiwwaa shumaa
21. Waariyoo
22. Guutamaa Kaffaaloo
23. Darajjee kumarraa

V)The Case of Non-Amhara People in the Amhara Region: the Gumuz and the Qimant People

Gumuz: The Amhara Reional administrative boundary incorporates several indigenous

Peoples  who inhabit a significant part of this region. These  peoples, habitually called Gumuz, are historically the ancient peoples to this region. As the case is true with millions of indigenous Peoples across the Globe, the  Gumuz are the most disadvantaged and neglected People under successive  Ethiopian Governments.

On April 25, 2019 trained  and armed  group from the Amhara Region raided  Dangur area and massacred many people including children. Here are some pictures posted on various mass media.

The horrified Children of Gumuz in Dagur area, in the Amhara Region


Here one sees brutally butchered  children on the botom part of the picture and a slogan vowing ” we will repeat the history of our fathers “.

The Qimant and the Agawu People

The Qimant and the Agawu people inhabit a significant part of  North and Northwest Amhara Region of Ethiopia. They are the ancient people to this part of the Ethiopia. As it is put in the Constitution of Ethiopia Article 39 (§3), bothe peoples demanded an internal selfrule and cultural practices. The Amhara Regional state met their demands with harassment and gradually escalated to conflicts. As a result, the regional state  imprisoned many ethnic Qimant and Agawu people. The chairman of the Qimant Commitee, Semengewu Ejjigu, was killed on 30.05.2019  in Gonder city(see below). Further, propertis, including live animals were burned down. The Regional government is said to have organized the attackers. Federal Government also remains silent on the whole issue.

Semengewu Ejjigu
Even Livestock of the Qimant was not spared.

Additionally, see the petition formally submitted to the Secretary General and the  Office of  United Nations  Higher Commissioner for Human Rights bellow.

United Nations Secretary General & the OHCHR:

End Genocide against Kemants Now

https://www.change.org/p/petition-to-the-office-of-the-united-nations-high-commissioner-for-human-rights-and-un-secretary-gen-end-genocide-against-kemants-now

workuw hat diese Petition an Petition to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and UN Secretary General gestartet.

This petition is a formal request to the Secretary-General & the Office of United Nations Higher Commissioner for Human Rights to take immediate actions to stop the ongoing Kemant Genocide by Amhara Regional Government, under the political support of the central government of Ethiopia. To urge respectfully the UN body to:

1.Investigate the systematic, intentional and deliberate killings, abduction of children, imprisonment and displacement of Agaw-Kemants, as well as, destruction/lootings of their belonging, carried out throughout North Gondar, Ethiopia since 2013 to the present.

Religious Intolerance in the Amhara Region:Ethiopia as an Empire home to over 80 different Nationalities and Ethnic Groups, is also  home  for  various beliefs and confessions. No recent history of the Empire marked religious conflicts. If there is anything Ethiopia is praised for, it is the tolerance and respect for mutual religious affairs. However, a recent situation we witnessed  in the Amhara Region is an alarming one. Leaving other separate damages Mosques experienced in some Amhara areas, burning 4(four Mosques) in the town of Mota, Amhara Region, has caused rage and an alarming sense of hostility in the country as well as outside the country. Here is one of  the of burning Mosques surrounded by the chanting mob.

w. workuw hat diese Petition an Petition to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for
Human Rights and UN Secretary General gestartet.
Mosques in Mota, Amhara Region, burning

Very scary is that the police of the Regional Administration looked at the perpetrators passively. Burned were not only Mosques but private shops and hotels belonging to Muslims were selectively damaged and robbed.

Conclusion

The Human Rights situation in Ethiopia has already moved from bad to a worst stage. The positive gesture we saw from mid-2018 to the end of 2018 has withered away. For the  people who demand the right the constitution granted on paper, it has become a night-mare.

Especially, the Oromo People are the most targeted part of the people in the Empire. Oromia is under the Military Command Post. Civil administration  is already overtaken by the military. Extra-judicial killings, arbitrary arrests, rape, looting of property of farmers  by the Army are day-to-day practices. In addition to imprisonments, mass detention is becoming  dominant government activity.

As a result of burning farmers’ villages and what they have labored on the field by the Ethiopian Army, tens of thousands of people are either internally displaced with exposure to man-made hunger or have left for neighbouring countries as refugee.

Academic institutions, like Universities in the Amhara Region, have already become  compounds where Oromo students are selectively killed and beaten. The security forces assigned to the universities look the episode passively. The Regional and Central Governments also kept silent.

OMRHO worries that the situation in Ethiopia further worsens and becomes out of control. To deter this worrisome situation, the role of countries Donor Organizations  having ties with Ethiopia is immense. We appeal to such Governmental and Non-governmental Organizations to  engage the Ethiopian Government.

