Huge protests in #Somali Region denouncing the killings of at least 27 people by security forces in areas of western Sitti Zone.

Huge protests in #Somali Region denouncing the killings of at least 27 people by security forces in areas of western Sitti Zone. The protesters in Ayshea town also disrubted the main transport route that connects #Ethiopia to the Djibouti Port. #SomaliProtests #SittiMassacre pic.twitter.com/NAq6hAETH1 — Mohamed Olad 🐪 (@oladmohamed) October 29, 2020

JUST IN

Reports we are getting from confidential sources indicate that Abiy Ahmed is expected to visit Gode town of the Somali region tomorrow.

Abiy’s abrupt visit to the Somali region comes days when civilians started revolting in the Amhara region following the arrests of the NaMA party leaders. In reference to a statement that was published on NaMA’s Facebook page says its senior members were arrested while they are in a meeting to discuss a public rally that the party wanted to hold to denounce the recent attacks on members of the Amhara community in different parts of the country.

SR News analysts believe that Abiy’s visit to the Somali region is just a tact of deviating the people away from ongoing crises in the Oromia, Tigray, and Amhara regions.

Our analyst further says, we can not rule out that Abiy’s visit to the region is just to replicate what he has done when he suddenly visited the Afar region on July 24, a few days after the killing of Oromo pop star Hachaalu Huundeessa and arrests of the Oromo heavyweights’ opposition like Jawar Mohamed, Bakele Girba and among other prominent Oromo figures.

Notwithstanding, Abiy miscalculated move to step up pressure on Oromo opposition was ill-advised and counterproductive as it triggered millions of the Oromo community to the streets protesting against the Abiy’s Administration whilst demanding justices for Hachaalu and the immediate release of the Oromo prominent opposition leaders.

Needless to say, the new reported waves of civilian revolt that started in the Amhara region will further strain the fragile political situation of Ethiopia in the view that Abiy and his PP are already at loggerhead with the Oromos and Tigray regions.

SR News

ስለ ሀገር//- የሶመሌ ህዝብ ጥያቄ ሳይመለስ ተጨፍልቋል! መሐመድ ኦላድ| የሱማሌ ክልል ርዕሰ መስተዳድር የቀድሞ አማካሪ -ክፍል 1

አቶ መሀመድ ኦላድ የሶማሊ ክልል ርዕሰ መስተዳድር የቀድሞ አማካሪ በታች በተለጠፈው ሊንክ አንኳር የሆኑ ጉዳዮችን ያነሳሉ፡፡ ለምሳሌ ያህል፦

• ብልጽግና የህዝቡን መሰረታዊ ፍላጎት ሳያሟላ ሶዴህፓን ጨፍልቆ የተፈጠረ አገር አቀፍ ፓርቲ ስለመሆኑ!

• ፒፒ የሶማሊ ህዝብ ዝንድ መሰረት እና ተቀባይነት የሌለው ድርጅት መሆኑን፡፡

• የሶማሊ ህዝብ ጥያቄ ላለፉት 120 ዓመታት እንዳልተመለሰ፡፡ ከምኒልክ ግዜ ጀምሮ የህዝቡ ፍላጎት ራሱን በራሱ የማስተዳደር፣ የራሱን ዕጣ ፈንታ የመወሰን ነበር፡፡ ነገር ግን በመጡት መንግስታት ሁሉ ይህን ፍላጎቱ ሲዳፈንበት ነበር፡፡ አሁንም ሆነ በኢህአዴግ ግዜ ወይ በጣልቃ ገብነት አልያም ባለው የፖለቲካ አደረጃጀት የሶማሊ ህዝብ ፍላጎቱ እንድከስም መደረጉ፡፡

• የሶማሊ ክልል የተገነባለት ገጽታና በመሬት ላይ ያለው እውነታ የማይገናኝ መሆኑ፡፡ አሁንም ድረስ ሰዎች ያለጥፋታቸው በፖለቲካ ልዩነት ምክንያት መታሰራቸውን እና መገደላቸውን ይዘረዝራል

• የአብዲ ኢሌ play book የተደገመበት ሁኔታ በክልሉ ስለመኖሩ ይናገራል፡፡

ይመልከቱት