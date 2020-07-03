HRW: Ethiopia Cracks Down: Daily Brief – July 2, 2020

(HRW) — Ethiopia cracks down following protests over popular singer’s murder; detainees at a facility in Yemen face serious health risks in pandemic; donor conference on Syria fails to make push on education; atrocities by Sahel security forces fueling recruitment by armed Islamists; controversial arrest of former air force pilot in Djibouti; when will sports stop policing femininity?; and the striking parallels between the African and African-American struggles for equality and justice.

Protests erupted in several towns across Ethiopia in response to the June 29 killing of Hachalu Hundessa, a popular Oromo singer whose songs captured the struggles and frustrations of the Oromo people during the 2014-2018 anti-government protest movement. https://t.co/oDjaXMA6Zd pic.twitter.com/EXfQI12PHQ — Audrey Kawire Wabwire (@akawire) July 2, 2020

Ethiopia protests: more than 80 killed as singer’s murder lays bare grievances: https://t.co/APPUEJuCgC The authorities’ response – internet shutdown, excessive use of force & arrest of political opposition figures – will make the situation even worse: https://t.co/FPcx6wNqds pic.twitter.com/1F3AMm2Y6j — Andrew Stroehlein (@astroehlein) July 2, 2020

Reenjarii hanga fedhes wal irratti tuulee uuffatu humna uummataa wantii caaluu hin jiru.