HRW: Ethiopia Cracks Down: Daily Brief – July 2, 2020

July 3, 2020

(HRW) — Ethiopia cracks down following protests over popular singer’s murder; detainees at a facility in Yemen face serious health risks in pandemic; donor conference on Syria fails to make push on education; atrocities by Sahel security forces fueling recruitment by armed Islamists; controversial arrest of former air force pilot in Djibouti; when will sports stop policing femininity?; and the striking parallels between the African and African-American struggles for equality and justice.

Reenjarii hanga fedhes wal irratti tuulee uuffatu humna uummataa wantii caaluu hin jiru.

