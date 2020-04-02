How To Change The World In Three Steps | Toltu Tufa | TEDxDocklands

Fresh from rallying a global movement to revolutionize Afaan Oromo, Ethiopia’s once forbidden language, Toltu Tufa shares the private lessons learnt from her global journey.

As the founder of Afaan Publications, Toltu Tufa does more than create books. With over fifteen years of community and educational experience, Toltu is obsessed with finding new ways to create connected and vibrant communities.

As an award winning educator, mother, wife, publisher, thought leader and now a Provisional Psychologist, Toltu is a powerful speaker who has worked across a wide range of industries from sales and education to health and the justice system.

This talk was given at a TEDx event using the TED conference format but independently organized by a local community. Learn more at Via: Dábessá Gemelal

