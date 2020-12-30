#BREAKING NEWS Hojjettoonni Hospitaala Xoor Hayilooch reeffa fi madoo Keessummeessuu dadhabuun humnaa ol rakkootti jiru.
Reeffi guuramu Gujii, Boorana, Shawaa, Wallagga irraa yoo ta’u Lola WBO waliin taasifameen kan adabaman ta’uu hojjettoonni himu.
WBOn diina isaa haleelaa jira Oromoon wal jabeessaa WBO tumsaa!
Via: Maammee Caffee
#Ethiopia PM Abiy Ahmed’s Nobel Peace Prize should be revoked. Unprecedented, but definitely called for in this case, having rejected political solutions in Tigray, and in view of the atrocities and unnecessary warfare perpetrated by his army against his own citizens.
— Herman J. Cohen (@CohenOnAfrica) December 28, 2020
የእነ አቢይ ወንጀሎች በአለም አቀፍ ማሕበረሰብ እይታ 12-29-2020
Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed denies Eritrean soldiers are in Tigray. In fact they are reportedly there, fighting “apparently in coordination with” Ethiopian forces & credibly accused of “atrocities against civilians [including]..refugees who had fled Eritrea.” https://t.co/0CrHU6XYOF pic.twitter.com/KUCj1R7gc7
— Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) December 28, 2020
Be the first to comment