Hojjettoonni Hospitaala Xoor Hayilooch reeffa fi madoo Keessummeessuu dadhabuun humnaa ol rakkootti jiru.

December 30, 2020
#BREAKING NEWS Hojjettoonni Hospitaala Xoor Hayilooch reeffa fi madoo Keessummeessuu dadhabuun humnaa ol rakkootti jiru.
 
Reeffi guuramu Gujii, Boorana, Shawaa, Wallagga irraa yoo ta’u Lola WBO waliin taasifameen kan adabaman ta’uu hojjettoonni himu.
WBOn diina isaa haleelaa jira Oromoon wal jabeessaa WBO tumsaa!
Via: Maammee Caffee

የእነ አቢይ ወንጀሎች በአለም አቀፍ ማሕበረሰብ እይታ 12-29-2020 

