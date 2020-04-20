Hojiin Gaarii Barayyuu Yaadatama; Ob Nagaraan Galata Guddaa qabdu!

Madda: Shemsudin Teha Mohamed

“Obboo Nagera Duguma Eenyu?

Nagaraan Abbaa isaa Obboo Dhugumaa Guutamaa fi Haadha isaa Aaddee Abbabuu Hirkoo irraa A.L.Itoophiyaatti fulbaana 1981 Godina shawaa Lixaa Aanaa Amboo Ganda Waddeessa Dikiitti dhalate. Abbaan Nagaraa Obboo Dhugumaa Guutamaa Barsiisaa dha.Sababa Hojiif achi deeman malee bakki dhaloota Obboo Dhugumaa Aanaadhuma Amboo Ganda Qonnaan Bulaa Boojji Gabbisaa Naannoo Bokkuun Cittuu itti argamu dha.

Waa’ee Obboo Nagaraa osoon isinitti hin himiin waa’ee Obboo Dhugumaa waa xiqqoo isiniif hima.

Obboo Dhugumaa Guutamaa Nama maatii guddaa irraa dhalatanidha. Abbaan saanii Obboo Guutamaa Giddisaa Obboo Dhugumaa dabalatee Ilmaan 24 qabu. Ilmaan saanii hundumaa karaa sirrii fi Safuu eeganiitu guddifatan.Keessattuu Ijoollee barsiisuu baay’ee jaallatu.

Maatii hedduu kana keessatti kan dhalatan Obboo Dhugumaan barumsa saanii hordofuun barachuun Barsiisaa ta’an.Egaa kanuma keessa jiruun barsiisaa bakka tokko miti waan ta’eef bakkeewwan garaa garaa barsiisaniiru.Ciminaa fi qajeelummaa Obboo Dhugumaa ana nama kana barreesse mitii Amboo gaafannaan hunduu isinitti hima.Amma lubbuun hin jiran malee nama garraamii fi gaarii turan.Boolla saanii Daadhiin haa guutu!

Yeroo gara Ilma saanii kanaatti deebinu,akkuma Nagaraan dhalateen Obboo Dhugumaan Waddeessaa Jijjiiramanii gara ganda qibaa Kubeetti barsiisuu waan deemaniif Nagaraan barumsa isaa sadarkaa 1ffaa mana barumsa qibaatti barate. Abbaa barsiisaa waan qabuuf Nagaraan barumsatti cimuun baay’ee waan isa rakkise miti.Ijoollummaadhuma isaatii kaasee nama waa kalaquu danda’uu fi Uumuriin daa’ima ta’ee nama hojii nama guddaa hojjetu ture.

Barnoota isaa sadarkaa 2ffaa Mana barumsa Amboo sadarkaa 2ffaa fi qophaa’inaatti hordofuun Xummuree . Yuuniversiitii Ambootti barate Xummuree

Akkuma barnoota isaa goolabeen Xummura bara 1999tti Hojii Dhaabbata miti Mootummaatti qacaramuun hojii eegale.Ciminaa fi dandeettii waan itti kenname dafanii hojjechuu waan qabuuf turtii waggaa tokkoo keessatti cimina agarsiiseen Dhaabbatichi Ooggansa Olaanaa gochuun gara Wallagga Bahaatti erge. Akkan nama yeroo sana isa waliin hojjechaa turerraa Odeeffadhetti dandeettiin hojii fi Jaalalli inni hojiif hojjettoota isaaf qabu kan jechaan ibsamu miti jedhu.

Egaa Osoodhuma Dhaabbata dhuunfaa kana waliin hojjetuu,bara 2007 dhuunfaan hojii idileesaa hojjetachuu eegale. Kanaanis Bu’aa qabeessa ta’uu eegale.Akkuma Oromoon Keenyaan kan warra Kootiin kan hofii jedhu namaaf ajajamaa gaafa hojjettu nama muraasa fayyadda.Gaafa mataa kee danseesse garuu baay’oliif wabii taata.Kana immoo Nagaraan nu barsiiseera. Hiriyoota isaa waliin ta’uun Dhaabbata construction hojjechuu eegale.

Hojii qixa sirrii ta’een waan beekuuf salphumatti nama waliin waliif galuu danda’a.Bu’uuruma kanaan bara 2008-2010tti Finfinneetti Kondoomineemii Saayitii Arraabsaa hojjechaa ture.

Bara 2010 immoo Daandii Amboo -Walisoo dabalatee Naqamtee Buree hojjeteera.

Yeroo hojii kanattis Maatiiwwan isaa dabalatee Namoota hedduu deeggaraa ture.Namni Nagaraa gaafatee irraa dhabu hin jiru.Arjaadha ,huccuu isaatu harcaasaa deema.

Haa ta’uuti garuu barri kuma 2010 Nagaraaf bara gaarii hin turre. Barri Kun bara Nagaraan Abbaa isaa baay’ee Jaallatu Obboo Dhugumaa itti dhabe ta’uun alatti bara dhaabbanni waliin hojjechaa ture Maallaqa jalaa fudhachuun hojii dhaabee bade ture.

Rakkoo yeroof isaan mudate keessaa bahuufis dhaabbaticha irratti himata bananii falmii eegalan. Haa ta’uuti garuu waanti isaan mudate kun Abdii isaan hin kutachiifne.Birrii haa dhaban malee Maashinoota hedduu yeroo daandii Amboo walisoo gidduu hojjetan waan achi qabaniif isaan hojii eegalan.

Kanaanis Daandiiwwan baadiyyaa Aanaa Amboo fi Tokkee Kuttaayee hedduu hojjechuun hawaasaaf karaa Km 27 ta’u hawaasaaf hojjeteera. Daandiiwwan Baadiyyaa Dhaabbata Saaniin hojjetame keessa kanin yaadadhu: Aanaa Amboo Ganda Goosuu Biloo Km 2.96 Earth Work. Aanaadhuma Amboo Ganda Kuree Gaattiraa KM 6.7

Bara 2011 immoo Daandiiwwan baadiyyaa Aanaa Tokkee Kuttaayee Ganda Wajjiraa,waddeessaa fi Aanaalee Amboo gondoota hedduu keessatti hojii daandii Haxaahuu tolaan hojjeteera.

Nagaraan nama qomoo isaa Jaallatuu fi namaaf birrii isaa mitii Lubbuu isaa dabarsee Kennu dha. Namni isa gaafatee irraa dhabu hin jiru.Ammas hojii tola ooltummaa garaa garaa irratti bobba’uun hojjechaa jira. Dhiheenyuma kana Ittisa tatamsa’ina Ittisa Vaayirasii Koroonaa wal qabsiisuun Hawaasa Godina Shawaa Lixaaf meeshaalee qulqullinaa birri kuma dhibba caaluun bituun gumaacheera. Hospitaala Gudariif Immoo Uffata halkanii dhibba tokko bituun kenneefii jira. Nagaraa Dhugumaa nama akkasiiti! Nama uummata isaaf dhalatee uummata isaaf jireenya isaa guutuu kennaa jiru,Obboleessa keenya Obboo Nagaraaf umurii dheertuu hawwinaaf!! Namni waan gaarii hojjetu ofii saatiifi! Nama gaarii hojjete waaqa mitii Namnu ni galateeffata.

Xummureera!

Who is Who in the Oromo Resistance Struggle?

Demissie Kebede Serda

Obb. Demissie Kebede Serda, is the son of Ade’a Oromo, born in Ade’a Berga around Holota, some 40 km away in the rural area of Oromia.

His resistance struggle for the Oromo people stems from the protest his grandfather, his father and his uncles played against the Netegna system.

During the reign of Menilk II when Oromo was defeated by the Abyssinian kingdom of Shewa, Oromo land was confiscated and settlers were appointed in every village. Mr. Serda who was very conscious of this injustice represented his community as a lawyer in Menilik court and protested against the confiscation. Because of his aggressive move, he was banned from entering Menilk palace.

During the Italian occupation of Ethiopia in 1936, there was a serious dispute in the community whether to support the Neftegna to fight the Italians or to abstain. Serda, though aged, was, serious that they rather should fight the Neftegna who were worse than the Italians and he organized a group that would fight the Neftegnas who reduced the Oromo to serfdom. However, he was ambushed by betrayers.

As a consequence more than 30 people died from both (Serda side and his opponents). Later the grudge between Seda’s relatives and his opponents was intensified and three of Seda’s sons including Demissie’s father were ambushed on another incident and buried in same grave on a single day. The widow of Kebede, Demissies’ mom, the cousin of Feyisa Ejeta, was forced to flee her husband’s place with her children, including Demisse. She moved to Badii, her birth area around Sheger and reared her children under serious difficulties.

Demisse went to an elementary school in Holota. Then he moved to Finfinne and completed a high school.

While he was in the high school he frequently attended Macca and Tulamaa gatherings and he was groomed with Oromo self-consciousness as a result. When the government cracked down on Macca and Tulama Association, Oromo youth of those days who saw there was no alternative for the Oromo people than a political solution, formed an OLF and Demissie is one of the founders of OLF.

Demissie joined the industrial sector as a worker and became the chairperson of Ethiopian Agricultural and Industrial Labour Union, which had 150,000 members.

When the Ethiopian Trade Union was formed Demissie became vice president of the Union. He was still organizing a clandestine OLF in the Trade Union, chairing one of the cell committees in the trade sector.

However, he and his comrades were identified by the Derg secretive services and jailed in January 1980. Demissie was tortured in prison, languished for almost 12 years in jail and released in 1991 when the Derg regime collapsed. After, his release he went back to Oromo political business from day one of his release, without even visiting his aging mom. He was one of OLF representatives during the Transitional Charter Conference.

Demisse became a member of the transitional Parliament and OLF CC member during that period. When OLF withdrew from the Transitional government Demisse was abroad for medical treatment because of the complexities he sustained as a result of torture. He moved to Canada from the Netherlands and he has devoted all his life to Oromo struggle up to now. He is one of the icons who is in the forefront for Oromo refugees and Oromo issues in the community in North America.

Via: Advocacy4oromia