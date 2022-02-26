Hogganaa Humna Addaa Amaaraa B. Jeneeraal Tafarraa Maammoo fi Duraa taa’aa Addaa Biliisaa Baasaa Uummata Amaaraa

Bada Jarsoo yaa laga gibee waal haa nyaattu maaltu nu dhibee!

General Tefera Mamo’s important points in the interview he gave to Justice Magazine:

1. Among the officers in the defense army, there are those who want the Amhara special force to not be strengthened, they are slowly weakening and destroying.

2. The defense force should have pushed back because it was a force that fought for a long time not a conspiracy and the TPLF reached to Shoa is a gap that was created to fight for a long time. After that, the defense has paid the price it needed.

3. The Amhara special forces have taken the role of the lion in the war that was held by protecting Addis Ababa from the enemy, protecting Abay dam and protecting Metekel and releasing Gashna. Because of this ability, the prime minister asked for two brigades to protect Addis Ababa and the mission to protect TPLF to the current level.

4. We have always been facing challenges in the training and organization of the Amhara special forces. For example, we have a desire to train our special forces in commando level. We have been denied permission.

5. Amhara special force is the best military force that has had a lot of military experience from time to time.

6. Amhara people and politicians should strengthen good relations with Eritrea.

7. TPLF is making the people of Tigray close to the people of Tigray by fighting with the Amhara people more than anyone else. Also TPLF was a big mistake in the war with Derg and the current TPLF is going to take revenge of the Amhara people.

8. The federal government is worried that they won’t hand over Wolkayit and Raya to TPLF in the name of negotiations. Otherwise, it shows that it is threatening to weaken the special forces and weaken the defense power of the region and take it by invading.

9. The Amhara people should take a lesson from the past that they can’t stop war without a strong preparation. The failure that happens after this may be that they won’t recover as soon as possible. So the Amhara people should take responsibility and make strong preparation.