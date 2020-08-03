His Excellency to the U.N High Commissioner for Refugees, Geneva-Switzerland

August 2, 2020

Dear, sir. Mr. Filippo Grandi,

The UN High Commissioner,

Geneva-Switzerland

To Whom It May Concern / to the UNHCR delegates

To the UNHCR Representative Branch Office SANA’A-Yemen

To the head of the UNHCR, sub-office ADEN

Dear Mr. Jahangir Durrani, Head of the Office

His Excellency Mr. Lineker Arreneke,

UNHCR delegate

To the UNHCR, Senior Field Coordinator

Dear, Sir. Mr. Josiah Flomo, field coordinator

To the UNHCR Protection Officer SO ADEN

To the INTERSOS Offices SANA’A; ADEN & AL-KHARAZ

From: Ethiopian Refugees

Al- kharaz Refugee Camp

Re. of Yemen

First, our deepest gratitude for your great importance of Human Rights, around the country and protecting the refugees with all necessary needs, however possible including durable solution for people in need. We are very pleasant to write to you this urgent appeal note hoping that you are well and happy. In addition, we pray may GOD grant you pleasure and long life; May GOD protect you wherever you are.

Subject = Urgent appeal to seek your humanitarian protection & assistances, 60 families (children, female and male adults) of the Ethiopian (Oromo) Refugees have been sitting in front of UNHCR Sub-Office in ADEN about 4 months (03/02/2019 to 03/06/2019) of being deprived of food for 39 consecutive months or two years and 9 UNHCR Aden Office is intimidating them by police instead of responding to their needs as it is the matter of urgent response!!!

We fled our sweet home to save our lives due to a politically based-ethnic cleansing oppression and human rights abuse by the despotic regime of our country. This has subjected us to very atrocious, inhuman, barbarous etc. treatment during the trip to and in Yemen. In addition, we suffered worse with very serious threats and difficult circumstances than any refugees else . We are Ethiopian refugees who are currently suffering from the different persecutions in the refugee camps desperately for many years. Every individual of the refugees came to Yemen according to a condition permit before and after 1994 .

Your Excellency,

***Our main reason for praying to your kindness and writing to you this appeal is mainly to seek your humanitarian protection. So that, as refugees we have no any income source without monthly ration, which WFP provided us years However, we deprived monthly ration by UNHCR staffs about 2 years and 9 months. Therefore, we are writing to you this appeal to bring to your attention the heavy prolonged persecutions we suffer which is the reason to lose patience and made us use to beseech your humanitarian protection from time to time with no rest. Because, we are completely crazy with perpetual pain of the inhuman treatments that has intoxicated our senses, even under the current situations in Yemen + Coronavirus Pandemic and catastrophic recent condition in Yemen. Thus, Yemen is where the Yemenis have been fleeing from because there is no safety and no life. So, we have no choice more than beseeching your humanitarian protection.

The 60 families after being starved 2 years and 9 months or 33 months they have decided to die in front of UNHCR SO in ADEN at where they have been since 03/02/2019 seeking for a lasting decision. But UNHCR has used to provoke, intimidate and threaten these families, who most of them are women and children, by the police in front of its Office in ADEN. The most surprising is why the International Communities still turn a blind eye, to a such gross human rights violation against us for more than 26 years in Yemen!!!???

***We are the long-term refugees, who had been in protracted displacement in Yemen, since 1994 . In addition, we have no any rights: – as refugees, we have no refugee rights . As human beings, we have no human rights . As children, we have no childhood rights . As women, we have no women rights more than 26 years in the refugee camps in Yemen . Denial of all of these rights by UNHCR, Yemen Offices against us more than 2 ½ decades, was upsetting us mentally, psychologically, physically and socially. What is the reason for denying our rights, while other refugees are enjoying their rights completely?????!!! The reason maybe because we are Oromo. We live in Yemen, under pressure, upsetting, mistreatment and hostages under weapon threat.

When the Somali refugees were relocated to the new camp { Al-Kharaz } in May 2001 We, the Oromo refugees only were left there under security threatening without water, food etc. 15 June 2001 we were brought to kharaz and left under the Sun where there was no’ any shadow although, it was the hot season and was on uttermost scale. Nevertheless, neglected by UNHCR. No attention was made even for the mothers and children for 7 However, we continued seeking asylum or International Protection .

In August 2002, we met the 9th United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (Mr. Ruud Lubbers ) who visited the Camp on 18/08/2002 , expressed the rejection from the Yemeni Government to host Ethiopian (Oromo) refugees like others; he said that it is responsibility of the UNHCR to protect and save such refugees within a short time. As a last single solution, January 2003 ( RSD ) interview was conducted with us, one by one (husband, wife etc. separately from each other), by the interview mission. After couple of months, we were told success of 75% and that the letter for recognition will be given soon. The remained 25% was said to be re-interviewed. While we were waiting for the result they came to us with another idea that we should be hidden under the Somali Community and registered with the government as prima-face falsely despite the Yemeni government officially, rejected to recognize or accept the Oromo Refugees Yemen. However, UNHCR is continuing its pressure against us inhumanly up to this day by different abusive policy, treatments, and now by denying us monthly ration about 2 years under such a painful situations . UNHCR Yemen office uses to do this against us by dealing with the local authority saying as if we are economic migrant in order to falsify our truthful claim just to fulfil the request from the Ethiopian tyrant into deporting us or denying us recognition, rights relevant to weed us out in Sahara desert.

We fled our home country 25 years ago to save our lives due to the gross human rights abuse by the silent killer of the TPLF regime. After 3 years in the refugee camp (with no assistance) in 2003 , the RSD interview was conducted with each of us (one by one) then notified of success 75 % by the interview delegate. While we were waiting for refugee certification UNHCR Yemen Office changed its policy towards us on request from the Ethiopian despotic regime and arbitrarily determined our status as migrants. UNHCR Yemen office then engaged in miss leading us with what they call “Registration with the authority” in order to endanger our lives because this registration for Oromo in Yemen is un-right, untrue or non-existent. Even if this registration is rightful and adopted officially, how could we be registered with the authority while facing a such huge human rights v iolation ? Refugees can be registered with the authority in the country of asylum only if the refugees feel protected or treated humanely without any discrimination. The right denied all the last two decades will never be granted ever.

Persons of concern to UNHCR , asylum-seekers , refugees , stateless persons , the internally displaced and returnees . UN Refugee Agency humanitarian protection is the preservation of the safety , security , dignity , and i ntegrity of people . Protection activities are authorized and regulated by four main bodies of law: – I nternational Human Rights Law , I nternational Humanitarian Law , I nternational Refugee Law and N ational Law . Asylum seekers and refugees are protected against refoulement. All refugees have equal access to assistance without Oromo refugees in Yemen. All refugees can access a durable solution in a timely manner, except Oromo refugees in Al-kharz-Yemen . Our condition is suspended between the refusal of official recognition and UNHCR watching our suffer and inhumanity actions commit .

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights. And right wherever, is a right. Everyone is entitled to all the rights, without discriminations of any kinds, such as race, skin-color and continent . So that, we are writing to you this urgent appeal letter to seek for our interview result or UNHCR refugee certificate in accordance to the law owing to the refugee right or International Refugee Law. It is right of anyone who is outside the country of his nationalit y to have a UNHCR Refugee Certificate, but we have been deprived of this right since more than two decades in Yemen . This fact has made us to come to you with this letter hoping to certify us, like any other refugees who were living in Yemen.

We have been deprived of all the afforded rights ( protection , education , wellbeing etc. in Yemen, and durable solution ) because we have been denied or deprived of our refugee status on request from the Ethiopian TPLF despotic regime because we are Oromo. So that, we have been subjected to appalling treatments (arbitrary arrestment, severe beats, extortions etc.) ceaselessly. Lots of refugees and asylum seekers were deported and killed in Ethiopia!!!??? It is a complete physical and mental torture that we have been deprived of what others, with less problem have enjoyed in addition to that the Oromo or we have been disallowed also to claim for any of the rights as a refugee, or against mistreatment!!!

Yemen is where the Yemenis have been fleeing from because there is no safety and no life. But UNHCR in Yemen, instead of saving us from this intolerable situation, it has been forcing us, by intimidating us by hunger in the current situation into be registered with the authority as economic migrant in order to hide our factual reason for leaving our homeland despite there is no life and reliable safety or law .

Harsh condition of isolated area where we are living now, consequences: children and adults suffer a weakness of eyes , pains of body bones , epilepsy , hypertension , diabetes , sensitivity , skin-incineration , etc. the camp, where we suffer the life of detainees, other refugees enjoy their rights completely. We were patient desperately so many years in such human right violations.

All over the last two decades we were being treated inhumanly and deprived of all the rights that any refugee must get in a country of asylum such as security, protection, educations etc as well as durable solution as a result of ethnic prejudice because we are Oromo while, non-Oromo refugees who is allowed and given all entitlement as a refugee in Yemen has been massively given resettlement in third countries just for better change. We have been discriminated alone more excessively with no respite, deprived of either national or international protection and made to suffer from inhuman treatment (intimidation, arrestment, extortion, beating etc. with UNHCR mandates). And we have been deprived of any advocate or defender absolutely all these years.

The representatives of the Ethiopian Oromo refugees who made claims against these treatments in Yemen have been chased, threatened, even by gun by the traffickers, smugglers and police since 2004 because of fighting for the rights of the Ethiopian Refugees. UNHCR in Yemen has been persecuting on us excessively all the last two decades in the refugee camps by denying us our refugee status ( International Protection ), which is the only way for recognizing us as Ethiopian refugees according to the law owing to the refugees’ status . It also used to pressurize us to hide us under the Somali Community by forcing us into be registered as prima-facie although the government of Yemen is absolutely negative to recognize us in Yemen claiming that its acceptance for us in Yemen can spoil its relationship with Ethiopia. So that, the prolonged persecutions finally compelled us to claim our rights through the court. The court then decided that our recognitions as refugees in Yemen is only by UNHCR according to the RSD .

Since the war, everything has been destroyed that the local communities are in need of assistance as the same as us . Our situation now has become worse and more serious of being neglected even under such a horrible situation. The refugees in the camp ( Kharaz ) has been denied the monthly ration for the last two consecutive years because there are Oromo while, others has been assisted. No assistance has been provided even for vulnerable cases ( hand-cups, disability, chronic disease etc. on this contrary others has been given monthly ration and financial assistances ). The inadequate assistance, which has been provided for the local communities , has not been reaching us because Oromo is minority who lacks voice. Pressures by the deceptive policy of the previous TPLF regime over the last two decades has caused physical and psychological affects on us that we are in need of more supports and assistance as humanitarian.

What has been made against Oromos in particular in Yemen (pursuing, arresting, beating, torture, continuous extortion, sexually abusing exploitations etc. with UNHCR mandates/ abduction or taking hostage on arrival, mistreatments by pulling eyes out, cutting ears, melting plastic substances on their bodies or burning them for procurement etc.) is something unprecedented in the world.

Why the results of our interviews since 2003 are refused?????????

are refused????????? Why starving punishment and cutting of all basic services are inflicted on us?

Why our nationality and traditional are changed by UNHCR implementing partners????????

Why the discrimination is made on our nationality; naturalization our refugee acceptance; finding refugee rights; good treatment and provide of refugee services more than two decades as well as we applied to your offices seeking asylum for many years/since 1996????????

What is the reason for all this discrimination all these years against us or refugees of one ethnicity in particular? Why have we been deprived of the protection all the last two decades???!!!?

Why all this endless persecutions by UNHCR, which is mandated for protection of refugees??????

Does UNHCR in Yemen work on ensuring respect to the rights of refugees in accordance with the International refugee law ? If “yes”, how could UNHCR Yemen Office comply with the policy emanating from abusive regime like Ethiopia against human or refugee right ? Because Oromo refugees in Yemen are deprived of refugee status, protection etc. on the request from that regime!!!

? If “yes”, how could UNHCR comply with the policy emanating from abusive regime like Ethiopia against human or ? Because Oromo refugees in Yemen are deprived of refugee status, protection etc. on the request from that regime!!! How could UNHCR Yemen office deprive families, children, or destitute refugees of food 2 ½ years for unreliable registration ????

???? Does UNHCR provide protection to a refugee whose life, right etc. is threatened??????

Oromo fled from the death to the death. Whenever, we apply UNHCR for protection or solution as other refugees it deters us by “no solution” or procrastination although it gives the solution at the same time for the others openly.

Therefore, we have been seeking for durable solution into elsewhere save as humanitarian base. On this respect, we are writing to you this appeal letter beseeching to the UNHCR HQ and International Communities to get us rid of this situation taking into account the long-term of inhuman sufferings witch, we had been in protracted displacement in Yemen since 1996 . We are insistent to your immediate response just in bringing for these refugees a favorable and permanent solution in order to revive and recover us from the desperation or demoralizing effects of the prolonged discrimination as soon as possible in accordance with the humanitarian principles as the situation is in need for that.

To conclude, we would like to specify that we are persisting to reach one of the two demands as underwritten hoping your willingness and implement. Since too long we applied, claimed and screamed more than enough of the well-founded persecutions but all have been neglected and ignored. To claim against ill-treatment or for any right as Oromo can surely result the claimant into life-threatening situation.

We would like to excuse for puzzling you so crazily with repeatedly applications. We are writing to you this short note to bring to your attention the heavy prolonged persecutions we suffer , which is the reason to lose patience and made us use to beseech your humanitarian protection, from time to time with no rest. Because we are completely crazy with perpetual pain of the inhuman treatments that has intoxicated our senses. We have no choice more than seeking your humanitarian protection to save us from these gross human rights violations, racial discrimination and gross neglect, even under the current situations.

Lastly, we are petitioning to UNHCR Head Quarter , Amnesty International, Human rights watch and International Community to take this into considerations, we are seeking your assistance in restoring the denied protection and giving us lasting decision to extricate us from this situation as soon as possible.

Thanks your humanitarian will ever be remained in cells of our hearts

Ethiopian (Oromo) Refugees

Thank you very much

24/02/2019

To the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Geneva-Switzerland

Dear, sir. Mr. Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner

CC: Dear, Sir. Mr. Ayman Al-gharaibe, UNHCR representative branch Office SANA’A

CC: Dear, Sir. Mrs. Jacqueline Parlevliet, Head of Sub Office ADEN

From: Ethiopian Oromo Refugees

Al- kharaz Refugee Camp

Re. of Yemen

First, Our deepest gratitude for your great importance of human rights all over the globe and protecting the refugees with all necessary needs including durable solution for people in need. And again, we render thank because of you are the most praise-worthy persons to be the provider of ours, whom we very much hope would survive us rapidly from these inhuman situations of different repressions by the authorities of our asylum country in cooperating with the Ethiopian persecutor of our original country. Then, we are writing to you this urgent appeal letter to seek your assistance which we very much hope would meet with your favorable response.

Oromo fled from the death to the death

Subject= 60 families (children, female and male adults) of the Ethiopian (Oromo) Refugees have been sitting in front of UNHCR Sub-Office in ADEN of being deprived of food for 28 consecutive months. UNHCR is intimidating them by police instead of responding to their needs as it is the matter of urgent response!!!???????!!!!!!

Your Excellences’

It is a flagrant violation of human rights that UNHCR, which is mandated for protection of refugees has been persecuting against the Oromo refugees ceaselessly all the last two decades.

We fled our home country 26 years ago to save our lives due to the gross human rights abuse by the silent killer of the TPLF regime. After 6 years in the refugee Camp (with no assistance) in 2003 , the RSD interview was conducted with each of us (one by one) then notified of success 75% by the interview delegate. While we were waiting for refugee certification UNHCR in Yemen changed its policy towards us on request from the Ethiopian despotic authority and arbitrarily determined our status as migrants. UNHCR then engaged in miss leading us with what they call “Registration with the authority” in order to endanger our lives because this registration for Oromo in Yemen is un-right, untrue or non-existent. Even if this registration is rightful and adopted officially, how could we be registered with the authority while facing a such huge human rights violation? Refugees can be registered with the authority in the country of asylum only if the refugees feel protected or treated humanely without any discrimination. The right denied all the last 23 years will never be granted ever.

All the last 23 years so far, UNHCR in Yemen has been carrying out on us directly the abusive policy of the Ethiopian (TPLF) regime authority. It (UNHCR) was and still using to force and intimidate us into accepting this false and unauthentic registration even after the death of the TPLF regime. So that, UNHCR has discontinued food and basic necessities from more than (60) of destitute refugee families under this horrible situation with the purpose of admitting them to the false registration!!!

The 60 families after being starved 2 year and 4 months or 28 months they have decided to die in front of UNHCR office in ADEN at where they have been since 03/02/2019 seeking for a lasting decision. But UNHCR has used to provoke, intimidate and threaten these families, who most of them are women and children, by the police in front of its Office in ADEN. The most surprising is why the International Communities still turn a blind eye, to a such gross human rights violation against us for more than 26 years in Yemen!!!

We have been deprived of all the afforded rights (protection, education, wellbeing etc. in Yemen, and durable solution) because we have been denied or deprived of our refugee status on request from the Ethiopian TPLF regime because we are Oromo. So that, we have been subjected to appalling treatments (arbitrary arrestment, severe beats, extortions etc.) ceaselessly. Lots of refugees and asylum seekers were deported and killed in Ethiopia!!!

It is a complete physical and mental torture that Oromo has been deprived of what others, with less problem have enjoyed in addition to that the Oromo has been disallowed also to claim for any of the rights as a refugee, or against mistreatment!!!

The flagrant violation made against us by UNHCR in Yemen is something atrocious that can highly affect on and discourage the human rights advocacy and or that can devalue the crucial efforts/ performances of the humanitarian in the world. Also it may spoil the relationship between Ethiopians/Ethiopia and the UN or between Yemen and Ethiopia.

Question required to be responded by UN Refugee Agency:

What is the reason for all this discrimination all these years against refugees of one ethnicity in particula r???

Refugees (from Al-Kharaz ) come as a daily basis to UNHCR Office in ADEN seeking for = assistance, counselling about his/ her suffering/ probity, or for protection / security issue. National Staffs deter them by disproving or envyingly about the fact of the refugees claim/ Calm. A refugee is not allowed to meet with international staff to tell him/ her the fact about his/ her suffering. Why don’t the international staff meet directly with the refugees to see the truth? How could the international staff allow the refugees lose their transportation daily for nothing?

) come as a daily basis to in ADEN seeking for = assistance, counselling about his/ her suffering/ probity, or for protection / security issue. National Staffs deter them by disproving or envyingly about the fact of the refugees claim/ Calm. A refugee is not allowed to meet with international staff to tell him/ her the fact about his/ her suffering. Why don’t the international staff meet directly with the refugees to see the truth? How could the international staff allow the refugees lose their transportation daily for nothing? Does UNHCR in Yemen work on ensuring respect to the rights of refugees in accordance with the refugee law? If “ yes ” how could UNHCR in Yemen comply with the policy emanating from abusive regime like Ethiopia against human or refugees rights? Because Oromo refugees in Yemen are deprived of refugee status , protection etc. on the request from that authorit y!!! Why have we been deprived of the protection all the last two decades?!!!

in Yemen work on ensuring respect to the rights of refugees in accordance with the If “ ” how could in Yemen comply with the policy emanating from abusive regime like Ethiopia against or Because Oromo refugees in Yemen are deprived of , protection etc. on the request from that authorit Why have we been deprived of the protection all the last How could UNHCR in Yemen deprive families, children, or destitute refugees of food 25 months for unreliable registration?

in Yemen deprive families, children, or destitute refugees of food months for Does UNHCR provide protection to a refugee whose life, right etc. is threatened ?

provide protection to a refugee whose life, right etc. is threatened Its undisputable and undoubted that Oromo are subjected to types of mistreatments in Yemen, whereas the other refugees are given all protection needed as well as durable solution in third country. What is the purpose in giving preferential priority for unentitled ones rather than the entitled ones? UNHCR is requested to answer to every question as mentioned above correctly and as soon as possible.

To conclude, we would like to specify that we are persisting to reach one of the two demands as underwritten hoping your willingness and implement. Since too long we applied, claimed and screamed more than enough of the well-founded persecutions but all have been neglected and ignored.

Therefore, we are asking UNHCR to give us unconditional durable solution in order to ensure safe future for our children, who after being born as a refugee in Yemen have been deprived of the rights they deserve, Or to give us a formal letter with full description about us being refugees of long term and have been deprived of the rights that other refugees have enjoyed etc as soon as possible. Your urgent response would be appreciated.

We would like to excuse for puzzling you so crazily with repeatedly applications, and we are writing to you this short note to bring to your attention the heavy prolonged persecutions we suffer, which is the reason to lose patience and made us use to beseech your humanitarian protection, from time to time with no rest, because we are completely crazy with perpetual pain of the inhuman treatments that has intoxicated our senses.

Thanks, your humanitarian will ever be remained in cells of our hearts.

09/01/2019

To the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Geneva-Switzerland

Dear, sir. Mr. Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner

CC: Dear, Sir. Mr. Ayman Al-gharaibe, UNHCR representative branch Office SANA’A

CC: Dear, Sir. Mrs. Jacqueline Parlevliet, Head of Sub Office ADEN

From: Ethiopian (Oromo) Refugees

Kharaz refugee camp

Republic of Yemen

Subject = the discriminatory deprivation, restriction, intimidation etc. against Oromo refugees in Yemen is still remain in progress.

First, Our deepest gratitude for your great importance of human rights all over the globe and protecting the refugees with all necessary needs including durable solution for people in need.

Your Excellency,

We have been in third decades suffering from a gross neglect, even under the current situation. We are the refugees fled our homeland to save our lives due to the gross human rights abuse in Ethiopia and have been denied protection also in Yemen as result of the Ethiopian despotic authority which buried us alive through its abusive policy in Yemen for two decades now has died. But, we are facing and suffering from the same treatment (gross-neglect, discrimination, intimidation etc.). As Oromo refugees we have been deprived of protection and all the rights that any refugee should get in a country of asylum as we have been denied also the durable solution which non-OROMO refugees who have no reasonable problems in Yemen have been given durable solution in third countries just for beautiful life.

We raised our claims in this respect from time to time as we met with 8th, 9th, 10th and 11t h, UN High Commissioners for refugees either by face or by letters seeking for fair protection and equal rights with others. Our lacking in response all these years means that the human right is just nominal and there is no justice or equality.

Sadako Ogata , UN High Commissioner for Refugees from 1996 to 2000 , by letters .

, High Commissioner for Refugees from , by . Ruud Lubbers , UN High Commissioner for Refugees from 2001 to Feb.2005 , by face and letters .

, High Commissioner for Refugees from to by . Wendy Chamberlin , Acting from 24 February 2005 to 2 June 2005 , by letters.

, Acting from to , by Antonio Guterres , UN High Commissioner for Refugees from 2 Jun 2005 to 31 Dec. 2015 , by face two times and letters .

, High Commissioner for Refugees from to , by times and . Filippo Grandi , UN High Commissioner for Refugees from 2016 up to now , by letters . But we did not understand silence of the World Humanitarian Agency Leaders maybe because of our race/ skin colour or opinions?

, High Commissioner for Refugees from , by . But we did not understand silence of the World Humanitarian Agency Leaders maybe because of our race/ skin colour or opinions? Yemen is where the Yemenis have been fleeing from because there is no safety and no life. But UNHCR in Yemen, instead of saving us from this intolerable situation, it has been forcing us, by intimidating us by hunger in the current situation into be registered with the authority as economic migrant in order to hide our factual reason for leaving our homeland despite there is no life and reliable safety or law.

UNHCR uses to intimidate us for this false registration by cutting the ration from us about 25 months, and by false promise with durable solution (saying = ones registered will be resettled in third countries) that motivated lots of refugees to be registered. About 60 families , who have refused this registration because of having a specific and precise reason, have been prevented from the food since Febr.2018, in order to get us admitted by hunger.

What has been allowed for undeserved peoples has been denied for the deserved ones:

We have been living under discriminatory restriction, deprivation of all accessible services, rights and solution all the past two decades. In the Camp whereas dozens of non-Ethiopians those who have beautiful houses in ADEN are allowed to have Shelters and assistance inside the camp but UNHCR is ousting Oromos from the Shelter one by one by saying “do not live in the Camp” then they give the Shelter to someone else. It has been accustomed or usual that refugees living in the Camp go out in searching for help or begging in urban areas and come back to the Camp after couple of months. Who will take responsibility if any conflict happen between the refugees on the Shelters? And why does the UNHCR use to attack our life in particular instead of helping or protecting us like others?

Therefore, we are writing to you this urgent letter seeking your humanitarian protection and response as soon as possible.

We hope your responses would be rapid and savior as humanitarian.

Thank you very much

Ethiopian (Oromo) Refugees

Al-kharaz refugee camp

Republic of Yemen.

28/09/2018

Subject = Oromo children in the Camp are starving because UNHCR has denied monthly ration to distribute for us; the persecution of long time is the cause .

First, Our deepest gratitude for your great importance of human rights all over the globe and protecting the refugees with all necessary needs including durable solution for people in need.

Your Excellences’

What has been made against Oromos in particular in Yemen (pursuing, arresting, beating, torture, continuous extortion, sexually abusing exploitations etc. with UNHCR mandates/ abduction or taking hostage on arrival, mistreatments by pulling eyes out, cutting ears, melting plastic substances on their bodies or burning them for procurement etc.) is something unprecedented in the world. The most surprising thing is that the International Communities, Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, etc are turning a blind eye or ignoring to such atrocious treatments, which may probably discourage human rights advocacy in the world.

The representatives of the Oromo refugees who made claims against these treatments in Yemen have been chased, threatened, even by gun by the traffickers, smugglers and police since 2004 because of fighting for the rights of the Ethiopian (Oromo) Refugees.

UNHCR in Yemen has been persecuting on us excessively all the last two decades in the refugee camp by denying us our refugee status (International Protection), which is the only way for recognizing us as Ethiopian refugees according to the law owing to the refugees’ status.

It also used to pressurize us to hide us under the Somali Community by forcing us into be registered as prima-face although the government of Yemen is absolutely negative to recognize us in Yemen claiming that its acceptance for us in Yemen can spoil its relationship with Ethiopia.

So that, we refused this false registration of fear for our security. The prolonged persecutions finally compelled us to claim our rights through the court. The court then decided that our recognitions as refugees in Yemen is only by UNHCR according to the RSD.

But UNHCR is continuing its pressure against us inhumanly up to this day by different abusive policy, treatments, and now by denying us monthly ration about 25 months under such a painful situations.

It is a flagrant abuse what UNHCR has been doing against us in Yemen. It is known the recognitions of refugees is in two ways in Yemen (prima-face and RSD). Non Somali Refugee is conducted by RSD procedure. Hereby, the RSD interview was conducted with us one by one. After two months the interview delegates informed us that 75% was accepted or passed and will be given the recognition letters very soon and that the rest 25% percent will be re-interviewed.

While we were waiting for the result they came to us with another idea that we should be hidden under the Somali Community and registered with the government as prima-face falsely despite the Yemeni government officially, rejected to recognize or accept the Oromo Refugees Yemen.

But UNHCR Yemen office uses to do this against us by dealing with the local authority saying as if we are economic migrant in order to falsify our truthful claim just to fulfil the request from the Ethiopian tyrant into deporting us or denying us recognition, rights relevant to weeds out in Sahara desert.

All over the last two decades we have been denied protection, educational opportunity etc. we have been living under a serious threatening situation as we have been denied the durable solution because of we are Oromo and defenceless While non-Oromo refugees, who have no any protection risk have been given resettlement in third counties just for better life.

Why all this endless persecutions by UNHCR, which is mandated for protection of refugees?

We are petitioning to UNHCR HQ, Amnesty International, Human rights watch and International Communities to take this into considerations, we are seeking your assistance in restoring the denied protection and giving us lasting decision to extricate us from this situation as soon as possible.

Finally, we are asking our new government, the heroes-the reformers of the Ethiopian government (Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali, P.M.F.D.R.E and I.Pir/m/n/ Oromia Mr. Shimelis Abdisa) to stand up for us by lifting from us the restriction, which the former Ethiopian despotic authority in cooperating with Yemen government made against us. Now we have you who can advocate us to save the future of our children as soon as possible.

Thank you very much

Thanks, your humanitarian will ever be remained in cells of our hearts.

Yours sincerely,

Adam Mohamed Abdalla Umar, Block 41 Shelter 18 Mohamed Ahmed Ibrahim, Block 38 Shelter 20 Mahmoud Mussa Shobe, Block 40 Shelter 16 Jihad Mohamed Aba-Garo, Block 37 Shelter 2 Yahiya Abdo Bule Lucho, Block 40 Shelter 11 Mohamed Othman Umar, Block 38 Shelter 1 Abdul-Rashid Abdalla Ahmed, Block 40 shelter 7 Ahmed Mohamed Ali Waday, Block 40 Shelter 25

Ethiopian (Oromo) Refugees in the Camp Al-kharaz, Republic of Yemen.

12/09/2017

To: United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Geneva Switzerland

Dear, sir. Mr. Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner

From: Ethiopian Oromo Refugees

Al-kharaz

Refugee Camp

Republic of Yemen.

First, our deepest gratitude for your great importance of human rights all over the globe and protecting the refugees with all necessary needs including durable solution for people in need. And again, we render thank because of you are the most praise-worthy persons to be the provider of ours, whom we very much hope would survive us rapidly from these inhuman situations.

Your Excellency,

Subject = urgent appeal to seek your humanitarian assistances & protection

Dear, sir. Mr. High Commissioner

We are writing to you our problems of the persecution, either from the UNHCR Yemen Offices itself and from the authorities. From 1996 to 2017 , we are still in the Hell of persecutions and securities.

Dear, Sir. Mr. Filippo Grandi UN High Commissioner

We are writing to you concerning the most recent situation of the Ethiopian Oromo refugees in Yemen, hoping that you’d be of great use and support to our humble case. In the days ahead there would be a plan of offering identity cards to the Somalis in the Camp of Kharaz and that Oromos are naggingly dragged into taking those IDs, which for a long time, we disputed and refused and were considered by numerous protection officers such as, Mss. ANNABEL MWANGI and Mr. ARMEN YEDGARYAN

The reason for our refusal of this particular IDs, these so called integration credential which for a practical purpose does not guarantee an international protection to the Oromo refugees as there is bilateral strong relationships between our home country and this that we might be prone to refoulment at any moment.

If we are to be given full citizenship like the any other Yemeni citizen and we are given permanent residence, it could be an alternative if no other solution is in place for we had already being in Yemen for more than 20 years and we might have the right to get.

What we need is to get as before mandate or RSD Certificates, a more effective one that can allow us a concrete protection within the current territory of living because back home we’d still face more inhumane persecution which could cost our lives.

Last but not least, we strongly require your advocacy concerning our desperate situation in Yemen, as there are no international-staff already in the Camp; we are prone to be forced to take it against our wish.

We fled the home country to save our lives due to politically motivated Ethnic persecutions by the Ethiopian regime now in power. Every individual of the refugees came to Yemen according to a condition permit before and after 1996 . Since about two decades and so far, we are living in the refugee Camps in Yemen in an absolute desperation.

A-1 Before 2001 we (almost 240 ) refugees lived in the previous refugee camp (Al-jheen) under very critical security, harassments and threatening with forcibly deportation (securities in the night, used to chase Ethiopian refugees inside the camp and searching tents of the Somali refugees to arrest the Ethiopians.

Lots of us were deported since ( 1998 ) when ( 83 ) refugees were deported from that camp, after many years of imprisonment under very serious mistreatment and anguished humanity-just as a criminal. Because Ethiopians were denied asylum, humanity and chased as criminal. We were remained by continuous cautiousness, wariness and escape.

A-2 May 2001 when the Somali refugees were relocated to the new camp ( Kharaz ) we, the Oromo refugees only were left there under security threatening without water, food etc. then, we ran to the chive of the Tribes there seeking for advocacy in order to save us from deportation. So the chief stood up for us strongly. The chief, after a serious exertion on his authority, he finally convinced them on to drive us to Kharaz Refugee Camp.

B-1 -15 June 2001 we were brought to kharaz and left under the Sun where there was no’ any shadow although, it was the hot season and was on uttermost scale. We were not welcomed, but neglected by UNHCR. No attention was made even, for the mothers and children for 7 months. And we continued seeking asylum.

B-2 – 9th United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (Mr. Ruud Lubbers ) who visited the Camp on 18/08/2002 , expressed the rejection from the Yemeni Government to host Ethiopian refugees like others, and he said that it is responsibility of the UNHCR to protect and save such refugees within a short time. As a last single solution, January 2003 ( RSD ) interview was conducted with us, one by one (husband, wife etc separately from each other), by the interview mission.

After couple of months, we were told success of 75% and that the letter for recognition will be given soon. The remained (25%) was said to be re-interviewed.

B-3 Then, something happened that we did not know about, but very complicated matters of procrastination, neglect and excessive discrimination have been made against us not only with the ( RSD ) results, but also an endless deprivation of the most of the rights that any refugees should get in a country of asylum such as fair protection, educational opportunity, advocacy in terms of human rights violation etc.

By the way, depravation the Oromo refugees of humanitarian assistance / durable solution is obvious while all other refugees are given from time to time despite the Oromo refugees deserve it more than any other for their serious protection etc.

B-4 In Sep. 2008 , the authority hunted ( 22 ) Oromo refugees from the camp under cover of darkness pulling them out of the Somali refugees and extradited them to Ethiopia.

B-5 on 08/10/2008, of this month the authority hunted (57) Oromo refugees, among them (10) women and (2) children, from inside of UNHCR office in the camp itself and put them under arrest in central prison of Mansura-Aden for elimination to Ethiopia. It is witnessed by representatives of UNHCR and other International Humanitarian organizations assisting these refugees, but the authorities expelled them and it is not for the first time Oromo refugees were forcibly deported with UNHCR mandates from time to time. We are under appalling condition situated by very terrible fear, that our round may be next.

C- Fear of a possible security consequence is our main reason to dissatisfy with the one side registration ID

C-1 Identification ( ID ) is made mainly to legalize personalities of (peoples, individuals, etc) for protection. But we are focused on and threatened by the care-giver himself because a reasonable motivating power is behind him. Ethiopian regime, using the Yemeni securities through the bilateral relationship, was pursuing and harassing us. So we have a serious fear for our protection to have the one-side ( ID ) anticipating that we become more susceptible to risk of deportation that may reduce human right advocacy.

C-2 Strong disapproval of the Yemeni government towards our insistent application for recognition as refugees (we made several meetings with the Yemeni government Officials seeking for recognition, rights etc as refugees. The Officials did not hesitate to say, “It is decided attitude of the Yemeni government to not recognize Oromo refugees in Yemen for the sake of bilateral relationship; you are seeking for something inapplicable; the Official added”.

C-3 It was an exceptional announcement that the Yemeni Officials disseminated on registration of Somalis. The announcement at the same time left out and intensely or deeply excluded all non-Somali refugees.

Present situation

D-1 Now we are beset by life-threatening situation, which is difficult and serious to describe on this letter. We are focused on and receiving serious verbal threats and hostile intention from the people, we live in.

The most victims of human trafficking in Yemen are Ethiopian refugees. It was in costal or remote areas for a long time, but now it is happening inside the refugee camp openly in front of NGOs. It is targeting the Oromo refugees those have more than 20 years in Yemen.

D-2 Imminent danger:

International complaint by the Yemeni government against the Ethiopian refugees and migrants in Yemen has seriously affected and threatened the life of the Oromo refugees who have already been under the serious human rights since about two decades in Yemen.

We are feeling insecure anticipating that any serious action, any human right abuse ( deportation etc ) can happen against us.

We are caught in the trap of human rights violation, offences of human trafficking, human rights discrimination, and critical threats in a condition from which it is difficult to escape or save. Every day we face or hear factors of fear that causes us vigilance and anticipation.

Therefore, we are writing to you this appeal seeking your kind assistances to make your best Endeavour in order to find some kind of a solution and save us from this harmful situation as humanitarian.

Lastly, we are praying to your kindness hoping you would not leave us without lasting decision concern our sufferings under this threatening situation.

We would like to excuse for puzzling you, so crazily with repeatedly applications, and we are writing this short note to bring to your attention the heavy prolonged persecutions we suffer, which is the reason to lose patience and made us, use to beseech your humanitarian protection, from time to time with no rest, because we are completely crazy with perpetual pain of the inhuman treatments that has intoxicated our senses. We are positive of your helping hand.

Thanks, your humanitarian will ever be remained in cells of our hearts.

31/5/2011

Ministry of Justice

Primary court of Mudareba and Ras Alaa’ra Lahej Governorate

JUDGMENT

In the session held in public in the primary court of Mudaraba and Alaa’ra on Tuesday 28 of Jamadil Akher 1432H corresponding to 31/5/2011 In the chairmanship of the Judge / Nasr Saleh Abdan And in the presence of the court secretary Mohammed Ali Salem We hereby issue the judgment no: 16 in the year 1432H in the civil case no: 20 in the year 1431H Raised by a group of plaintiffs Ahmed Mohammed Ali Waday and Ahmed Mohammed Sadek and others

Against

Laila Jean Nasif , Representative of the UNHCR SO ADEN

The case was raised in the primary court of Mudareba and Alaa’ra Lahej Governorate by this group of refugees who are 1- Ahmed Mohammed Ali Waday 2- Ahmed Mohammed Sadek, 3- Adam Moallim Husein 4- Abdulrashid Abdullah Ibrahim 5- Mohammed Haji Fattoi6- Anisa Sheikh Ahmed Saket 7- Zamzam Abdullah Ahmed 8- Suad Husein Sheikh Ahmed. All of them are residing in the Kharaz Camp in the Lahej Governorate. The case was raised against the representative of the office of the UNHCR SO ADEN/ Miss Laila Jean Nasif. The subject of the case is that a group of Ethiopian (Oromo) refugees –the number of refugees amounting to 735 refugees are deprived of their human rights that is their share of food and health care and other necessary needs which is allotted to them according to the international laws from the UNHCR. By their request according to the documents of refuge under the International protection based on the individual interviews which were carried out in the year 2003, and this is our right according to the agreement of the Republic of Yemen especially for the refugees who are not Somalis.

The plaintiff in the case mention to the court that

The defendant is considering us the Ethiopian refugees of Oromo who were forced to escape from their homeland due to lots of pressure and oppression and killing that is done by the government of Ethiopia on them and so they sought shelter in the Kharaz Camp. They are allowed by the United Nations and they took their responsibility to provide them their needs and food since they came here on this Yemeni land since 1996 that is about 14 years.

That the representative of the office of UNHCR SO ADEN/ Miss Laila Jean Nasif who took over the care according to the agreement to provide the refugees of their food and health care but she deprived them of their food shares and health care and they are also deprived of many other basic necessities needed for living and that the refugees are now in danger of death due to lack of food and delays in providing their human rights for living and this has been the most harm done to them as refugees and that there is no reason why they have cut off their share of aids to the group of refugees of Oromo.

The case is based on the court proceedings and execution laws mentioned in the article 238 paragraphs 7.

It is the specification of the civil court being a civil case and that it is in their district so they request the court as follows:

Acceptance of the case subjectively and formally. An order to the representative of the UNHCR SO ADEN/ Miss Laila Jean Nasif to provide the shares of food and all other needs for the refugees as it has been allotted by the office of High Commission of the United Nations for the protection of the refugees from death and endangering their lives due to hunger and lack of health care and medicines. Order the representative to provide international protection to the Ethiopia (Oromo) refugees without discrimination and issue documents of identification as being especial refugees non Somalis by the UNHCR SO ADEN on our situation and that is based on the individual interviews that were carried out in 2003 , of the plaintiffs. According to the legal appointment of the plaintiffs No.1 & 4 as per the authorization whose names are mentioned above who raised the case on 13th Ramadhan 1431H corresponding to 23/8/2010 that is attached to the case.

On 11th Shawwal 1431H corresponding to 20/9/2010 and on Sunday 24th Shawwal 1431H corresponding to 3/10/2010 session of the court was held in the chairmanship of the Judge Nasr Saleh Abdan, chief of the court and in the presence of Mohammed Ali Salem the secretary of the court. It was disclosed that the all the plaintiffs were present and the representative of the UNHCR SO ADEN was absent on the scheduled date to see the case. So the court decided to postpone the case to the next day on Monday 25th Shawwal 1431H corresponding to 4/10/2010.

On this day it was found that the plaintiffs were present but the representative of the UNHCR SO ADEN was absent. So the court decided to appoint a lawyer on behalf of the representative of the UNHCR SO ADEN Wajdi Saeed Mohammed to continue with the court proceedings. The court gave him details of the subject. They were given copies of the documents and the call notification and for the reply to the case by the defendant and the session was postponed due to the delay. The next session was scheduled on Sunday 2nd Zilqada 1431H corresponding to 10/10/2010.

On the scheduled date the session was held but with agreement with the chief of the court of appeal of Lahej Governorate it was decided to schedule the session on Sunday 9th Zilqada 1431H corresponding to 17/10/2010.

It was found in this session that the plaintiffs no: 1, 2, and 4 had come and the lawyer Wajdi Saeed Mohammed was present with the legal representation. It was informed that a memorandum was issued by the General Manager of the Foreign affairs Aden governorate which was sent by the chief of the court of appeal to call the representative of the UNHCR SO ADEN based on the request of the chief of the primary court of Mudareba and Alaa’ra no. 62 dated 5/10/2010 and together with the copy of the case against the representative of the UNHCR SO ADEN/ Miss Laila Jean Nasif which contained notification to send her defense in reply to the case raised against her on the session scheduled on 9th Zilqada 1431H corresponding to 17/10/2010.

Even after this call, the representative remained absent on the scheduled date. On Sunday 23rd Zilqada 1431h corresponding to 31/10/2010. It was found that the plaintiff 1 and 4 had been present and the appointed lawyer for defense Wajdi Saeed Mohammed was present and the reply to the case was received and the court also received memorandum from the Dr. Ali Mothana Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs addressed to the Governor of Lahej Mohsin Ali Naqeeb. The reply of the defense by the appointed lawyer Wajdi Saeed Mohammed Saleh said that which consisted in the first paragraph there is not any conflict the plaintiffs are the refugees residing in the Kharaz Camp who are sheltered by the United Nations with the agreement with the Government of Yemen. Secondly, what is mentioned in the second paragraph is untrue that the representative of the UNHCR SO ADEN did not cut off any aid that has been received from the UNHCR and all are given equal rights similar to all other refugees and to their place of residence every month without any cut off from their aids, but it seems that this is a malicious act against the representative and so we request the court the following: 1- acceptance of our defense formally and subjectively, 2- not accepting the case with all its contents 3- obliging them with the court expenses and advocating fees.

The memorandum of the Dr. Ali Mothana Hasson to the Governor of Lahej we wish to inform that the UNHCR office at Aden received the call of presence in court no. 42 1431H corresponding to 22/8/2010 from the court of Mudareba and Alaa’ra for the case raised by a group of Ethiopian (Oromo) refugees at the Kharaz Camp and since the UNHCR’s office has the diplomatic immunity being an international organization of United Nations and provided that there is interest for co-ordination with the local committee for the refugees affairs to solve the problem with this group mentioned with mutual understanding and so we find that a meeting has to be made with the Ministry of Justice and to inform the court about what is given and that the case is closed from their side and that the memorandum was read by the plaintiff and the lawyer appointed for the representative and a copy of that was given to each and that the Governor did not give any opinion about this matter and that after the memorandum the court decided to leave the matter to justice and that the court found that since there is a national committee for refugees affairs and that would try to solve the problem with mutual understanding and the court hopes to solve the matter mutually and the next session of court is scheduled on Sunday 6th Moharram 1432H corresponding to 12/12/2010 and on the same day and date it was disclosed that the plaintiffs were present but the defendant was not present and that the appointed lawyer was also absent due to sickness and so it was delayed to Sunday 20th Moharram 1432H corresponding to 26/12/2010 and on that day the first and the fourth plaintiff were present and the appointed lawyer on behalf of the representative of UNHCR SO ADEN Wajdi Saeed Mohammed was present and the court decided in this session to take statements of Abdulrashid Abdullah Ibrahim for the reasons of raising the case and what is their demands from the UNHCR SO ADEN. In his statement he said that the reasons for raising this case which is the request of extradition and the rest of the refugees totaling 735 persons and their identification documents and the refuges were from Oromo and that the representative refused to give identification documents and after taking individual interviews and to prove the refuge and that the representative decided to issue ID cards as for Somalis and that there is no acceptance for the Ethiopian refugees as political refuge. In addition to the change of place from Ethiopia to Somalia and that refuge being humanitarian from political and that the representative of the UNHCR is the person in charge and that the government does not care in this matter and that the government agreed to equalize our positions and issuance of ID cards as Ethiopians and allowing them to remain in the country and allowing them to move about in the provinces of the Republic and the way it was dealt with us was as they were the responsible department for us but running away from responsibility by the representative of UNHCR in equalizing our positions she cut off our rights in order to exert pressure on us to accept her decision. So we request the court to do justice in this oppression and solve our status such that the period for which our rights are cut off from the month June 2010 till this date and after the case was filed we are given our rights from the month of August 2010 but still she implements the oppression by not giving aids to the children under two years and that there is pressure that we accept the ID cards of Somalis with birth certificates as Somalis and that the matter was so far taken that the name of the first plaintiff Ahmed Mohammed Ali Waday was changed and he shall bring the evidence in the next session. So we request the court to have good dealings with the refugees and that their rights are given and other needs and that they do not have any other demand other than that the representative of UNHCR and the representative of the Yemeni government that they ascertain our status as political refugees and that the court orders them to extradite our rights of food and that we are given to the adults only till the month of November 2010 and not to children under two years. Many of us have changed their status as Somalis and those we have documents that prove that we are Oromo Ethiopians. The deputy minister of foreign affairs said about the committee in Aden which has not yet come. Only a committee from the president has come for this matter and we have forwarded our demands and we shall hereby give you a copy of that agreement and that has the remarks “no objection”. By bringing the representative of the Yemen government to be present in the court and ask their opinion as mentioned above. The court decided to involve the representative of the Yemen government Abdulla Alwahshi and whoever represents him to be present in the session to solve the problem if a solution is done by that. The next session of the court is scheduled on Sunday 5th Safar 1432H corresponding to 9th January 2011.

On that day the plaintiff brought copy of the report of the local committee which was appointed to survey what the Ethiopian refugees of Oromo are demanding and what was the conclusion of that committee which has to be forwarded to the General Assembly of the House of Representatives and what were their decisions and which discussion are made with those departments who are related in the Aden and Lahej governorates, and the status of refugees coming from the African continent and how the camps are created for receiving them and what matters are needed to accept them as refugees and which factors cancels their acceptance and what was the result of this decisions about the Ethiopian refugees of Oromo and their number totals 700 till 14/4/2005 who have come to Yemeni shores during nine past years and most of them residing now in Kharaz camps and they are being refused by the Yemeni authorities and the representative of High Commission to accept them as political refugees but instead they are being registered as humanitarian refugees as the Somalis and there are amongst them who have common cards registered as political refugees by the High commission but not accepted by Yemeni authorities. The government departments that joined with the local committee do not consider the Ethiopian refugees of Oromo as political refugees but consider them as humanitarian refugees as it is explained by representative of Minister of Human Rights and that the government has done efforts to solve the problems of the Ethiopian refugees of Oromo. Negotiations of the Government of Yemen and of Ethiopia are done to forgive them and return to them their rights and allow them to return to their homelands. The refugees asked the Yemeni government to demand guarantees from the Ethiopian government for their lives and freedom and non harassment. The Yemeni government asked for this guarantees through the embassy of Ethiopia in Sana’a and that the embassy refused to give such guarantees and that the committee met with those in Kharaz camp and asked for their choice whether to accept as humanitarian refugees and get registered as that and in the end of the meeting they accepted whereas in the beginning of the meeting all were refusing. They asked for a period to discuss this matter and study with the other refugees and the committee accepted to give final report and they assured them that they shall receive all their rights as refugees even though the Somalis have very low standard of living and have least healthcare. In the session of the court on Sunday 5th Safar 1432H corresponding to 9/1/2011 it was disclosed that from the plaintiff side Ahmed Mohammed Ali Waday and Abdulrashid Abdullah Ibrahim and the defendant lawyer Wajdi Saeed Mohammed was present representing the UNHCR and as for the representative of the Yemeni government for refugees affairs who is Dr. Esam Alhubaishi who said would come to the court after he was called for this matter and the next session of the court was scheduled on Sunday 20th Safar 1432H corresponding to 24 January 2011.

On this day and date as scheduled the presence was as it was in the previous session. The plaintiffs brought their birth certificates which were not arranged properly and were to be made ready for putting them in the case file. As for the representation of the remaining Ethiopian refugees of Oromo which was a total of 735 of them and the details of which was to be brought in the next session on Sunday 3rd Rabiual Awwal 1432H corresponding to 6/2/2011.

On the same day and date as scheduled the plaintiffs and the defense lawyer were present but the representative of the government for the refugees affairs still did not complete appointment of their legal person who would attend the case, the court notified them through the governor of Lahej to be present on the session scheduled on Sunday 24th Rabiual Awwal 1432H corresponding to 27/2/2011. Copies of notification for the call were sent to the representative of UNHCR and the representative of the Yemeni government National Committee for refugees.

On the scheduled day and date in the session held it was seen that the plaintiff and the appointed defense lawyer representing the UNHCR and the representative of the Yemeni government for the welfare of the refugees. The plaintiff brought the copies of the representation of the remaining adult refugees who are raising this case and the copies were attached into the file and an allowance was sought to send the document file to find the delays of providing aids for which the case is raised. The next session was scheduled on Sunday 22 Rabiul Thani 1432H corresponding to 27/3/2011.

On the same day and date the plaintiffs and the defense lawyer Wajdi Saeed Mohammed in this session were present and the plaintiff forwarded a file of documents for 227 cards for the new born between 2009 to 2011 who are objecting and those who do not receive Ration food like the Somali refugees and the second document was for 12 birth certificates of Ethiopians whose nationalities were changed to Somalis. The third evidence was for 21 certificates of primary school that were also changed from Ethiopians to Somalis and the fourth evidence was for 8 certificates of secondary education. After that the defense lawyer was asked to reply about that and the next schedule for the court session was Sunday 13th Jamadil Awwal 1432H corresponding to 17/4/2011. The copies forwarded in the last session were proofs for what they are objecting about changing their nationalities from Ethiopians to Somalis is true, amongst them was the first plaintiff, and that reading of the memorandum of the appeal court chief which was addressed to the chief of primary court of Mudareba and Alaa’ra Lahej government and the next session was scheduled on first Rabiul Thani 1432H corresponding to 6/3/2011. It contained the following: the subject of the case being a group of Ethiopian refugees of Oromo residing at Kharaz camp raised a case against the representative of the UNHCR we hereby send the copy of the memorandum of the Governor of Lahej no.4 dated 13/2/2011 which was based on the memorandum of the Dr. Deputy minister of foreign affairs whose copy is also attached and that the representative of the UMHCR SO ADEN who is one of the parties of dispute in the case who is having a diplomatic immunity being an international organization under the United Nations and so the case has to be solved in coordination with the local committee for the refugees affairs to solve by mutual understanding with this group of Ethiopian refugees and that the case is sent to you to deal with it according to the laws – the Judge Ayash Assaghir Ali Asshami. The memorandum of the Governor of Lahej to the chief of appeal court with reference to the subject of the case we received a memorandum to the primary court of Mudareba and Alaa’ra no. 26/1432H corresponding to 7/2/2011 which contained the above subject and addressed to you no. 30 dated 4/10/2010 and that supported the memorandum of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and we attach here by a copy of that and that you are requested to arrange a meeting with the chief of primary court of Mudareba and Alaa’ra and close the case as being the representative of the UNHCR has diplomatic immunity and so the case has to be solved in co-ordination with the local committee for refugees affairs signed by Mohsin Ali Naqeeb. In the session on Sunday 13th Jamadil Awwal 1432 H corresponding to 17/4/2011 it was seen that the plaintiffs were present and the defense lawyer was also present and he asked for an opportunity to deliver first evidence for he was not able to deliver earlier. He was given that opportunity and the next session was scheduled on Sunday 20 Jamadil Awwal corresponding to 24/4/2011.

On the same day and date as scheduled in the court session it was seen that the plaintiffs and the defense lawyer Wajdi Saeed Mohammed were present. In this session the representative of UNHCR and the representative of the Yemeni government for the welfare of the refugees and forwarded a criticizing reply on the evidences forwarded by the plaintiffs against the representative of the UNHCR SO ADEN said that the confession of the plaintiff in their case forwarded that the representative of UNHCR had provided all the needs for living and which was needed by any person in the world and there was no negligence for any needs that was provided to them by the law and protocol for the refugees and the representative of the UNHCR SO ADEN did not at any time to cut off their aids from the Ethiopian refugees and even when they refused to register at the representative of the High commission which was in order to know the number of refugees and that whether actually they were refugees or not and that the conditions of refugees apply to them or not but they refused to register and asked for political asylum. This kind of refuge is not in the right of the Yemeni government for it is the owner of the land which welcomes the refugees on its land. As for the perjury which the plaintiff accuse has no evidence and it is far from the fact about which they are accusing for all the change of nationality from the Ethiopian to Somalis was a lie and accusation and the best evidence is the document forwarded by them. As for the birth certificates is for the place of birth and date of birth and that is for the identification for it holds the name of the benefactor and his nationality and date of birth and accusing the representative of the High commission is just to exert pressure on her so that she would give them political asylum and that they are considered from the third world and we request the court to accept our comment formally and subjectively and a judgment not accepting the case for its maliciousness and to oblige the plaintiff to compensate the representative for ruining her name and bear them the losses and court expenses. And the comments given by the representative of the Yemen government for the welfare of the refugees said that the plaintiffs are claiming that after the government permitted them to be refugees and the Yemeni government did not allow them to have the political refugees rights to any of the refugees coming from the African continent but they were all given humanitarian rights according to the Genève Protocol issued in the year 1951 and that it was signed by our government in the year 1978 and that the rights for political asylum do not help our country in this state of economic crisis. As for the evidences of perjury of nationality accused by the plaintiffs is far from the truth and the registration was done on the basis of the official documents and they were issued by the representative of the UNHCR SO ADEN and so the applicant of the comments requested the court as follows: 1- acceptance of the comments formally and subjectively, 2- non acceptance of the malicious case 3- obliging the plaintiffs to bear the losses due to defaming the name of the government. This was the comment forwarded by the lawyer Wajdi Saeed Mohammed on 23/4/2010.

In the session on 21 Ramadhan 1431H corresponding to 2/8/2010 the plaintiffs forwarded a memorandum from the manager of the Kharaz camp Colonel Ali Saif addressed to the Security manager of Lahej governorate which stated that the refugees of the Oromo mentioned did not receive their daily ration by the representative of the UNHCR SO ADEN due to their refusal and accept their ID registration. On Sunday 5th Jamadil Akher 1432H corresponding to 8/5/2011 it was seen that the plaintiffs Ahmed Mohammed Ali Wadi and Abdulrashid Abdullah Ibrahim and the defense lawyer Wajdi Saeed Mohammed representing the UNHCR and representing the Yemeni government for the welfare of the refugees in Kharaz were present. Both parties forwarded their final proceedings in the case and the court decided to hold the case for judgment on Tuesday 28th Jamadil Akher 1432H corresponding to 29/5/2011. The final proceedings of the plaintiffs were as follows: 1- the plaintiffs are Ethiopian refugees of Oromo and they are Muslims and they have run away from their country due to oppression and political pressure and killing and geneociding and massacre which is carried out against them in Christian Ethiopia and the plaintiffs are in Yemen since fifteen years going in an unknown path and not getting any unofficial recognition of official identity by the Yemeni government even when they asked for this identity to many departments which has the relation in this matter till it was forwarded to the President of the Republic who sent on 28/6/2010 and a field survey was done by a committee appointed by him on 4/9/2010 and the plaintiffs forwarded a letter to the committee in which their status was clearly mentioned and their demands and hereby a copy of that is forwarded to the court. We did not receive any official reply even when the government of Yemen has given asylum to about 600 Christian Ethiopian refugees and we are the Ethiopian refugees of Oromo who are Muslims and we are not getting that right. As the representative of the UNHCR SO ADEN says that these Ethiopian refugees of Oromo ask for this kind of refuge to travel to some other countries and that is untrue and the best evidence for that is that during the period 1996 to 2010 there has been not even one refuge from Oromo who has taken shelter in any other third country and the Somali families are nationalized within five years till 2010 more than 1500 families of Somalis were given resettlement in third country. We demand this refuge only to have international protection and satisfaction and safety of our lives and our families from destruction and dangers of being thrown our under pressure due to natural humanitarian conditions and it seems that we are bearing a new danger that the Ethiopian government may ask Yemen to throw us out of Yemen and the Yemeni government may accept due to their relations political and economic with Ethiopia. And there is a third possibility that we are returned back to Ethiopia under negotiations with the Ethiopian government which was done earlier and if our return is agreed but necessary guarantees were not given to the Yemeni government for our lives and freedom and this was done through the Ambassador of Ethiopia in Sana’a. The copies of the committee’s reports are given to the court. 3- the representative of the High commission in a way to punish the refugees cut off their ration for the 735 refugees and they are deprived of many other daily needs that are basic for living such as healthcare and other services and their rights are deprived and other humanitarian rights are not given which are allotted to them by the protocols and agreements and government laws and that are given from 20/6/2010 to the month of August with additions of the new births whose number totals 30 who are deprived of all human rights since 2009 till this date. The representative of the High commission has performed perjury by changing the Ethiopian nationality to Somalia in their birth certificates and we have forwarded such 13 evidences whose certificates are changed from Ethiopian to Somalia in the primary school certificates from 2009 – 2010, 51 such certificates are forwarded with copies of them in the file of the case and the Ethiopian basic education certificates were changed into Somalia and the ID cards of the students of the secondary education and the copies are brought to the justice of the court and even though the representative of the UNHCR was notified and the representative of the Yemen government for the case being raised against them. The notifications were given more than three times but they did not respond even when they have legal advisors who can come to the court and have come to the court of appeal in other cases. Here we have forwarded evidences and legal documents and official records that are attested by specific departments we hereby confirm our truth and thus we request the court to be just in judgment and we request the following: acceptance of our final proceedings formally and subjectively, 2- obliging them to compensate us with losses and court expenses, 3- obliging the defendant to provide international protection to the refugees of Oromo and issue necessary documents identifying our actual status which would guarantee our safety as refugees of Oromo 5- order the defendant to safeguard us from the dangers and fear 6- oblige the government of Yemen to clarify our official status as refugees of Oromo whose destiny is unknown 7- obliging the defendant to compensate against the harms in changing the nationalities 8- obliging the defendant to pay all court fees and advocate fees.

The lawyer of the representative of the High commission and on behalf of the Yemeni government for the welfare of the refugees in Kharaz who said in his final proceedings that the representative of the High commission had stopped the aids of food to the refugees because the refugees refused to register as refugees and their aids of food were stopped according to the registration and to exert pressure on them for the purpose of registration and to know their number. As for the demand of political asylum is not the competence of the UNHCR and that it is the job of the government of Yemen. As for the perjury accusation of changing the Ethiopian nationality to Somalia is untrue and what benefit is there in this matter and the evidences forwarded are not issued by the High commission for the representative do not posses any official stamps and she does not issue any documents or stamps of the High commission on those documents. And in the final proceedings on behalf of the government of Yemen for the welfare of the refugees that the demand of getting the political asylum, the Yemeni government welcomed them on its lands and accepted the Ethiopian refugees as other refugees and that the right of political asylum does not happen unless the President of the Republic confirms and the refugees by changing their birth certificates and basic and secondary level certificates are done on what basis and the matter depends on the specific department who issued those certificates who have registered according to the details provided by them and they would have proved the nationality of the father or birth place and date of birth by those specific departments in the camps for the refugees. So we request the court to accept our final proceedings formally and subjectively and reject the malicious case and compensate against the harm done by the case and oblige the plaintiff with court expenses and advocate fees.

After reading the case file and pondering over the reasoning of the case that the case raised in the primary court of Mudareba and Alaa’ra by the plaintiff who are Ethiopian refugees of Oromo whose number totals 735 against the office of the UNHCR SO ADEN and they pleaded for getting their share of food and healthcare and all other necessary needs that are allotted to them according to the international laws and that they are deprived of these aids due to demand of documents of refuge under international protection according to the individual interviews that were carried out in the year 2003 , and were signed by the Republic of Yemen on those agreements and protocols and that the refugees were forced to run away from their country because of oppression and killing by the Ethiopian government against them. They were given shelter in the Kharaz camp by the United Nations and they were given all kinds of needs and necessities of living since they arrived to the camp and on the Yemeni lands since 1996 that is about 14 years and that the representative of the UNHCR SO ADEN/ Miss Laila Jean Nasif had stopped their aids as it is mentioned earlier without any reason so the plaintiff should be provided for what they demand and should be given specific ID cards and not as Somalis and that the court had notified the representative of the UNHCR SO ADEN many times to send their representative to the court to reply to the case. The memorandum of the chief of court of appeal Lahej government was issued for this matter to the General Manager of the foreign affairs Aden government. The memorandum of the General Manager of the foreign affairs to the governor of Lahej about the case raised against the representative of the UNHCR who has is entitled with diplomatic immunity since it is an international organization of the United Nations and necessity of arranging a meeting with the ministry of justice and inform the court about its facts and the interest of the office with the local committee to solve such problems with mutual understanding and that the case is closed by them and the strange thing in this matter is that both of the offices of the UNHCR and of the GM of the foreign affairs have legal advisors and so they could easily appoint who would handle this matter and would also appoint who would represent them in the court according to the laws and the case would not have been delayed. If the laws are protecting them from raising the case against them then ignoring the laws have given them the right to direct to the ministry of justice so that the case is closed. And since the ministry of justice is in the framework of the governor and the executive departments are higher than the court. This never happened. The court has appointed a lawyer Wajdi Saeed Mohammed to represent the UNHCR SO ADEN and also to represent the Yemeni government and that in his defense reply to the case said that the plaintiffs are residing in the Kharaz camp and the United Nations with agreement with the Government of Yemen kept them in the camp and that the representative of the UNHCR has stopped the aids of food allotted to the refugees is untrue and that they are receiving the aids as other refugees and that the period for which the aid was stopped was ascertained and the defense asked to accept the reply and reject the case with compensating with loss and court expenses. The report of the committee that was assigned for field survey and to ensuring the demands of the Ethiopian refugees of Oromo and they met with related department and with the refugees and with the representative of the UNHCR SO ADEN. The field survey was on 14/4/2005 and the number of Ethiopian refugees were 700 residing in the Kharaz camp and they arrived to the land of Yemen during the past nine years and that the refugees refused to register as the representative of UNHCR and of the Yemen government for the welfare of the refugees as humanitarian asylum as other Somali refugees and allowed them to have IDs and during the meeting with the committee and the specific departments for the position of the refugees and they agreed to consider the Ethiopian refugees as humanitarian refugees and not political asylum. The representative of the Human Rights with the Yemen Government and the Government of Ethiopia to get forgivence and right to return to their homeland voluntarily and that the ambassador of Ethiopia in Sana’a refused to give any guarantee for the lives of them and for their freedom and non obstruction. This refusal confirmed that their return is against the Genève protocol of 1951 and that the Government of Yemen has signed it. The committee had met the refugees in the Kharaz camp and that even when they refused to register the committee was able to convince them to accept the registration as humanitarian asylum till they get the aids and other facilities and that the report confirmed that their standard of living is very low and their houses are not of standard similar to the Somali refugees. As for the new births in the years 2009 and 2010 which totaled to 30 were not given any share of ration like others. The birth certificates and the primary education certificates and the secondary education certificates confirmed that they are Ethiopians and their details were changed to Somalis so that they get what the Somalis get and this is what they can get from them. The defense lawyer said in his reply for the evidences for what the representative of the UNHCR is doing for their living by laws and international protocols which the plaintiffs are claiming in their case and from the other side the stopping of aids by the representative is the result of their refusal of registration at the representative to know their number. The plaintiffs are demanding their registration as political asylum and this is not the competence of the representative of High commission and the reason for this is to exert pressure to get political asylum and that they are trying to go to some third country. But any refuge from the African continent is not given political asylum and they are given humanitarian asylum according to the Genève convention issued in 1951 and that is signed by our country in 1978, so what is evident from the reply of the defense lawyer is that the aid was stopped to exert pressure for registration but the position of them as refugees does not allow them to have their aids stopped and this is confirmed by the manager of the Kharaz camp by the letter to the general security office of Lahej governorate dated 2/8/2010 this letter confirms that the ration was stopped to the refugees by the High commission for not registering for the IDs and this confirms the status of agony the refugees are facing. The plaintiff mentioned the same reasons in their final proceedings and pleaded as they are Muslims and they had to escape from their homelands due to oppression and political pressure and killing and genocide by the Crimes Ethiopian Government and that their presence in Yemen has been over 15 years and their destiny is unknown without any identification by the Yemeni government for their status even when they sought solution to related specific departments and amongst which is the office of the President of the Republic in the year 2010. The result was that a committee was assigned for field survey in the 9th month 2010 but still there has been no official reply to their demands. What they want is their right of refugee and not for any other reason other than international protection and guarantee and safety of their lives and their families and danger of being thrown out as refugees for humanitarian reasons and that may be the demand of the Ethiopian government and that the Yemeni government has accepted that in view to the relations of both countries and they might be forced to return to their homelands without giving any guarantees for their lives and that is evident from what they are afraid of from not registering but this is not a good reason for by registering the number of refugees are noted and that IDs can be issued so that they are able to move around and their identity is known and that their presence here is due to the Genève protocol of 1951 which is signed by our government so their return is not possible unless the conditions change which is the reason of their refuge and that their guarantee for lives and safety and freedom is given by the Genève protocol of 1951.

In the first part of the general laws paragraph 2 of the article 1 where the stopping of the aids were for 735 Ethiopian refugees from the end of the 6th month 2009 to the end of the 8th month 2009 and that the defense lawyer has accepted in his reply to the case and reply to the evidences and that he added that the right to given political asylum which they are demanding is not in the hands of the High commission but by the agreement of the president of the country and the ministerial council and so the representative of the UNHCR and not appointing any one to represent in the court is not accepted for they have a number of lawyers who could have been appointed as they are doing in lots of other cases. The memorandum issued to the Lahej Governor and to the Chief of appeal court of Lahej governorate by the office of foreign affairs Aden governorate and the memorandum issued by the Governor of Lahej to the chief of appeal court Lahej governorate asking the chief of primary court of Mudareba and Alarr’a to close the case and the case is solved by mutual understanding between them and such memorandums were issued by departments of execution of jurisdiction interfering in the judicial matters, it was better for them to appoint who would represent the office of Yemen government as the Ethiopian refugees are in Yemen and that the government of Yemen has opened their lands to the refugees and that they are from the countries who have signed the Genève protocol of 1951 and next that they call for solving the problem where they know that there is a complaint for that matter and that there was a committee doing field survey in 2005 and in the year 2010 and it was disclosed from the surveys that the problem of the demands of the refugees is not yet solved. Instead of hearing their problems and what the related department has to say in this problem and what is the demand of the complainers and what the representative of the UNHCR is doing and what the committee realized and notified to the higher authorities and that what the plaintiff have confirmed to the court about their problems and that their positions are not like the Somalis and the protocol is for the refuge who has escaped from his homeland due to oppression for reasons of religion, nationality, and identification or belonging to a certain group or political reason and the reason for the fear from that country is not wanted and the refugees were living in protection of that country and if they are in Yemen and have similar problems then the protocol defines the refugee as the one who has escaped due to war and other reasons mentioned above and so it applies to them what is applied to other refuges and that to register as Ethiopian refugees of Oromo and that they are treated as the refuges as other refugees and that the representative of the UNHCR has no right to stop their ration as being a refugee as they were treated in the past years for this one is in contradiction with the clause of the protocol and that what is doing the representative of the UNHCR should abide to provide their needs as other refugees and also the government of Yemen who has opened its lands to accept them and gave shelter for the past years should solve their problem and decrease their difficulties that they face by co-ordination with related departments based on what is said earlier and according to the Genève protocol of 1951 and that is signed by our country for the refugees. So the court has truth in the subject of the case for the difficulties the plaintiffs are facing and what is preventing them from registering at the representative of the UNHCR because they are responsible to distribute ration to the refugees and the government of Yemen who has accepted the refugees and as for the knowledge of number of refugees coming from the African continent is known to them. The plaintiffs and the defense lawyer have been present in about 15 sessions and some of them were obstructed from doing work, so referring to the text of the articles 257 and 258 of the court proceedings and civil execution laws no. 40 of the year 2002 and its alterations and by the law no. 2 of the year 2010 for the losses and court expenses and advocate fees we hereby proclaim the judgment as follows:

The court orders the representative of the UNHCR SO ADEN and the Yemen governmen t for the welfare of the refugees to distribute the rights and ration to the Ethiopian refugees of Oromo equally as other refugees and solve their problems they are facing and register their details at the representative of the UNHCR SO ADEN and the representative of the Yemen government for the welfare of the refugees and extradite their rights from which they are deprived of before raising the case and during the proceedings of the case.

and the t for the welfare of the refugees to distribute the rights and to the Ethiopian refugees of Oromo equally as other refugees and solve their problems they are facing and register their details at the representative of the and the representative of the Yemen government for the welfare of the refugees and extradite their rights from which they are deprived of before raising the case and during the proceedings of the case. The court orders the representative of the UNHCR to pay the court expenses of 150 thousand riyals and for the advocate fees seventy five thousand riyals for the defense lawyer Wajdi Saeed Mohammed, working by the text of the articles as mentioned.

to pay the court expenses of thousand riyals and for the advocate fees seventy five thousand riyals for the defense lawyer Wajdi Saeed Mohammed, working by the text of the articles as mentioned. They have the right to appeal within the legal period allowed.

Chief of primary court of Mudareba and Alaa’ra Secretary of the court

Judge Nasr Saleh Abdan Aqeel Ali Mohammed.

To: media@mofa.gov.ye

CC: h.almoaid@gmail.com

Subject: شكوى من اللاجئين السياسيين الأورومو في مخيم خرز علي معانات من الظلم التي يمارسه علينا مكتب المفوضية

Date: Mon, 5 Jul 2010 19:20:16 +0300

بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم

28/06/2010 م

إلى فخامة رئيس الجمهورية علي عبد الله صالح رئيس الجمهورية اليمنية المفخم

السلام عليكم ورحمة الله وبركاته

وبعد:

الموضوع:- شكوى من اللاجئين السياسيين الأورومو في مخيم خرز علي معانات من الظلم التي يمارسه علينا مكتب المفوضية والمماطلة في حقنا الذي هو الوثائق المخصصة لنا والمعدة علي أوضاعنا كلاجئين سياسيين وعدم الحل المناسب لنا منذ أربعة عشر سنة و إعلان توقيف المساعدات الإنسانية عن جميع اللاجئين الأورومو في مخيم خرز من الشهر يوليو 2010 م.

أولا نعتذر إلي سيادتكم عن بعض الزلات والعثرات والإطالة بالنسبة لكم مع أنها لا تمثل شيئا بالنسبة لمعاناتنا ومن الأخطاء اللغوية لجهلنا لفصاحة اللغة العربية حيث أنها ليست لغتنا الأصلية كما نعتذر في التقصير عن المطلوب في آداب المخاطبة والقانون وغيرها

فيا سيادة الرئيس نحن اللاجئين الإثيوبيين في اليمن لأكثر من أربعة عشرة سنة في مخيمي الجحين والخرز وهربنا من بلادنا وأقربائنا وممتلكاتنا بسبب الضغوطات ولاضطهاد والقتل والإبادة التي تمارسه علينا الحكومة الإثيوبية بسبب أفكارنا السياسية ولمعارضتنا لسياسة الحكومة الإثيوبية ورفض الاستعمار الإثيوبي بحثا عن الملاذ والملاجئ الآمنة من الموت.

مع العلم بأننا لا نريد وقوع توتر وتعثر العلاقة بين البلدين بسببنا كما أننا لا نريد إفساد المصالح التي تربط بين البلدين لكن قسوة المعاملة والقتل والإبادة التي تمارسه علينا الحكومة الإثيوبية هي التي أرغمتنا أن نلجأ إلى اليمن وخاصة إلي المنظمات الدولية التي ترعي حقوق الإنسان في اليمن وعلي رأسها المفوضية السامية للأمم المتحدة لشئون اللاجئين.

لكن هذه المنظمات وخاصة المفوضية ارتكبت ضدنا جرائم وانتهاكات لحقوقنا حيث أنها حرمتنا ومنعتنا من حق اللجوء بصفتنا وعلي وضعنا إلا أن نغيّر هويتنا وجنسيتنا إلى جنسية صومالية.

وحرمونا من حق الحماية الدولية والتي يحق لكل إنسان أن يحتمي بها حتى أنهم امتنعوا من تجديد بطائق اللجوء من المفوضية نفسها بعد تحديد وضعه وإعطائه صفة اللجوء وامتلاك اللاجئ هذه الوثائق ومرور سنوات علي امتلاكها وسحبت صفة اللجوء عنهم بسبب كونهم لاجئ إثيوبي.

وحرمونا من جميع كرامة الإنسان وأساسيات الحياة للإنسان من المأوى والمأكل والمشرب عند نقل مخيم جحين إلي مخيم الخرز ورمونا في عراء وصحراء جحين بلا مأوى ولا مأكل ولا مشرب مع أن كثيرا منا يحمل بطائق من المفوضية نفسها بحجة أن الحكومة اليمنية لا تقبل اللاجئين الإثيوبيين, إلا من غير هويته وجنسيته إلي جنسية صومالية وعند إصرار المفوضية علي إعدامهم قام كثير من اللاجئين الأوروميين (الإثيوبيين) بتغيير جنسيتهم ونقل الكثير مع الصوماليين خوفا علي أنفسهم لأنهم أصبحوا غير شرعيين ويتم إعادتهم قسرا طبقا لقانون البلاد حيث تنتظرهم المذبحة الإثيوبية للبشرية محدة شفرتها.

وحكمت المفوضية على الباقين الذين لم يتمكنوا من تغيير جنسيتهم الإعدام الجماعي بتركهم في الصحراء, لو لم يكتب الله إنقاذهم بنجدة مشايخ القرى المجاورة هناك بصهريج المياه والطعام وغيرها من المساعدات الأخرى ما يقارب شهرا كاملا الأمر الذي سيقتل ويشوه سمعة اليمن علي العالم لو اعدم ما يقارب ثلاث مئة لاجئ إعداما جماعيا هناك , وباتصال من الأمن والشرطة اليمنية إلي من يهم الأمر تم نقلهم من قبل الحكومة إلي مخيم الخرز وتسليمهم إلي يد المفوضية لتحديد أوضاعنا وصفاتنا في اللجوء من جديد بطريقة قانونية وبعد تسليم الحكومة هؤلاء اللاجئين إلي المفوضية رفضت المفوضية تقديم أي مساعدات من خيم وغذاء وعلاج وغيرها من المساعدات الأساسية للإنسان لمدة أربعة أشهر كامل حتى ولدت سبع امرأة في العراء تحت شجيرة الصحراء بدون إسعاف إلي المركز الصحي الموجود في المخيم.

ويتم كل هذا الرفض بحجة أن الحكومة اليمنية هي التي نقلت كم وهي المسئولة عنكم وتتصرف فيكم ,إن أرادت أعادت كم إلي بلادكم وان أرادت أبقتكم في بلدها حتى شكونا إلي الحكومة ووصلت القضية إلي محا فظة لحج وبضغط من الحكومة وقيامها جنبنا قبلت المفوضية صرف الخيم والمواد الغذائية والعلاج والمساعدات الأخرى حيث أغضب المفوضية الإنقاذ الحكومي الذي أنقذتنا من الموت ونقلتنا إلي مخيم خرز وصار هذا الوقوف الإنساني الحكومي جنبنا عصا التنكيل والتعذيب تجلد بنا المفوضية كلما طلبنا منها مطلبا باعتبار أنها منظمة إنسانية ويكون الجواب الحكومة هي التي رفضت .

وبعد هذا جاءت لجنة المقابلات علي أن حالتنا حالة خاصة ولا يمكن القبول علي وضع الصومال بدون فحص دقيق وبناء علي هذا أجريت معنا في بداية عام 2003م مقابلات دقيقة لتحديد أوضاع اللجوء بالتفريق بين الزوجين ومقابلة كل واحد لحاله وأعلنت لجنة المقابلة أن خمسة وسبعون 75% ناجحين والباقي التي هي 51 حالة تعاد لهم المقابلة وأعيدت لهم المقابلة فعلا لنصف منهم ورحلت اللجنة علي أساس تولي المكتب إكمال البقية المراد إعادتهم إلي المقابلة وتوزيع النتائج والوثائق المناسبة بوضعنا.

لكن المفوضية هاهي تنتهك حقوقنا مرة أخرى أيضا بالمماطلة والتأخير عن توزيع نتائج المقابلات ووثائق اللجوء المفروض توزيعها خلال واحد عشرين يوما حسب القانون الدولي لمدة عامين وبضعة أشهر وحتى اضطررنا إلى الاعتصام أمام مكتب المفوضية طلبا لحقوقنا الذي يحق لأي لاجئ دون تمييز بغض النظر عن لونه وشكله وبلاده وقبيلته وعرقه ودينه خرجنا معتصمين أمام مكتب المفوضية الظلمة في مخيم خرز مطالبين بنتائج المقابلات من 05/05/2005 م إلي نهاية العام حتى بلغ الاعتصام إلي المنظمات الحقوقية الدولية في أنحاء العالم منها (هيومن رايت وتش, وأمنست انترناشنال ( منظمة العفو الدولي ) وغيرها من المنظمات الحقوقية .

وهنا ارتكبت المفوضية أيضا جريمة أخرى حيث منعت منعا باتا أي منظمة حقوقية من زيارتنا والاضطلاع علي أوضاعنا وتسجيل معاناتنا ومعنا شهود من نفس المنظمات ابلغونا عن طريق الاتصالات الهاتفية علي أن المفوضية منعتهم من زيارتنا والاضطلاع علي معاناتنا منعا باتا و لدينا بعض الأسماء للأشخاص الذين منعتهم المفوضية العاملين لهذه المنظمات منها السيدة ( شينيم ) ولدينا أرقام هواتف المنظمة التي منعتهم المفوضية ومقرها في لندن.

وواصل الاعتصام حتى وصل الكبار من المسئولين في المفوضية من جنيف وأعطانا وثيقة رسمية مختومة بختم المفوضية السامية يعد لنا فيها أن المفوضية تسعى ابتداء من اليوم بحتم وجدية لإيجاد الحلول الدائم لكم فارجعوا إلي خيم كم وبهذه الوثيقة انفض الاعتصام ورجعنا إلي خيمنا منتظرين النتائج.

ومع أننا لا زلنا ولا نزال نطالب وننتظر نتائج المقابلات استدعونا إلي المكتب و أخذوا منا الصور وغشونا وغشوا الحكومة اليمنية وحاول المكتب توزيع بطائق معدة للاجئين الصوماليين علي اللاجئين السياسيين الإثيوبيين الذي طالما يخبئونه ويغيّرون جنسيته ويغطونه تحت غطاء الصومال وانتبهت الحكومة عليهم واحتجزت البطائق لما يقارب ستة أشهر وفي النهاية بعد إقناع الحكومة علي أننا ضمن الصومال وأوهموا بأن ظروفنا ظروف معيشية مثل الصومال لا غير وزعوا لنا هذه البطائق المزورة والمخصصة للاجئين الصوماليين والتي لا تناسب مع أوضاعنا وفي تحديد صفاتنا في اللجوء حيث أننا لاجئين سياسيين معارضين للحكومة الاستعمارية الإثيوبية ولسياستها الدكتاتورية الفاشية

مع العلم بأننا لا نريد أبدا أن نعيش تحت الاستعمار الإثيوبي ولا أن نتستر تحت غطاء الصومالي بتغيير جنسيتنا الاورومية ولنا وثائق مخصصة تتمتع بالحماية الدولية حسب القانون الدولي وللصوماليين وثائق مخصصة يعتبر البلد بموجبها بلدهم الثاني ويتمتعون فيها بكامل الحرية والحقوق بينما يختلف تماما موقف الحكومة اليمنية تجاه اللاجئين السياسيين الإثيوبيين المعارضين عن اللاجئين الصوماليين.

وكم يسعدنا لو تحققت لنا رغبتنا من الحكومة اليمنية والتي هي من أسمى أمنيتنا وربما يجازي الله عنا خير الجزاء فتح باب استقبال اللاجئين الإثيوبيين وخاصة الأوروميين وفتح معسكرات لإيوائهم علي الأقل مثل الصومال وتكف عن إعادتهم القسرية إلي المذبحة الإثيوبية للبشرية حيث ترتكب الحكومة الإثيوبية ضدنا أبشع جرائم البشرية في إبادتنا وسحق لشعبنا الاورومي الذي يبلغ تعداده حوالي خمسون مليون نسمة والذي لا يزال يعاني من الاستعمار الإثيوبي الغاشم وامتلأت بهم السجون الفاشية الإثيوبية التي تريد أن تسمن بدماء البشرية .

كما أن هذا الصوت الضعيف التي تفوه من قاع مخيمات اللاجئين والتي يستهان بها ولا عبرة لها من الاحتقار ولازدراء لن تنسى جزاء كل من وقف معها ضد هذا الاستعمار الغاشم ومن ضمنها اليمن السعيد لو حققت لنا طموحاتنا ضد هذا الاستعمار الفاشي لأنه لا بد من زوال كل طاغ وظالم ولن يبقى الليل مظلما لابد من بزوغ فجر جديد وتشرق علينا شمس الحرية بإذن الله.

مع العلم بأننا لم نجهل بان قبول اليمن واستقبالها للاجئين السياسيين الإثيوبيين المعارضين على أراضيها يوقع تدهور العلاقة وضياع المصالح بين البلدين بسبب إيوائها للمعارضين لكن الازدواجية في موقف المفوضية ومعاملتها المزدوجة تجاه قبول اللاجئين السياسيين الإثيوبيين وغياب الموقف الحكومي الرسمي في القبول والرفض والظلم الذي يمارسه علينا المفوضية بحجة الرفض الحكومي هو الذي أجبرنا أن نتكلم طرفا من الظلم الذي تمارسه علينا المفوضية منذ أكثر من أربعة عشر سنة وما أخفيناه أدهى وأمرّ.

وهل علمت الحكومة المنية أن مكتب المفوضية في عدن يعلن وينشر مذكرة بخصوص اللاجئين الأورومو(الإثيوبيين) (علي أن الحكومة اليمنية قبلت استقبال اللاجئين الإثيوبيين فعليهم التوجه إلي مراكز التسجيل في المخيم ومن لم يتم تسجله سوف تنفذ عليه وعلى عائلته هذه التهديدات الآتية : –

1- أن من لم يسجل نفسه فقد فرصة التسجيل النهائي

2- يفقد البطاقة التموينية الشهرية والحصص الغذائية

3- أنه يتعرض للاعتقال والمضايقات

4- إذا تم القبض عليه ستكون محاسبته في المحكمة مما يؤدي إلي السجن

5- أنه يتم تسليمه إلي الحكومة الإثيوبية والمذبحة الإثيوبية للبشرية .

ولأول مرة في تاريخ البشرية تهدد منظمة إنسانية بمثل هذه التهديدات للاجئين وتحكم علينا هذا الإعدام مرة أخرى حيث أعلنت توقيف جميع المساعدات الإنسانية عن اللاجئين الأورومو في مخيم خرز ابتداء من الشهر السابع يوليو 2010م تحت راية الحق والعدل حيث أن المفوضية ستتحمل مسئولية ما سيترتب على توقيف هذه المساعدات وأما بالنسبة للحكومة ونحن ننتظر ما ستفعل ضد إعدام ما يقارب ثمان مائة لاجئ في صحراء اليمن إذا فكيف تكون هذه الازدواجية والانتهاكات التي تمارسه علينا المفوضية ضدنا !!!

وبينما يرفض نفس المكتب تسليم نتائج المقابلات لأكثر من ثمان مائة لاجئ منذ عام 2003م ويريد مرة أخرى أن يغشنا ويغش الحكومة اليمنية بتوزيع بطائق مخصصة للاجئين الصوماليين ويوهّم السلطات اليمنية بأننا ضمن اللاجئين الصوماليين ويهددنا بهذه التهديدات المذكورة ليجبرنا بتغيير هويتنا وجنسيتنا ونتستر تحت الصوماليين مع أننا إذا طلبنا منه أبسط ما يستحقه اللاجئ يرفض بحجة أن الحكومة لن تقبل اللاجئين الأورومو(الإثيوبيين).

ويريد بهذا تغيير هويتنا وجنسيتنا وعاداتنا وتقاليدنا مع العلم بان لجوءنا إلى اليمن لا يعني ضرورة التستر تحت غطاء اللاجئين الآخرين أمثالنا ولا يعني تغيير هويتنا وجنسيتنا وعاداتنا وتقاليدنا الأورومي في جميع مجالات الحياة لأننا لسنا اقل منهم شأنا ونؤمن أننا نستحق ما يستحقه الآخرون بدون تغيير جنسيتنا وبدون التستر تحت الصومال.

وبناء علي هذا البيان والظلم التي يمارسه علينا مكتب المفوضية في اليمن وخاصة في عدن وإيهام الحكومة بان وضعنا كوضع اللاجئين الصوماليين ومحاولتهم بتوزيع البطائق المخصصة علي وضع اللاجئين الصوماليين علي اللاجئين السياسيين الإثيوبيين مما تتوتر منه العلاقات بين البلدين وتضيع المصالح ورفض توزيع الوثائق المخصصة علي وضعنا ولعبها علينا لعبة تضييع الحقوق لأكثر من أربعة عشر سنة .

نطالب ونناشد الفخامة رئيس الجمهورية علي عبد الله صالح بالله الذي لا اله غيره والذي جعله مسئولا وراعيا علي هذا البلد وجعلنا تحت رعايته في هذا البلد وجعله من أصحاب الأفئدة الرقيقة والقلوب اللينة كما وصفهم النبي المصطفى صلى الله عليه وسلم وجعلنا ضيفا عليكم أن تحلوا عنا هذا اللغز وهذه اللعبة القط والفأرة التي تمارسه علينا المفوضية طيلة هذه المدة لان دماءنا تراق هنا وهناك وحقوقنا تنتهك هنا وهناك من قتل واغتصاب وسلب ونهب وغيرها من الحقوق علي مرأى ومسمع من المفوضية والذي نستحيي أن نذكره أمامكم والمنظمات الدولية العاملة معها وكل هذا تحت رعايتكم لان كل راع مسئول عن رعيته .

ولذا إذا كان لديكم نية في قبول اللاجئين السياسيين الأورومو(الإثيوبيين) المعارضين هذا هو مطلبنا منذ أربعة عشر عاما على أن يكون القبول

1- الاعتراف باللجوء السياسي لنا طبقا للقوانين الدولي .

2- توفير الحماية اللازمة لنا ومنح الحقوق المعترف به دوليا بما فيها البطاقات والهوية ووثائق السفر والتأشيرات الخارجية وغيرها من الحقوق .

3- ا بلاغ وإعلان هذا الاعتراف إلي الجهة المعنية ونشرها رسميا علي الوسائل الإعلامية علي مستوى المحلية والعالمية طبقا للقانون الدولي.

4- الاعتراف بالمسؤولية لأي مضايقات والاعتقال والترحيل الإجباري غير القانوني والذي يناقض اتفاقية 1951 م الدولية الذي يمارس ضدنا طبقا لقوانين حقوق الإنسان العالمي .

وعلي هذا نود توضيح الموقف الحكومي الرسمي تجاهنا وتجاه إعدام ثمان مائة لاجئ في الصحراء بتوقيف المساعدات الإنسانية عنهم وما سيترتب عليها من الأضرار حتى نستقر ونعتبر البلد بلدنا الثاني ولنا ما للمواطن اليمني إذا كان قبولا وأما إذا كان عدم القبول فنود إبلاغكم للمفوضية حتى يتم لنا الحل المناسب وبهذا قد حولتم عبء المسئولية علي كاهل المفوضية حتى لا تتذرع في رفض حقوقنا مرة أخرى.

وتقبلوا منا فائق الاحترام والتقدير وأنتم مشكورين.

المقدمون: اللاجئين الأورومو (الإثيوبيين) في مخيم خرز.

6/6/2009

To the UNHCR, HQ – Geneva – Switzerland

To the UNHCR, Branch Office Sana’a – Yemen

To the UNHCR, Sub – Office Aden – Yemen

Subject = Ethiopian ( Oromo ) refugees who are situated under very appalling securities and a pain full circumstance for the last 14 years in the refugee Camps in Yemen, and now have been threatened by imminent dangers in Al-kharaz Refugee Camp – Yemen.

First, Our deepest gratitude for your great importance of human rights all over the globe and protecting the refugees with all necessary needs including durable solution for people in need. And again, we render thank because of you are the most praise-worthy persons to be the provider of ours, whom we very much hope would survive us rapidly from these inhuman situations of different repressions by the authorities of our asylum country in cooperating with the Ethiopian persecutor of our original country.

His/hers excellences

Although, our problem is as clear as the Sunshine, we gave you copies of our sufferings previously but, no attention has been made, why UNHCR local offices in Yemen discriminate concern our solution. We are neither deads nor lives regarding to the situation we suffer, but have been forgotten as a dead, in a grave with full of hell of securities, persecution and condition. We are seeking your immediately solution to get us rid of this condition out of Yemen to enable us live as a mankind with human right full refugee life.

We were writing seriously to all concerned sides concern the serious securities and human right violation we suffer for many years but, the endless discrimination by UNHCR of Yemen hampers our solution. If the humanitarian representative pressed upon its core mandate, the humanity could lose its meaning- deads never come back- if we are kidnapped or assassinated; it is just a one-day remembrance.

This stage is now facing us. However, we don’t blame Yemen for anything because, Yemen was giving us so painful tests about her attitude that is the only a jail for Oromo refugees.

Yemen was insisting the responsible agencies by time to time to pull us out of Yemen, asserting that Yemen never allows either asylum or protection for Oromos. All kinds of human rights violations were being perpetrated against us.

UNHCR is the only responsible from what we suffer and us so; we blame UNHCR in Yemen of watching us in these atrocities as a football tournament between Yemen and Ethiopia.

Spies from Ethiopian embassy in Yemen come to the refugee Camp pretending as refugees or as visitors. They search who represents the refugees. They take pictures of some places in our area and they use to agitate Somalis against us. They also use to mingle the facts and real claims of Oromos. These spies have different titles of duties instructed by the embassy. Some of them advertise democracy in Ethiopia to justify the indisputable oppressions- some others claim that they are economic immigrants. There are individuals from them who obtain refugee letter by money through interpreters then, they go either embassy or UNHCR office to show pertaining of the situation in order to perturb the real refugees.

There are a lot of proofs that this spy plans to take aggression against us. All these problems proved by local authorities and UNHCR. We have been complaining this danger to UNHCR and authorities but, no expectation of improvement is ever dreamed except escalation of the violation because, the authority cooperates with the spies. In April 2009, security officer in the refugee Camp menaced us (the Committee) why we informed UNHCR about the spies. The officer terrified us that we are (the Committee) in target of assassination and kidnapping and said money is the law in Yemen – money can fulfill any operation.

He confirmed also that the cooperation between Ethiopia and Yemen is a political integration and now reached on stage of military integration. And he frightened us that we are responsible of any dangers facing us and that it will be a history for only one day This Officer told officially to his authority (Vice Yemeni foreign affairs) and UNHCR representatives that our security is very serious danger and he informed he will not be responsible of anything happen.

Securities in this Camp were threatening us dangerously even, with a weapon because of questions of the rights as refugees. On 8/5/2009-at 10:00 pm a gunman came on a motor bicycle to our blocks and took around all blocks until 1:00 AM of after midnight. During this period he searched many shelters angrily.

He menaced badly ones met in the shelters, looking for, an injured or dead body he said he shot one of Ethiopian new arrivals on a car carrying them, “I have orders to shoot Ethiopian refugees and so that I am pursuing them now to fulfill the order,” he said. It seems just a mission designed to take a cruel operation against us. How could we trust with our safety in such terrible situations that have been aggravated?

For more than ten years in the refugee Camps, we have been flogged with three atrocious whip s:-

Political persecutions emanating from the Ethiopian tormenter

policies in cooperating with Yemeni securities.

policies in cooperating with Yemeni securities. Threats and human right violations treating us by Yemeni securities.

Harsh condition of isolated area, where we are living now.

Consequences:- Children and adults suffer a weakness of eyes, pains of body bones, epilepsy, diabetes hypertension, sensitivity, skin incineration, etc. The Camp, where we suffer the life of detainees, other refugees enjoy their rights completely. They share with us only difficult circumstance and harsh condition, and they have been resettled in third countries for better circumstance. We are eligible, but discriminated. We were patient desperately so many years in such human right violations, and now we are facing dangers of assassin and kidnappers.

Thanks a lot for your humanitarian assistance

3/05/2009

To the UNHCR, HQ – Geneva – Switzerland

To the UNHCR, Branch Office Sana’a – Yemen

To the UNHCR, Sub – Office Aden – Yemen

On behalf of the Ethiopian (Oromo) refugees particularly those who living in the Camp we would like to express our deepest gratitude for your great Humanitarian concern for people in need around the globe.

We are sending again to you our appeal letters that we have been applying to UNHCR Offices and other humanitarian responsible agencies from time to time, when threats … happen.

His / Her Excellences,

We suffer the most, and not spotted; we are human being who should be considered and respected as a man, but defenseless in Yemen, and it doesn’t care about humanity, but only its relationship with Ethiopia that has been compelling Yemen to forcibly return Oromo refugees back to Ethiopia.

The situation now is gone a worse particularly after 30/12/2008, when Ethiopian prime minister visited Yemen. He has blamed Yemen of what he said “neglect in performing the requests from the Ethiopian authority for returning back Oromo refugees”, the PM said, adding that Yemeni relationship with Ethiopia has become with no result. He has criticized Yemen strictly for inaction.

On 14/1/2009, Yemeni official delegates visited Refugee Camp (al-kharaz) and asserted that it is a compulsory and important to comply with the Ethiopian authority to emphasize the relationship; and they said Ethiopian authority is insisting Yemen for returning back Ethiopian Oromo refugees.

UNHCR is omitting our solution year by year, while other refugees have been resettled annually just for better life. We are the most eligible, but pressurized. Please, read the large letters to have a good understanding about our sufferings precisely.

Therefore, we are seeking your humanitarian assistance again to explore our problems to the global Community and to whom it may concern.

Thanks for your efforts more and more.

10/9/08

To the UNHCR, HQ – Geneva – Switzerland

To the UNHCR, Branch Office Sana’a – Yemen

To the UNHCR, Sub – Office Aden – Yemen

Subject = Plight of the Ethiopian (Oromo) refugees in Yemen.

His/ Her Excellences,

On behalf of the Ethiopian ( Oromo) refugees particularly those who living in the Refugee camp (Al-kharaz) we would like to express our deepest gratitude for your great and good Humanitarian concern for people in need around the globe.

Our main reason for writing to you this short note is mainly to seek your humanitarian assistance, which we very much hope would meet with your favorable response. We are refugees living in the camps for more than a decade under very serious threats political persecution, discrimination of the rights and difficult circumstances.

A – Our problems in the home country :

We fled from the gross human rights abuse that Ethiopian regime now in power was behaving on racial eradication against Oromo and Amara peoples. You may have a good understanding about Oromo ethnic people concern the inheriting oppression series by dictators from (TPLF) ethnic people.

Oromo had been slaved to many European countries by the black yoke of the dictate rule. And up to now, acts of massacres, arbitrary detention, disowning properties, rapes, and depopulating of the Ethiopian Oromo peoples have been stepped up diabolically and made fleeing thousands of Ethiopian Oromo peoples from the country.

Moreover, we are part of these peoples fled from the country by different racial persecutions as written above.

We are refugees counted almost (700 ) composed mainly from children and women.

B – Our sufferings in Yemen :

After fleeing Ethiopia by separate conditions, we sought asylum but we were disallowed safety, protection including the rights that any refugee must get in a country of asylum such as the rights to security, to learn, to work, to travel inside the country with free.

These are due to political persecution emanating from deceptive policies of the Ethiopian autocrat through its political relationship with Yemen. The object of this relationship is mainly to pursuing the Ethiopian Oromo refugees in Yemen. When arriving to Yemen, Ethiopian Oromo refugees face mal-treatments of beating, rape, shooting, etc on the Yemeni beaches and roads, mistreatments in prisons for years then, deportation to Ethiopia.

Harassments, arresting, looting, etc are daily occurrence events against Ethiopian Oromo refugees with UNHCR mandates, by the police in the Yemeni towns. We have also, bad persecution with our religion of belonging to the Christianity and Waaqeffataa, which is inherent religion of Oromo peoples. We face intimidation in order to change our names and religions in to the local one.

C – Situation in the Refugee Camp (Al-kharaz) where we are now living:

The camp is located in a remote area of semi-arid condition and it is nearest by the coast of (Babmandab), the potential direction for risk of our security. We have been pursued seriously by the Ethiopian persecutor policies in cooperation with local authorities. We face often occurrences of the Ethiopian tyrant spies in the camp with their cruel operations. This is a well-known fact by local security office in the camp. Besides, intimidation that is more dangerous has been arisen by the local residents. They have behaved on threatening, searching shelters, looting, raping the women and abducting the children in the camp. They have also disallowed UNHCR and partners to come to the camp.

Weapons are domestic tradition with Yemeni populations. On 25-02-08, the local residents attacked UNHCR office in the camp and ousted all staff-members of the UNHCR and other humanitarian partners with warning not to come to the camp again. They have behaved on rounding by group in the camp through day and night. Moreover, Ethiopian persecutor is characteristic by acts of pursuing, killing and eliminating the Ethiopian Oromo refugees in cooperating with their asylum countries.

Such cruel acts were being carried out, against Oromo refugees in Kenya, Somaliland, Yemen. Unforgettable massacre recently in Somalia in which more than ( 70 ) Oromo were killed and more than a hundred were injured, just for racial eradication. In Yemen, we suffer a life of desperation because of racial persecution, threatening and mistreatments among the other multifarious refugees. As Oromo refugees in Yemen, we have particular problems and fear concern the political persecution and securities due to race that could put us in risk of forcibly deportation easily or could subject us to assassination acts by the Ethiopian tyrant spies in cooperating with local authorities. The prevailing conditions with us can prove truth of the cruel acts facing us.

Other refugees do not suffer from such persecutions and securities because of their refugee status and why they are free from any policy pursues them by either authorities of their own or asylum countries. Besides, there are most vulnerable persons among us due to very serious harassments by the security peoples, of fighting for our rights as refugees. These persons have been pursued badly, by time to time. We were patient these acts of racial persecution, discrimination of the rights, humbly degrading and inhuman lives for the last ten years as refugees in Yemen with no any solution to our problems.

On these respects, we are seriously beseeching to your kindness that staying any more in Yemen could only mean death, for us due to political persecutions, because of race and as well as due to serious cooperation of the Yemeni authorities with the Ethiopian tyrant policies together they have stepped up pursuing us for elimination to Ethiopia, where we could immediately be killed or imprisoned along the life. This fact has made us to come to you with this letter hoping your tangible solution. We would very much appreciate if you could please save our lives from this dangerous condition. The facts of persecution and fear we suffer in Yemen could not be explained as bad as it is. It has different kinds such as threatening by fundamental groups of Islam… that is so dangerous for us to describe more in the letter.

Occasional events as evident: –

This serious persecution will not end while existing of bilateral relationship.

This persecution seriously began in 1998 , which is not only persecution, but also flagrant and violating against humanity when Ethiopian tyrant in cooperating with the authorities of Yemen had driven (83) Oromo refugees with UNHCR pink cards from the camp (Al-Jahin) and eliminated them to Ethiopia.

Forcibly driving of new arrivals from the camp and deporting them after a year or years of imprisonment in Yemen… harassments, mistreatments, etc of the Oromo refugees with UNHCR mandates are occasional events. In Oct 2004, securities abducted four of Oromo refugees with UNHCR mandates and drove them to the airport in Sana’a for elimination, after (15) days of imprisonment in (Mansura) prison of Aden. The securities said they fulfill requests by the Ethiopian tormenter concern the Oromo refugees in Yemen. This mission was failed due to a serious fighting by the international human right organizations to survive these refugees.

During fifteen days in Mansura prison, the authorities disallowed to cooperate with UNHCR to release them. Besides, in several meeting with parliamentary delegates the authorities informed us that no way to grant us asylum, adding that bilateral cooperation between Yemen and Ethiopia could force them to get us extradited. In May 2005, during our peaceful sit-in for behalf of our rights as refugees in front of UNHCR office in the camp, the securities made serious attempts against three of our committee members to eliminate them.

Securities harassed one of these committees with the pistol seriously who was survived running in to the refugees and thereby, he left the Camp to urban area. The securities said they involved in agitating the refugees for the rights. However, they have been pursued seriously from time to time. We are suffering in a condition in which a child-girl is abducted, mistreated, pulled eyes out her or him and killed. So, we seek survivors who could survive us from this threatening situation that has poisoned by the Ethiopian tyrant deceptive policies. We live not like refugees, but like captives. This is fact cases of the Ethiopian (Oromo) refugees in Yemen, although international Communities ignore.

Thanks a lot for your humanitarian.

Note

Subject = Ethiopian (Oromo) refugees (Al-kharaz refugee camp) and seeking durable solution tangibly out of Yemen. It is not for better life, but for surviving our lives.

First, Our deepest gratitude for your humanitarian concern for people in need, around the globe. We are Ethiopian refugees living in Yemen for the last ten years under very outrageous treatments of arresting including mistreatments, forcibly deportation, etc with UNHCR mandates by the security people in Yemen, due to our political opinions and questions of the rights as refugees. Now the situation in Yemen has become more terrible due to internal disputes concerning political and economic affairs as well as due to an effective cooperation of the Ethiopian tyrant with the Yemeni securities together they have been pursuing us cruelly.

Securities specially: –

Political cooperation between the Ethiopian and Yemeni authorities has threatened our lives. We are persecuted politically, racially and humanly. Intimidations because of our political opinions against the diabolic acts by the Ethiopian tormentor against our peoples in or outside the country, and because of our questions of the rights as refugees. Lots of us were deported since (1998) when (83) refugees were driven from the camp and forcibly deported. Arrests, mistreatments, extortions and attempts of forcibly deportations are occasional treatments against us. In particular, with UNHCR mandates by the securities such as cruel acts taken against us in July 2003, when some of us were mistreated in secret prison, while others were being pursued because of our political opinions, and acts of forcibly deportation against four of us in Oct 2004 . The mission was failed by struggling from the international human right organization, at the moment of deportation in the capital airport Sana’a.

The serious attempts of forcibly deportation made against Ethiopian Oromo Committees in May 2005, because of fighting for our rights as refugees. By the time itself, the securities harassed some of these Committees with the weapon that made them fleeing the Camp, and they are now living hidden in urban area. These Committees have been pursued with harassments from time to time.

The persecution against human right and us is beyond of UNHCR protection capacities in Yemen, where UNHCR itself is situated by abduction and intimidations seriously, either by Citizens or by authorities. Staff-members, in general, suffer their own securities and in need protection. However, neither protection nor respect of the human right is foreseen ever in Yemen.

How does our suffering seem with such circumstance, where the international organization is threatened although, we suffer particular persecutions emanating from the Ethiopian tyrant deceptive policies against us????

Moreover, Ethiopian martinet spies have used to cooperate with the local residents and Somali refugees. During the night, we have seen men with the weapons and men dressed like women, moving in the Camp. The police seized one of them. The acts of abducting the children-mistreatment-killing and pulling eyes are made in the Camp.

The Camp is located near by the coast, where the Ethiopian regime might harm us easily.

Ethiopian autocrat also has stepped up its cruel acts against Oromo refugees in their asylum countries. Yemeni authority is a more positive of cooperating with the Ethiopian tyrant policies. We are in the situation of more danger that mean death, just expecting any cruel acts could be taken against us, as same as the acts of massacre in Somalia in which more than (70) Oromos were killed and more than one hundred were injured by the last February. The action doers are reported accurately to be in Yemen, after had been instructed and sent, by the Ethiopian regime, for such cruel duties. Our suffering in Yemen is going worse and hopeless day by day. We live scanning of assassination one by one in our refugee home or abduction under cover of darkness.

For this fact, we are honestly writing to you this letter beseeching for survivals from international Communities and humanitarian governments in the globe, to survive us rapidly from this security drowning. We are living and not considered as alive, we are just like deads without burials or tombs.

We are almost (600) hundreds of refugees composed from children and adults of women and men who are deprived of any human rights completely for the last ten years as refugees in Yemen. We are the most needy and deserving your assistance to get us rid of this threatening condition.

Thanks for your good humanitarian.

05/09/200 8

To the UNHCR, HQ – Geneva – Switzerland

To the UNHCR, Branch Office Sana’a – Yemen

To the UNHCR, Sub – Office Aden – Yemen

His Excellences,

Urgent petition from Ethiopian (Oromo) refugees Al-kharaz refugee Camp Re. of Yemen

First, Our deepest gratitude for your great importance of Human Rights all over the globe and protecting the refugees with all necessary needs however possible including durable solution for people in need. On behalf of the Oromo refugees particularly those who living in the Camp (Al-kharaz) we would like to express and again our deepest gratitude for your good Humanitarian concern for people in need around the globe.

Subject = prolonged kinds of persecutions, gross negligence and deprivation of the Hunan rights and Refugee rights ….

Refugee is a person fled a country of his nationality because of persecutions and oppressions due to race, political opinion, religion etc….

As Ethiopian refugees, we fled the country because of very high level persecutions due to our race and political opinions that Ethiopian dictator has used to perpetrate abductions, and disappearing, killings badly, barbarous tortures, putting in Jails including detention-cells for many years or the long-life against Oromo peoples with political reasons. Oromo are treated as illegal residents; we are dispossessed nationalism, properties and the rights to learn, to move inside the country freely, to earn and the tormentor is waging the starving policies against our peoples. Acts like extensively hanging with a thin rope in the night, preventing imprisoners from food until die with hunger, diabolic of sexual rape in front of her husband, and a daughter in front of her parents. Most of this persecution is darkened from the International community.

Every one of us fled the country with these oppressive treatments that have exposed us to very painful refugee life in Yemen.

Our situation in Yemen:-

After fleeing from Ethiopia to save our lives and again we have been occupied and oppressed by its deceptive policies in Yemen; we are persecuted of living in Yemen as a result of political cooperation between two countries. Therefore, we are treated inhumanly = seizure and beatings to forcibly deportation, threats, not to claim the rights as refugees and extortions are a habitual condition we live in, for more than a decade.

Concerning the kinds of persecutions we suffer in Yemen, we applied the authorities to treat us humanly as the other refugees. March 2004, we met with a parliamentary delegate led by the leader of the parliamentary foreign affairs committees Mr. Jubran M. Abu-shawarib. April 2005, we met again two times with another delegates from the parliament we met with deputy minister of interior and the director of general security of Aden governorate. The authorities response on every meeting asserted each other confirming decidedly that Yemen will never accept Oromo refugees and will never host or grant Oromo refugees any of protection and rights, and said they have very secret political procedures with Ethiopia, which they confirmed it can force them to eliminate us to Ethiopia. Moreover, they said that the authority can do only one thing as humanity for us, and that is to push on the concerned side to resettle us out of Yemen.

Other refugees are granted protection and all the rights to work, to move across of Yemen, to extend education, university, colleges and different educational courses to improve their future life, and they have been resettled in third countries for better life. In addition, we are deprived of these rights absolutely and we are suffering persecutions and threats.

We are minority covered by the majority, and delegates visit the refugees focus on the majority case. The concerned side does not give the delegates our particular sufferings, but conceal with the majority. How does the international Community unaware of the situations we suffer in Yemen, while the international Community itself is assuming improvement situations concern for other (Somali) refugees who have enjoyed their rights as refugees in Yemen?

Our prolonged sufferings have been over-stepped and we cannot live considered as human being in Yemen. On this respect, we are beseeching international Community to find a permanent solution as a last resort for us anywhere, out of Yemen, if it is possible.

Most vulnerable persons among the refugees:

Although the persecution is a common case with the Oromo refugees, there are individuals threatened seriously, whom the securities have pursued. Representing the refugees, these individuals were struggling for our rights as refugees, which the authorities disallowed concern the Oromo refugees, decidedly. Because of the questions of the rights as refugees, the securities harass them. May 2005, the security officer of Lahaj governorate informed UNHCR office-Aden that these individuals are not allowed absolutely to be in Yemen, they used to destruct the Ethiopian, Yemeni relationship policies, the officer said. The securities were pursuing them and so that UNHCR advices those to be in hiding case. Moreover, protection officer (Mr. Khalid Fansa) proved that UNHCR was losing much money to protect them. They are living restrictedly with fear.

We have been dictated again, since the last July 30/7/2008 , to stay mantled under the Somali refugees, by UNHCR itself.

We acknowledge UNHCR is Humanitarian International organization works to protect humanity around the globe through its essential regulation adopted and proclaimed by the general assembly resolution of Human Rights.

In this contrary (contradiction), UNHCR in Yemen uses to violate human rights (discrimination, pressure, etc) particularly against Oromo refugees. It is a prolonged pressure that UNHCR in Yemen was dictating us to be dominated under the Somali refugees, means (to be covered under these refugees, to claim that we are Somalis and that we are not allowed to stay as Oromo) asserting that the authority does not allow Oromo refugees to live in Yemen.

We are refugees belonged to other nationality known as Ethiopian or Oromo who have particular background of cultures, traditions, environment, language and religions. And we fled our country due to the barbarous treatments by the Ethiopian tyrant led by the T.P.L.F which its target is to exterminate the people belonging to Oromo ethnicity with defamations relating to political reasons which is still pursuing us in Yemen. Somali refugees are granted fully the rights that any refugee must get in a country of asylum they have freedoms and possibilities that enabled them to pressurize and do evil deceptions against us in dealing with mercenary politicians instructed by the Ethiopian tormentor who come among the refugees to Yemen to destruct our security.

Their hideout in Somalis because, Somalis have hostile looks upon us as a result of a historical dispute relating to the border between the two countries… and instant Regime invasion on Somalia which does not have any relationship with us. We face occasional challenges into our religion “Christians, infidels, etc ” they say degrading us despite of minority UNHCR in Yemen knows this problem… but, omitting the fact.

With the condition prevailing, head of UNHCR sub-office-Aden ” Mrs. Leila Nassif ” surprised us dictating that we must stay mantled under occupation of the Somali refugees, she said it is compulsory order although, she acknowledges strictly our problems with them. Moreover, we asserted that we have suffered in living with the Somalis due to some serious problems facing us from them. She has engaged in compelling us through partners of UNHCR indicating that we are not allowed to stay unless complying with the order.

An official decision threatens our asylum in Yemen :

It is remembered Yemeni authority asserted on more than two times, that no way to host Oromo refugees absolutely. Now again, an Official urgent decision (that we must be immigrated out of Yemen immediately) is issued completely in presence of UNHCR representatives and other Humanitarian international organizations.

Ali Methane Hassan , Yemeni vice-minister for foreign affairs who is also the leader of the National committee for refugee affairs.

, Yemeni vice-minister for foreign affairs who is also the leader of the National committee for refugee affairs. M/G/ Rajah Hassan , Yemeni security deputy director.

, Yemeni security deputy director. B/G. Mohamed Al- Ramli , Yemeni immigration department Officer.

, Yemeni immigration department Officer. Abbas Zabar, Yemeni RC head office directo

General and prominent members of the authority and local governors visited the refugee Camp (Al-kharaz) on 27/8/2008, a meeting was held at UNHCR Office in the Refugee Camp at 10:00 AM. Almost 40 representatives of the Somali refugees, more than 10 representatives of the Oromo refugees participated the meeting that comprised UNHCR representatives, Mrs. Keleir Bour Jow, head of the branch Office Sana’a (Mrs. Leila Nassif) the head of sub office Aden, (Mrs. Emmanuelle protection officer, in kharaz) and UNHCR partners (head of WFP sub office in Aden, head of “save the children” office, head of “ITERSOS” mission) Care international, SHS, CSSW, DRC, and others. On the meeting the minister particularized that their visit is to investigate only the problems of the Somali refugees “Somalis have to enjoy the rights as same as Yemenis deservingly. We have received a great assistance from Canada and Japan … to develop lives of the Somali refugees in Yemen,” he confirmed seriously congratulating them with Yemeni Nationality (ID card and passport, etc.) confirmed.

As Ethiopian Oromo refugees, our representative commented on the continually prolonged persecutions we suffer in Yemen such as threats, arrestments, beatings, extortions, sexual violence, scandals–degrading–vilification-etc because of our race, forcibly deportations and absolute deprivations of the rights and in the same time our representative beseeched the minister; for human treatments, consideration and rights as other refugees.

Having acknowledged all kinds of persecutions we suffer in his country, the Minister was very sensitive and clear in his decidedly response “we acknowledge strictly the persecutions you suffer… and will never be solved. It is our right and compulsory order to persecute and stripping Oromo refugee’s asylum and the rights just to protect and maintain our general and confidential relationship with Ethiopian concern politics, security and economy. No way to host and treat or consider Oromo refugees as Somali.

Never happened and will never be happen to grant Oromo refugees asylum absolutely in Yemen and we have not had signature with convention to comply with a refugee owing to status other than Somali refugees”. Pointing at his hand-little fingernail, he said, “Yemen will never allow Oromo refugees any right, protection and place to live as such little bit as this nail, in Yemen. UNHCR and International Community are only concerned side and responsible it must solve the Oromo refugees’ problems as soon as possible”, he decided.

Deeper acknowledgements of the persecutions and comments on the reasons was concluded in the same decision on the meeting, by the Yemeni security director and immigration department officer and another official members. They said clearly and seriously, that Yemen will not be responsible anything relating to the Oromo refugees; it was surprise that they said directly “Oromo refugees are not allowed to be seen any more in Yemen”.

The persecution we suffer in Yemen is more serious than our notice to you; we lack of a good literacy in English to tell the scale of the persecutions we faced and our sufferings in Yemen are vanished from the sight of the International Community. But, how… why?

Why does international Community look down on our general and individual problems although, we have been seeking your assistance from time to time?

If the humankind is equal and respected in the same way, we are beseeching your humanitarian assistance to get us rid of this condition where we are not considered as human beings. And we hope, that you would respond us your determination as soon as possible.

Thanks a lot for your great humanitarian.

18/10/08

To the UNHCR, HQ – Geneva – Switzerland

To the UNHCR, Branch Office Sana’a – Yemen

To the UNHCR, Sub – Office Aden – Yemen

What we are facing for more than ten years in Yemen? in addition with the instant situation is a good proof to indicate failing of the Human Rights’ core mandates of depriving the deserving refugees of Human Rights, while undeserving refugees are being improved keenly by resettling them in third countries for only better life (without having any persecution in Yemen.

Yemen granted Somali refugees all recognition and treats them humanly as Yemeni patriots but Yemen had never allowed us, or (Oromo) recognition; so, it treats us inhumanly as captives of war. And all the for mentioned persecution we suffer for more than ten years in Yemen is perfectly clear to all international community and Human Right, organizations around the globe.

It is clear that Yemenis not in charged with responsibility of its painful persecutions against us because, Yemen gave its clear decision officially responding to requests from UNHCR HQ office for recognition Ethiopian refugees that Yemen rejected completely several times declaring that Yemeni signature with convention exception Ethiopian or any refugee owing to a status different from Somalis. The authorities official-zed its clear decision to UNHCR representatives that we are mandated only with UNHCR and International community and that they are responsible side for our solutions.

Despite that we suffer all these persecutions, the authority now again has begun, to practice its last decision of massively deporting the Oromo refugees after arriving the refugee Camp with name of the Somali refugees. In the last September, 2008, the authority hunted (22) Oromo refugees from the camp under cover of darkness pulling them out of the Somali refugees and extradited them to Ethiopia. It is a decided campaign not only from the camp but as well as from urban areas and roads officially.

On 8 /10/08 of this month the authority hunted ( 57 ) Oromo refugees, among them (10) women and (2) children, from inside of UNHCR office in the camp itself and put them under arrest in central prison of Mansura-Aden for elimination to Ethiopia. Representatives of UNHCR and other International Humanitarian organizations assisting these refugees witness it, but the authorities expelled them and it is not for the first time Oromo refugees were forcibly deported with UNHCR mandates from time to time. We are under appalling condition situated by very terrible fear, that our round may be next.

It is an of “no choice” application we are writing to all Human Rights organizations and International community hoping to find a last resort for us in a third country as soon as possible, if we are considered as Human being entitled to human rights. Note, we have written our plight to you massively.

On behalf of the Ethiopian (Oromo) refugees particularly those who living in the Refugee Camp (Al-kharaz) we would like to express our deepest gratitude for your good humanitarian concern for people in need around the globe. Our main reason for writing to you this short note is mainly to seek your humanitarian assistance that we very much hope would meet with your favorable response. First, we would like to excuse for puzzling you so crazily with repeatedly applications.

Finally, we are writing this short note to bring to your attention the heavy prolonged persecutions we suffer, which is the reason to lose patience and made us use to beseech your humanitarian survive, from time to time with no rest because, we are completely crazy with perpetual pain of the inhuman treatments that has intoxicated our senses.

With understanding this, you would please reply us a good response and we are positive of your helping hand.

Thanks for your great humanitarian assistances

04/04/2005

Parliament.ye@y.net.ye

His Excellency to the Abdullah Hussein Al-Ahmar, Yemeni Parliament Leader- Sana’a

CC: To the Foreign Minister, Sana’a – Yemen

CC: To the Interior Minister, Sana’a – Yemen

CC: To the Human Right Minister, Sana’a – Yemen

From: Ethiopian Oromo Refugees

Representatives Al-Kharaz

Refugee Camp Republic of Yemen

First, On behalf of the Oromo people and Refugees, we would like to express our deepest gratitude to the Yemeni peoples, for their good hospitality and consideration they have for Oromo.

Subject = Ethiopian Refugees, Oromo ethnic group who are pressurized and deprived either from Human rights or the Refugee rights in Yemen for nine years and suffering from a very outrageous treatments .

Your Excellency,

We would like to write our problems faithfully and briefly to your Office, expecting your generosity to find the last profit solution for us kindly according to the refugee regulation awing to the political status.

A- Cases forced us to leave our home country :

we fled our home country because of the chronic and recurring problems of ethnic cleansing and political persecution “ arbitrary detention, disappearance, torture, rape, assassination and discrimination ” and several other forms of persecutions that Ethiopian autocrat regime has invaded against Oromo drastically because of their question for the rights of self-determination to rehabilitate democracy, justice, equalities, etc to the people.

arbitrary detention, disappearance, torture, rape, assassination and discrimination and several other forms of persecutions that Ethiopian autocrat regime has invaded against Oromo drastically because of their question for the rights of self-determination to rehabilitate democracy, justice, equalities, etc to the people. The hidden genocide “ burning the innocent women and children with house including a very large rape and searching home in the night.

burning the innocent women and children with house including a very large rape and searching home in the night. Abduction of the teachers, students, doctors, journalists, merchants and farmers from their working places including disappearances, torture, killing and ransacking all their properties “ homes, farms and shops etc ” and displacing or depopulating them; educational and economic persecution against Oromo, not to earn or obtain. These cruel acts all are because of the racial or ethnical grouping to Oromo and accusation relating to supporting Oromo Liberation Front, O.L.F.

homes, farms and shops etc and displacing or depopulating them; educational and economic persecution against Oromo, not to earn or obtain. These cruel acts all are because of the racial or ethnical grouping to Oromo and accusation relating to supporting Oromo Liberation Front, O.L.F. B- The long-continuous sufferings we have in Yemen :

Oromo refugee is looted, mal-treated on arriving to Yemen, including arresting and deporting, after a year or years of prison.

A large of arresting and mal-treating the OROMO refugees with UNHCR mandates including forcing them in binding with chains to get them extradited with accusation relating to O.L.F., as the Yemeni forces security said, Ethiopian authority so that demands them.

Oromo consists of three religious { Muslim, Christian, and WAAQEFFATA } WAAQEFFATA is an initial-in-ante religion belongs only to Oromo as it is constructed with the GADA system “Democracy” an Oromo refugee belongs either to the WAAQEFFATA or Christianity is forced to change his/her name and religion a head of arriving to Yemen.

religious { and } WAAQEFFATA is an initial-in-ante religion belongs only to Oromo as it is constructed with the GADA system “Democracy” an Oromo refugee belongs either to the or is forced to change his/her name and religion a head of arriving to Yemen. Bilateral (Secretly and political …) cooperation of the two countries, difference in traditional accustoms, skin color blackness and other private style have pressurized against us. We face mortification, threaten and discrimination by side of health workers, NGO workers. …

The worst of our suffering is that deceptive policy of the Ethiopian tyrant pursues us throughout the bilateral cooperation that has deteriorated seriously our security situation in so much as Oromo refugees in prison are subjected to be interviewed in presence of the Ethiopian ambassador in order to deny the claim based on the cases forced these refugees to flee their home country.

Our question for the refugee status are mingled with the question of the Ethiopian communities those are instructed and trained systematically by the Ethiopian embassy intent to stand against or paralyze our claim or questions for the rights.

with the question of the Ethiopian communities those are instructed and trained systematically by the Ethiopian embassy intent to stand against or paralyze our claim or questions for the rights. C – A long-term pressures emanating from the local UNHCR Offices against our refugee status :

We are the refugees passed almost five-years in the previous refugee camp (Al-JAHIN), asking for political asylum that we were deprived of and lived hiddenlly in the Somali refugees with so harmful situation of (arresting and beating) and very dreadful inhuman lives.

After that in 2001, when UNHCR resettled the Somali refugees to the new camp (Al-kharaz), it left us alone vulnerable in the damaged camp without water, food and medicine. However, the Government resettled us to Al-kharaz refugee camp after a hard efforts made by the local tribesmen those who pushed against their government on to save us from that harmful, inhuman situations. After arriving Al-kharaz, we passed three months on discovered field of without shadow, while the local weather is over 45 ˚ and concurred with the hottest season. Then, it provided us only (68) tents for the refugees of over ( 211, head families). Moreover, up to now, we are living in hat tents that are ragged completely, and bushes made by us.

In the revalidation made after resettlement in Al-kharaz, UNHCR provided for us cards used only for food assistance. Nevertheless, denied our questions for asylum including all rights we deserve, in accordance to the refugee regulation.

The ninth UN High Commissioner for refugees ( Ruud Lubbers ) who visited the refugee camp on 18-08-2002 , expressed the rejection from the Yemeni Government to host Oromo refugees like others, and he said, “It is responsibility of UNHCR to protect and save such refugees within a short time”. As a last single solution in this regard, UNHCR examined us ( RSD ) in special case in 01/01/2003 , and then, responded us success of ( 75%) in ( RSD ).

High Commissioner for refugees ( ) who visited the refugee camp on , expressed the from the Yemeni Government to host Oromo refugees like others, and he said, “It is responsibility of to protect and save such refugees within a short time”. As a last single solution in this regard, UNHCR examined us ( ) in special case in , and then, responded us success of ( in ( ). D- UNHCR denies RSD results that we passed by, two years ago while it should be given within fifteen days and pressures against humanity :

As we passed throughout the ( RSD ) in Jan 2003, we were asking for the results since two years. But, UNHCR denies it and compelling us to receive the Government ID that is allowed especially for the Somali refugees, intent to revoke the ( RSD ) based on the cases forced us to leave our home country.

) in Jan 2003, we were asking for the results since two years. But, denies it and compelling us to receive the Government that is allowed especially for the refugees, intent to revoke the ( ) based on the forced us to leave our home country. In justices and miss-information against our questions for the rights, as they say “Oromo rejected registration and shelter,” although we are interviewed in special cases and asking them for the results since two years, and also living in very ragged tents more than three years without change. However, they say these in order to puzzle our questions for the rights and revoke the RSD .

years, and also living in very more than three years without change. However, they say these in order to puzzle our questions for the rights and revoke the . Oromo children are victimized and deprived entirely of their childhood rights in such Sahara-desert, due to the criticism and injustices made against our refugee status, an Oromo refugee who is relatives or any other association sponsors he/she from outside, UNHCR does not fulfill or complete the criteria needs for him/her.

The certification given for the Oromo refugees, as a mandate does not identify the nationality that the refugee belongs to, except his/her name.

E-We rejected the Government ID because of the following reasons or problems :

Threatening pursues us emanating from the Ethiopian tyrants throughout its political and security … cooperation with Yemeni government.

The government ID could get us out of the International and UNHCR responsibility.

could get us out of the International and UNHCR responsibility. Oromo refugees in Yemen have missed protection, safe, etc. with UNHCR mandates for a long time. So that, what does seem if we received this ID in such harmful situation? We believe, this is a very real systematic contravention involved, by the deceptive policies of the Ethiopian tyrant to find possibility how to get us extradited, in case of being out of the responsibility of UNHCR, and international protection.

for a long time. We believe, this is a very real systematic contravention involved, by the deceptive policies of the Ethiopian tyrant to find possibility how to get us extradited, in case of being out of the responsibility of and international protection. We are in Yemen suffering from the similar treatments to that in Ethiopia ( arresting, mal-treatment , discrimination and reproof , etc . ) with accusation relating to the L.F . staying in prison three or four years. Moreover, threatening from the Ethiopian Ambassador against us, as he said, “Yemen means the Ethiopia; you left your home, but not Ethiopian authority, “in presence of the UNHCR protection assistant in prison while interviewing the Oromo refugees.

, and , . with accusation relating to the . staying in prison or years. Moreover, threatening from the Ethiopian Ambassador against us, as he said, “Yemen means the Ethiopia; you left your home, but not Ethiopian authority, “in presence of the protection assistant in prison while interviewing the Oromo refugees. How does Yemeni Government specialize only the Oromo refugees of Al-kharaz camp with its ID while hundreds of the Oromo refugees face disappointment, mal-treatment, etc. on the Yemeni streets and arrestment, deportation?

Instant problem:

After the two years of the UNHCR denying against our question for RSD the protection officer Mr. Khalid Fansa has been decided it for us positively; that is acceding to the instruction given by the protection delegates from Geneva whom we discussed with more than two times on the end of the last year on supposed times of resulting us with RSD protection officer has changed the decision of the RSD to the government ID and pressuring against us similarly to that in the past two years and said “you should receive the Government ID instead of RSD results, if you do not, you will get in trouble, and may be arrested, extradited and UNHCR will not release or save you” said Mr. Khalid on 15/03/2005 in his Sub-Office ADEN.

By the way, UNHCR in Yemen is dealing with the government to persuade it on to compelling us for the government ID intent to get us out of UNHCR protection and responsibility so, as to subject us to the worst security situation.

Therefore, we have inquired several times to the UNHCR head quarter Geneva in regarding to our life under-threat situation with such harmful cases; to solve these problems and save us from these gross negligence and human rights violations.

Nevertheless, concerning the above-mentioned problems, we have written more than three times to your parliament, after the meeting with your parliamentary delegates led by Mr. J UBRAN ABU-SHAABU-SHAWARIB, on 02/03/2004 , in ADEN parliament house. Still, we did not get any response or change in the matter although; our sufferings have been stepped up awfully day by day.

Finally, the parliamentary delegates that visited us on 04/04/2005 , said approving the rejection of the Yemeni government that “it will not allow political asylum for Oromo” in Yemen. On these respects, we would like your Excellency to give us your last profit decision in accordance to the refugee regulation awing to the political status. And also considering your membership in the UN convention of ((1951) & its protocol) so, as to get us save, in cooperating with UNHCR and other humanitarian bodies, regarding to difficulties from that we have been suffering, since nine years.

Finally, we are writing this short note to bring to your attention the heavy prolonged persecutions we suffer, which is the reason to lose patience and made us use to beseech your humanitarian survive, from time to time with no rest because, we are completely crazy with perpetual pain of the inhuman treatments that has intoxicated our senses.

With understanding this, you would please reply us a good response and we are positive of your helping hand.

Thank you very much

Yours sincerely,