Qophii Raadiyoo Arraata Biyyoolessa Oromiyaa Fulbaana 11, 2021
Oduu Fulbaana 12,2021- Hiriiroon Oromoo fi bara haaraa Itoophiyaa maali – Injifannoo WBO Arra
Oduu Fuul. 11, 2021
kaadreen alaa galte salphataa jirti nageessaan Jawarille nawaliin kophaa kiyyaa miti jedha
OMN Horn: Odeessaalee Har’aa (FULBAANA 11, 2021)
Oromo has put their feet on the key of freedom that the liberation army of Oromia OLF has captured many areas that the rebellion has taken care of.
And I’ve got a lot of new videos coming up with one of them. All of them are videos that we received from Oromia region.
A soldier who took part in the Ethiopian military joined the Oromia Liberation Army OLF
Abiy and his Amharas are licking poem.
Be the first to comment