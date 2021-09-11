Hiriiroon Oromoo fi bara haaraa Itoophiyaa maali – Injifannoo WBO Arra

September 11, 2021

Qophii Raadiyoo Arraata Biyyoolessa Oromiyaa Fulbaana 11, 2021

Oduu Fulbaana 12,2021- Hiriiroon Oromoo fi bara haaraa Itoophiyaa maali – Injifannoo WBO Arra

Oduu Fuul. 11, 2021

kaadreen alaa galte salphataa jirti nageessaan Jawarille nawaliin kophaa kiyyaa miti jedha 

OMN Horn: Odeessaalee Har’aa (FULBAANA 11, 2021)

Oromo has put their feet on the key of freedom that the liberation army of Oromia OLF has captured many areas that the rebellion has taken care of.
And I’ve got a lot of new videos coming up with one of them. All of them are videos that we received from Oromia region.

A soldier who took part in the Ethiopian military joined the Oromia Liberation Army OLF
Abiy and his Amharas are licking poem.

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.