Hiriira mormii : Dubartoota hawaasa Oromoo washington DC,VA, MD..

Dubartoonni hawaasa Oromoo washington DC fi naannoo ishee VA, MD,Pennselavaniya fi Delware irraa walitti dhufan kanneen dhibban laka’aman har’a as washington DC ministrii dantaa alaa fuulleetti hiriira nagaa geggeessanii jiran.



Akram ooltan? Tamsaasni keenya kallattii kunoo eegale

Dhiyaadhaa.



the Medemer book towards the building of schools in areas within the country where there are none. He further said, “Today I handed over the first installment of over 110 million Birr to the Office of the First Lady which has been engaged in the construction of schools nationwide.”

On the contrary, Schools across Oromia are being utilized as prisons by the Ethiopian government. Therefore, what is the essence of building new schools while you already converted the existing schools to prisons?