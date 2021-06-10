HIRIIRA GYYAA HAR’AA W/DC June 10th

ሰበር! የደህንነት መሰሪያቤቱ #ህውሀት እና #ሸኔ በሚል የዳቦ ስም ሽብርተኛ ድርጅቶችን ይረዳሉ ብሎ 120 የኦሮሞ እና የትግራይ ግለሰቦች እና ፣ የንግድ ድርጅቶችን የባንክ ሂሳብ ቁጥርን አግዷል።
NEWS: DEFECT IN BALLOT PAPERS LEADS TO POSTPONED ELECTION IN DOZENS OF CONSTITUENCIES, SOMALI REGION & SW REFERENDUM
Your email address will not be published.
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Copyright @2016 kichuu.com
Be the first to comment