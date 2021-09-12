Hin danda’amneemWBO keenya! Baga Gammaddaan Baga Gamanee!!
Hin danda’amneemWBO keenya! Jajjaabee ko!!
Guyyaa 12/09/2021: Baga Gammaddaan Baga Gamanee!!
Irree Fi Gaachaan Oromoo Kan Ta’e Waraanii Bilisummaa Oromoo Zoonii Lixaa Godinaa Matakal Gaafaa Guyyaa 09/09/2021 Bakka Ummanni Oromoo Argamuuti Yoo Eebisiiisu Gamachuu Guddati Itti Dhaga’aama.
Sirnaa Ebbaa Kanaa Irraatti Hogaantooni Goodinichaa Argamuun Ummata Oromoo Fi Eebifamtoota Waraana bilisummaa Oromoof. Yeeroon Kun Gabrummaa Hundeen Buqisnee Xummuraa Itti Gonu Waan Ta’eef Immaana Ummataa Bala’aa Fudhatanii Itti Irbuu Seentaan Kanaatti Rakkoo Kamilee Obsaan Dandeessaanii Galmaan Gahuu Qabduu Jedhaniiruu.
Akkasumas Ummanii Oromoo Kamuu Furtuun keessaan #WBO_ABO Qofaa Akkaa Ta’ee Hubattanii Waraanaa Keessaan Jabeefachuu Qabduu Ergaa Jedhuu Dhaamaniruu.
Ilillii Kichummaan Cite irraa.
Nuuti haqaa kenyaaf falmane…
The Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) said that they took place in Bariso town in east Wolagahoro Limu Woreda. OLA said that when they entered the city, the civilians welcomed it greatly. OLA, who the federal government recognized ‘ Ethiopia as terrorist organization ‘ recently had a wide arrangement ‘ and ‘ heavy war with the government army.
Anwar Mohamed Ogaadenia Media Adama.
Oromia ‘OLA’ Liberation Army has said that they have won heavy wars with the Ethiopian government army in the last weeks. Oromia Libertion Armey said that they have put their hands in ‘ Districts of Guji-‘ waleega ‘ Shewa, Arsi ‘ and others.
The leaders and girls of OLA talked to Farmaare in a national anthem. They sing patriotic songs. OLA who recognized the federal government as terrorist organization recently had a wide arrangement and hard war.
