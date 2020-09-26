Hidhamtoonni siyaasaa 63 maqaa Siidaa Nugusa Haayilesillaasee Hararitti argamu diigdan jedhuun, himata Shororkeessummaatiin himataman.

…..

Abbaan Alangaa Federaalaa fi Abbaan Alangaa walii galaa Oromiyaa ibsa har’a miidiyaaf laataniin, ajjechaa Artist Hacaaluu Hundeessaa booda ofkara uumameef, naannoo Oromiyaa keessatti namoota kuma 5fi 728 galmee 488 jalatti himachuu miidiyaaleef beeksisan.

Itti Aanaan Abbaa Alangaa Waliigalaa Federaalaa obbo Fiqaaduu Tsaggaa akka jedhanitti, himatamtoota kana keessaa namni kuma 3 fi 377 yakka aangoo mootummaa federaalaa jalatti ilaalamuun kan himataman ta’uu dubbatu. Himatamtoonni kuma 2 fi 351 ammoo angoo Abbaa Alangaa Waliigalaa Oromiyaa jalatti yakkisaanii kan ilaalamudhas jedhan.

Namoota himataman kana keessaas, namootni 63 Siidaa garboomfataa Nugusa Haayile Sillaasee Hararitti argamu sababa diiganiif himata shororkeessummaatiin himatamuus Abbaan Alangaa waliigalaa Oromiyaa Obbo Huseen Osmaan ibsaniiru.

Himatamtootni kun gariin, ajjechaa Artist Hacaaluu booda kanneen gadda ibsachuuf ba’anii poolisii Oromiyaafi tika mootummaatiin to’ataman yoo ta’u, hedduun isaanii ammoo qeerroowwan jajjaboo fi barsiisota akkasumas sabboontota fi hooggantoota paartilee moorkattootaa mootummaan filannoo adeemsisuuf jedhuuf, gufuu natti ta’uu malu jechuun maqaa hidhaatiin karaarraa maksedha jechuun yeroo garaa garaatti uummatni yaada laachaa turuunsaa ni yaadatama.

These strong statements and announcements keep pouring in as a sign of how Abiy’s ‘reformer reputation’ has suffered significantly, even beyond repair, both here at home and abroad. https://t.co/yba7uf1fwV

Isn’t it really sad when those enjoying privileges that accrued over centuries demand that they monopolize what #Ethiopia and the notion of Ethiopianess should mean, or its history or what is patriotic and acceptable and what’s not, or what kinda future we should aspire to?

Never seen a more ridiculous assertion for a case that the entire fate of a nation is hinged on:

‘Jawar gathered 30 leaders of groups he had organized near St Paul’s hospital and ordered them to attack Amharas and then go to Arat Kilo nd unseat the govt’. https://t.co/Wvh0k8jj5y

— Mohamed Olad 🐪 (@oladmohamed) September 25, 2020