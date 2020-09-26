(Fulbaana 26, 2020) Hidhamtoonni siyaasaa 63 maqaa Siidaa Nugusa Haayilesillaasee Hararitti argamu diigdan jedhuun, himata Shororkeessummaatiin himataman.
These strong statements and announcements keep pouring in as a sign of how Abiy’s ‘reformer reputation’ has suffered significantly, even beyond repair, both here at home and abroad. https://t.co/yba7uf1fwV
— Mohamed Olad 🐪 (@oladmohamed) September 25, 2020
Isn’t it really sad when those enjoying privileges that accrued over centuries demand that they monopolize what #Ethiopia and the notion of Ethiopianess should mean, or its history or what is patriotic and acceptable and what’s not, or what kinda future we should aspire to?
— Mohamed Olad 🐪 (@oladmohamed) September 25, 2020
Never seen a more ridiculous assertion for a case that the entire fate of a nation is hinged on:
‘Jawar gathered 30 leaders of groups he had organized near St Paul’s hospital and ordered them to attack Amharas and then go to Arat Kilo nd unseat the govt’. https://t.co/Wvh0k8jj5y
— Mohamed Olad 🐪 (@oladmohamed) September 25, 2020
