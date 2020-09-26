Hidhamtoonni siyaasaa 63 maqaa Siidaa Nugusa Haayilesillaasee Hararitti argamu diigdan jedhuun, himata Shororkeessummaatiin himataman.

September 26, 2020
(Fulbaana 26, 2020) Hidhamtoonni siyaasaa 63 maqaa Siidaa Nugusa Haayilesillaasee Hararitti argamu diigdan jedhuun, himata Shororkeessummaatiin himataman.

Abbaan Alangaa Federaalaa fi Abbaan Alangaa walii galaa Oromiyaa ibsa har’a miidiyaaf laataniin, ajjechaa Artist Hacaaluu Hundeessaa booda ofkara uumameef, naannoo Oromiyaa keessatti namoota kuma 5fi 728 galmee 488 jalatti himachuu miidiyaaleef beeksisan.
Itti Aanaan Abbaa Alangaa Waliigalaa Federaalaa obbo Fiqaaduu Tsaggaa akka jedhanitti, himatamtoota kana keessaa namni kuma 3 fi 377 yakka aangoo mootummaa federaalaa jalatti ilaalamuun kan himataman ta’uu dubbatu. Himatamtoonni kuma 2 fi 351 ammoo angoo Abbaa Alangaa Waliigalaa Oromiyaa jalatti yakkisaanii kan ilaalamudhas jedhan.
Namoota himataman kana keessaas, namootni 63 Siidaa garboomfataa Nugusa Haayile Sillaasee Hararitti argamu sababa diiganiif himata shororkeessummaatiin himatamuus Abbaan Alangaa waliigalaa Oromiyaa Obbo Huseen Osmaan ibsaniiru.
 
Himatamtootni kun gariin, ajjechaa Artist Hacaaluu booda kanneen gadda ibsachuuf ba’anii poolisii Oromiyaafi tika mootummaatiin to’ataman yoo ta’u, hedduun isaanii ammoo qeerroowwan jajjaboo fi barsiisota akkasumas sabboontota fi hooggantoota paartilee moorkattootaa mootummaan filannoo adeemsisuuf jedhuuf, gufuu natti ta’uu malu jechuun maqaa hidhaatiin karaarraa maksedha jechuun yeroo garaa garaatti uummatni yaada laachaa turuunsaa ni yaadatama.

