Herman J. Cohen: U.S. Secretary of State Blinken is right to call for #Ethiopia to stop fighting in Tigray.

PM Abiy earned the Nobel prize with a bevy of political reforms & detente with Eritrea. Senseless warfare and abuses in Tigray have practically erased that legacy. He should start working today towards the peace, democracy, and prosperity he promised for all of #Ethiopia . Abiy has unleashed a disaster he can no longer manage. Asking him to take some actions with the expectation that the humanitarian situation would improve is a failure to understand the disaster. It is important that the international community come to grips with this fact. Abiy Ahimed should step down immediately & held accountable.As long as Abiy and dictator Isias Afeworki are in power, peace will never prevail in the Horn. The world must act urgently to save civilian lives.