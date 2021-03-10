Help Refugees Fleeing Ethiopia

Lifesaving assistance is urgently needed

(unrefugees)—After enduring months of violent clashes between federal and regional forces, civilians in the Tigray region of Ethiopia are in crisis. Communication networks are down, banking services are halted, roads are blocked and there are shortages of basic supplies.

Fearing for their lives and the lives of their families, thousands of children, women and men have been forced to flee into Sudan.

Please help today

We urgently need to scale up our supplies so that we are ready to respond as the situation worsens.

More than 60,000 refugees have arrived in Sudan exhausted and scared and are being sheltered in transit centres near the border. Water and meals are being provided and UNHCR and the Sudanese authorities are working around the clock to set up a new refugee site to shelter them.

Your donation will allow us to continue to provide urgent, lifesaving help to refugees.