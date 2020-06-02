He is screaming, “I can’t breathe” as police drive their knee on his throat for over three minutes. Minneapolis Police kill a black man on 38th and Chicago. He is screaming, “I can’t breathe” as police drive their knee on his throat for over three minutes. pic.twitter.com/1hhBLAqy8K — Keaon Dousti کیان (@KeaonDousti) May 26, 2020

Protest is blocking all of I35W in Minneapolis, crossing the Mississippi. pic.twitter.com/YTiepwYWrB — robertklemko (@RobertKlemko) May 29, 2020

Please stop what you’re doing and watch this. It is worth your time. pic.twitter.com/d8U76fRBPv — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 30, 2020

Holy crap. A crowd of protestors dispersed as a truck was dangerous driving at full speed on the I-35W bridge in Minneapolis. The driver eventually stopped. pic.twitter.com/8g59EIu84L — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) May 31, 2020

I am an American. I am a black man. Called into action by the recent and ongoing events in this country. If you continue to threaten Minnesotans with military, this will escalate. We will continue to fight against the momentum of tyranny. @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/aEZzkWMj8s — Royce White (@Highway_30) June 1, 2020

Here’s an NYPD officer violently throwing a woman to the ground with no intention on arresting her, just inflicting pain. Find this officer and fire him immediately, @NYPDShea. pic.twitter.com/zgPwnUcWrw — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) May 30, 2020

Defense officials tell CNN there was growing discomfort among some in the Pentagon even before Trump announced that he is ready to deploy the military to enforce order inside the United States https://t.co/E92VeoBzdW — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) June 2, 2020

Bishop of the Washington Diocese is outraged over Trump’s photo-op, saying his message was antithetical to “everything that our churches stand for” https://t.co/Wfl0MRiRtK — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) June 2, 2020