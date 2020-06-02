He is screaming, “I can’t breathe” as police drive their knee on his throat for over three minutes.

June 2, 2020
He is screaming, “I can’t breathe” as police drive their knee on his throat for over three minutes.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.