#Hawaasa_Godina_Jimmaa

Our community in Jimma zone has donated to our people in Borena region which have been affected by Hongen.

From the support they have given 800 kuntala food and cattle food estimated to 2.2 million birr. They have donated to the prophecy!

Abdi Getachew Abebe “Anis Hidhamaadha” Walaloo Obboloota Keenya mana Saawudii Arabiyaatiif.