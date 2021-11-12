ODDUU Hatatamaa Anaa Harxumee Fi Miesoo fi Galamsoo Fantalee WBOn.

Oduu Sadaasa 12,2021 – Yaalii Waraana Itoophiyaa dhaabuuf Dippoloomaatonni taasisani fi Deebisa PP

ODUU fi Odeefannoo hatataama Haleellaan humna xiyyaaraa fi meeshaalee waraanaa gurguddaa halaalaa

Qophii Addaa Sadaasa11/2021

The Ethiopian Regime have killed 38 of its own captive soldiers around Kamise by drone. Look how the TDF is helping the injured!