Hariiroon Biyya Sudaaniif Impaayera Abyisiniyaa baayyee hammaachaa dhufee jira.
Sababuma kanaaf Sudaan guyyaa Arraa Ambaasaaddara Isii Finfinnee jiru Karaa biyya isiitti yaamtee jirti.
“Sudan recalls ambassador from Ethiopia as tension rise. Sudan tried to broker cease-fire in war-torn Tigray region. But Ethiopia questioned the trust in Sudan and accused it’s army of launching incursion to Ethiopia’s territory.
Relations between Khartoum and Addis Ababa have also soured over the contested border region of Fashaga, a fertile strip long cultivated by Ethiopian farmers, but claimed by Sudan.”
Sudan recalls ambassador to Ethiopia after mediation offer rejected – https://t.co/S7MK7kXNbb pic.twitter.com/xFBoZDQWj2
— Kichuu (@kichuu24) August 8, 2021
