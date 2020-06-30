Harargee Bahaa Qeerroo aanaa diree xayyarati

Haacaaluun Oromoofi Oromiyaaf qabsayee, Oromoofi Oromiyaaf wareegame!

Nan Sobee nuun jedhe, osoo takkaa ofis saba isaas hin sobin dhugaa Oromoo cichee wareegame!!

QABSAA’AAN NI KUFA, QABSOON ITTI FUFA!!

Jawar Mohammed

Ciroo naanno gandaa Usmayoo musaa dhukaasa haammaattuu jira.dirree warraana

Harargee lixaa Magaalaa Baddeessaa

Godina Harargee Lixaa aanaa burqaa dhintuu magaala kurfaa roqaa qeerroo yeroo amma kana dandii cufteet jirtii nuf maxxansii shamshudin koo videolle sif ergiina

Qeerroo miidhagaa lolaa

A beloved artist, brilliant songwriter and performer, Haacaaluu Hundeessaa, was killed tonight in Finfinnee/Addis Ababa Ethiopia by a gunman. Haacaaluu channeled the power of the ancient Oromo art form geerarsa, songs of resistance and grievance, into the current era and galvanized the Oromo qeerroo youth movement. No more is known about this incident at this point, but it feels like a dagger aimed at the heart of the Oromo people. Devastating news.

Eenyu akka Hacaaluu galaafate, ofumaa nutti himaa jiru!!

Yeroo dhumaa!!

እየገደሉ ምን እያሉ እንደሆን እዩ ሼር ማድረግ እንደት ወገናዊ ሀላፊነት ነው

ሼር በማድረግ ወገናዊ ኀላፊነታችንን እንወጣ!

Defending Tigiraay?