Happy IRREECHA Holiday! You can believe in difference and live in love!
Irreecha…Irreessa..
Irreechi kan Oromoo ti. Maddi Gadaa dha. tumaan isaas Heera Gadaa ti. Maddi Heera sirna Gadaa Umaa dha. Kan sirna Gadaa keessatti tumame, hin jigu hin dhangal’u. Sirni Gadaa Dhaloota Kiristoos Dura (Dh.K.D) tumame. Kana jechuun Amantiin kamuu osoo gara biyya kanaa hin dhufin dura tureera jechuu dha. Bara san Oromoon Sirna tokko, Amantii tokko qaba. Sirni isaa sirna Gadaa ti.Amantiin Waaqeffannaa dha. Namni Oromoo immoo Waaqeffataa jedhama. Oromoo biratti “Waaqa” jechuun,humna guddaa tokko, kan ijaan hin mul’anne, kan Uumaa Umtoota Uumedha jedhe amana.
Waaqni humna guddaa, lafa,samii, Gaara, laga, Tulluu, nama fi kkf kan Uume dha. Waaqni kunis Galata malee kennaa bira akka hin qabne fi waan inni Uume safeeffachuun jaalala isaati jedhee amana. Oromoon kanaaf Uumaa safeeffata. Uumaa kana tiksuufis, guddisuufis sirna gaggeeffamaa isaa tuma Sirna Gadaa Heera keewwata 1886 qabu,Caffee hanga Ardaa Jilaatti hojiitti hiikamu keessaatti tumee, Abbooti Gadaatin seerichi lallabaama. tumaalee sirna Gadaa keessaa Irreechi tokko dha. Guyyaa Waaqeffataan Birraa Malkaa,Arfaasaa immoo Tulluu ba’ee akka Irreeffatu tumameedha. Irreechi waktii Birraa Fulbaana hanga Sadaasa gaggeeffamu, Guyyaa Galataati. Guyyaa Gosni Ganna lagaan adda citee ture itti wal-arguudha. Guyyaa Caaccuuf Kallachi dinqaa ba’ee horaan wal-xuquudha. Waligala guyyaa Oromtichi tokkummaan ba’ee, Uffata Aadaa isaan dabaalamee, Marga jidhaa qabatee, wal-mararfatee Malkaa ga’ee…
“Waaqa Ganna Nagaan Nu Baste, Bacaqii Gannaa nu of-kalchite..
“Waaqa firaan wal-nu agarsiifte fi kkf jedhee Waaqa isa Uume galateeffata.
Sirna Irreechaa irraatti wanti sirnan beekamu qabu tokko Alaabaa dha. Alaabaan sirna Gadaa keessatti tumame, ol Gurraacha…jidduun Diimaa fi garri gadii Adii dha. Maddi falaasama Alaabaa Abbaa Gadaa Umaa dha. Hiikaa isaa itti deebina. Gadaan kan Oromooti. Irreechi kan Oromooti. Irree keenya.baga geessan.
Jabaan Waaqa!
Girmaa Nagaasaa Abbaa Duulaa
You can believe in difference and live in love!
′′ For all Oromo sisters and brothers happy Erecha holiday, I want to say happy holidays too ′′
#Happy Holidays! We have arrived!
#nothing happened without a difference!! ️
Many things are different when there is a difference * for example * in sex, in character, in work, in ethnicity, skin color, in culture, in food, in clothing, in religion…. etc!!
#Let‘s mention the difference between human beings is not only visible or reflective, so we call ourselves #power of God. The authority given by the Orthodox faith is different, even angels are different from us. The characters we give them are different from the behavior of the Holy Spirit when we call them Father-Son-Holy Spirit are three!! all three are the same. We call!! ️ This will mention the differences of authority by itself!! ️The difference is not what happened now but what happened together when the world was created. Regarding language, it is found on how it is separated in the bible. It is our right to decide to live respectfully in this difference.
Respecting #differences is our responsibility!! ️ So we should not fight each other with our differences and make it our beauty.
#Ethiopian Unity is produced not from the same #but from the difference!! ️
I want to say happy Erecha holiday to all my Oromo sisters
Everything that belongs to you is mine. I believe all mine is yours!! ️
#Ethiopia I miss seeing drunk with our unity love!
Share if you believe in difference and say you can live in love!!
US, EU, GERMANY & UK CONDEMN UN STAFF EXPULSION, ASK ETHIOPIA TO REVERSE DECISION
Addis Abeba, October 01/2021 – After Ethiopia declared seven individuals working for various UN affiliated organizations “persona non grata” and accused them of meddling in the internal affairs of the country, the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union and Germany condemned the decision and asked Ethiopia to reverse its decision.
The President of the EU said, “I join my voice to Antonio Guterres . Expulsion of 7 UN staff from Ethiopia at a moment where millions of people are in dire need of aid is unacceptable. Saving lives and helping those in need is the primary responsibility of the Government of Ethiopia.”
“WE CALL ON THE GOVERNMENT OF ETHIOPIA TO REVERSE THIS DECISION WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT.” UK GOVERNMENT
The Embassy of the United Kingdom said, “Humanitarian partners to Ethiopia are concerned by the expulsion of individuals working for the United Nations (UN) who are essential to providing life saving assistance to millions of Ethiopian citizens throughout the country,” adding, “Ethiopia is in the midsts of multiple humanitarian crisis. The UN delivers principled humanitarian aid, addressing needs on a neutral, impartial basis.”
Before calling on the Federal government to reverse its decision, the statement read, “We call on the government of Ethiopia to reverse this decision with immediate effect.”
Echoing the British government calls, the German Embassy in Addis Abeba on its part said, “As one of Ethiopia’s largest humanitarian partners, we share Antonio Guterres’ concern about expulsion of UN staff in Ethiopia who are essential to provide lifesaving humanitarian aid to millions of Ethiopians,” adding, “ Germany ask the government of Ethiopia for expulsions to be reversed.”
“WE WILL NOT HESITATE TO USE THIS OR ANY OTHER TOOL AT OUR DISPOSAL TO RESPOND QUICKLY AND DECISIVELY TO THOSE WHO OBSTRUCT HUMANITARIAN ASSISTANCE TO THE PEOPLE OF ETHIOPIA.” US ADMINISTRATION
Moreover, the White House in a strong worded statement said, “The U.S. The Government condemns in the strongest possible terms the Government of Ethiopia’s unprecedented action to expel the leadership of […] the United Nations organizations involved in ongoing humanitarian operations.”
Adding, “ We agree with UN leaders: this is a stain on our collective conscience and it must stop. This action follows the release of reports warning that hundreds of thousands of people are starving to death in northern Ethiopia. We are deeply concerned that this action continues a pattern by the Ethiopian government of obstructing the delivery of food, medicine, and other supplies to those most in need.”
It called on the international community to take actions to address what it described as a ‘pattern’, it said, “We call on the UN Security Council and members of the international community to take urgent action to make clear to the Government of Ethiopia that impeding humanitarian operations and depriving your own citizens of the basic means of survival is unacceptable.”
The US administration threatened to use President Biden’s executive order to respond to Ethiopia’s obstruction of humanitarian assistance to its citizens, ”President Biden signed an Executive Order earlier this month enabling the U.S. government to impose financial sanctions on those prolonging the conflict in northern Ethiopia. We will not hesitate to use this or any other tool at our disposal to respond quickly and decisively to those who obstruct humanitarian assistance to the people of Ethiopia.”
Source: Addis Standard
When we celebrate Irreechaa, we promote respectful relationship!
