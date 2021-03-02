Hanguma Oromoon jabaatee falmatu, diinni waan didaa ture fudhachuuf dirqama!!

On 22 June 2020, security forces burned down Mr. Yonas Hirpasa’s house in West Wollega zone, Gulisso district, Sanki Danno kebele, because his son joined the OLA. Mr. Yonas is a farmer, and his house was burnt to ash with all valuable properties.

Last week Mr Fekadu Tessema, head of PP in Oromia, said “to eliminate the fish [the OLF] it needs to dry up the ocean [the Oromo people.”]