Hanguma Oromoon jabaatee falmatu, diinni waan didaa ture fudhachuuf dirqama!!
On 22 June 2020, security forces burned down Mr. Yonas Hirpasa’s house in West Wollega zone, Gulisso district, Sanki Danno kebele, because his son joined the OLA. Mr. Yonas is a farmer, and his house was burnt to ash with all valuable properties.
Last week Mr Fekadu Tessema, head of PP in Oromia, said “to eliminate the fish [the OLF] it needs to dry up the ocean [the Oromo people.”]
Picture is a depiction of how Oromos were/are treated under Ethiopian oppressive system.
Pic: burned houses in Dagam district, Salaalee, Central Oromia
Hanguma Oromoon jabaatee falmatu, diinni waan didaa ture fudhachuuf dirqama. Kaayyoo keenay galmaan ni geenya. Kennaan waanti dhuf hin jiru, qabsoo keenyaan kaayyoo keenya ni mirkanneessina. Itti mudduun furamaata keenya!!
