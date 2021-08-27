Haleellaa dhiheenyatti Wallagaa baha raawwate irratti deebisa WBOn kenne.

OMN Horn Oduu (HAGAYYA 27, 2021)

Oromia ‘ OLA’s rebellion has said that it will take a big action in Guji regions, I swear to God and most of the Oromia region. The government army and the OLA fighters are fighting between ‘ parts of Oromia region. The leader of Oromia liberation forces said that their army’s ‘ jaal-maroo ‘ are in the hands of many places ‘ Oromia region. The central government recognizes this organization as a terrorist organization.