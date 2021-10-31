Haasawa Jaal Marroo fi Sirna Eebba W Dirree Dhihaaratti -Gamtaa Media

ODUU SIMBIRTUU -INJIFANOO WBO lixaa fi Zoonii kibba oduu guyyaa hara’a Afaan Oromoo |Gamtaa Media

Oromo what is wrong with you?

Ethiopia has been separated. Oromo has two many army, the Oromia regional administration army and the Oromia liberation army. Likewise, the Bnushaguul tribe has the two army of the administration of Binshaguu district and the liberation army. Tigree has two troops TPLF and TDF

Even if Amhara is more powerful than it is, it has two troops of Fano and the army of the administration of Amhara region. Anfari also has two army. Ganbeelana has two soldiers

Sidama and it has one strong army.