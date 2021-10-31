Haasawa Jaal Marroo fi Sirna Eebba W Dirree Dhihaaratti -Gamtaa Media

October 31, 2021

Haasawa Jaal Marroo fi Sirna Eebba W Dirree Dhihaaratti -Gamtaa Media

ODUU SIMBIRTUU -INJIFANOO WBO lixaa fi Zoonii kibba oduu  guyyaa hara’a Afaan Oromoo |Gamtaa Media

Again a new video. The Ethiopian Military has done this to them.
You look like displaced people.
 

Oromo what is wrong with you?

Ethiopia has been separated. Oromo has two many army, the Oromia regional administration army and the Oromia liberation army. Likewise, the Bnushaguul tribe has the two army of the administration of Binshaguu district and the liberation army. Tigree has two troops TPLF and TDF
Even if Amhara is more powerful than it is, it has two troops of Fano and the army of the administration of Amhara region. Anfari also has two army. Ganbeelana has two soldiers
Sidama and it has one strong army.

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.