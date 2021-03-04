Guyyaa seenaa taate natti haftee Hacaamuu Maal je’e
Guyyaa seenaa taate natti haftee Hacaamuu Maal je’e
Lubbuun tiyya tan Haacaaluu hin caaltuu kanaaf sodaachisa keeysanif bikka hin qabu
Oromummaa Rabbii naf kennee Eenyu illee narraa fudhachu hin danda’u kennaa uumamati Takkaa har’a ana bikka dalagaa galu na harkee natti dhaadate Nafxanyaan atti dalagaa te dalagii siyaasa keeysa hin seen8n je’e siyaasa keeysa tan nu naqe isiin hayyoota hiitaan qaroo sabaa Haacaaluu Hundeessaa ijeefatani je’en
sodaa abbaa tiyya na shaakalchifne Jayinummaa na guddise malee hanga lubbuu tiyya lafa irra jirtutti oromoo miidhame harkee dandayee bira hin kutu
Dr Ilili Jemal
Oduu Ammee
Paartiileen leellistoota sirna nafxanyaa Oromiyaa keessatti teessuma caffee Oromiyaa gaafatan. Paartiileen EZEMA,ABIN fi BAALDERAAS Caffeen Oromiyaa teessuma jiru keessaa jiraattota dhalataa Amaaraa tahan Oromiyaa keessaa,Miliyoona 15 tahaniif teessuma akka kennu xalayaadhaan waajjira muummicha ministeeraa gaafatan. Namootni filamanii deeman yeroo ammaa Abiy Ahmediin simatamanii jiru. Pirezedaantiin Baaldaraas,Iskandir Naggaa akka bahuu fi qoodinsa sagalee filannoo iccitiidhaan PP waliinis ni raawwatu jedhameeti karoorfame. Kun hundi wayita PPn Oromiyaa waajjiraalee ABO fi KFO cufee miseenosta, hooggantootaa fi deeggartoota hidhaa fi ajjeesaa jiru dha.
Qeerroo Intelligence Group
Maammee Caffee
Tigiraayi irraa Oromootu irraa miidhaame miidhaas jira. Garuu Tigiraayi meeshaa gurguddaa waan qabduuf fuldura dhaabattee adduunyaan akka argituu ta’e. Mee Oromoonis rakkoon isa haa hubatamuu Comment jalatti bareessa, galatomaa.
United Nations Human Rights
High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet today stressed the urgent need for an objective, independent assessment of the facts on the ground in the Tigray region of Ethiopia, given the persistent reports of serious human rights violations and abuses she continues to receive.
“Deeply distressing reports of sexual and gender-based violence, extrajudicial killings, widespread destruction and looting of public and private property by all parties continue to be shared with us, as well as reports of continued fighting in central Tigray in particular. Credible information also continues to emerge about serious violations of international human rights law and humanitarian law by all parties to the conflict in Tigray in November last year.
“Without prompt, impartial and transparent investigations and holding those responsible accountable, I fear violations will continue to be committed with impunity, and the situation will remain volatile for a long time to come.”
ከአሜሪካ 1 ስልክ ቡሃላ ሁለት ውጤት ተመዝግቧል
1. ትናንት ከጀነራሎች ስለ ትግራይ ሁኔታ አስቸኳይ ስብሰባ አድርጓል… ችግር ውስጥ እንደገቡ ተወያይተዋል
2. ዛሬ ደግሞ በድብቅ ወደ ኤርትራ አምርቶ አለቃውን በመላማማጥ ላይ ይገኛል.. አስመራ ባይገባማ የሸገር ፓርክ ላይ እንዴት ይቀር ነበር?
Be the first to comment