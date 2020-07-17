Guyo Wariyo: OMN journalist who interviewed the late Hachalu Hundessa,

July 17, 2020

Guyo Wariyo Aba-Jirma, an OMN journalist who interviewed the late #HachaluHundessa, told OMN that he is exteremely worried for his and family members lives.

Guyo told OMN that 7 family memebers were arrested & taken to military camp in his home town, Negele Borana.

Amnesty International, Amnesty International Africa, Human Rights Watch & Amnesty International Human Rights Watch, United Nations Human Rights #OromoProtests #HaacaaluHundeessa

Advocacy for Oromia Association

