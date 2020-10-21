Gunmen massacred civilians in the Gora Farda area of SNNP.

Report reaching from SNNR says that unknown gunmen have killed at least 15 civilians in the Gora Farda district in SNNR last night. Reportedly, three of these people killed are said to be from the Oromo ethnic while the other remaining 12 are from the Amhara ethnic group. According to our source, among those killed was a mother who had her baby in her arms.