Gunmen in western #Oromia kill five gov’t employees, including former head of the western Wellega zone’s peace and security bureau

Western Wellga zone administrator Elias Umata told the BBC Afaan Oromo that gunmen in western Oromia have killed five government employees on Saturday when they were traveling from Kondella wereda to Mendi. Among those killed was Waqgari Kajella, former head of the western Wellega zone peace and security bureau head and his colleagues.

Elias is quoted accusing the perpetrators as being “Shene gunmen who call themselves the Oromo Liberation Army, and whom the government recently designated as a terrorist organization.” In addition to Waqgari Kajella, a driver, two members of the local militia and one member of Oromia police were among the victims.

The funeral of Waqgari was conducted yesterday, Elias further said, adding so far no one was apprehended but the hunt for the perpetrators were ongoing. The five victims were killed in an area bordering Benishangul Gumuz and Oromia regional states where government security forces are conducting the hunt for the perpetrators.

Waqgari Kajella previously served as head of the west Wellega zone peace and security bureau. He has previously served as a district administrator and a mayor. He had been serving as the head of the zonal road authority for the past year. He was a father of four according to Elias, who also added “He was a hard worker and loved by the public.”